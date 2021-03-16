 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BLOG: Fall II football schedule changes — updated for all local teams
0 comments
top story

BLOG: Fall II football schedule changes — updated for all local teams

{{featured_button_text}}

With the Fall II high school football season rapidly approaching as fast as the snow melts, there have been some significant changes to the season schedule.

Word from Section II football coordinator Bob Dorrance is that Whitehall is opting out of this early spring season, and Class B teams are playing the first weekend of games — this weekend — as "Week 0" scrimmages and bumping ahead their original schedule of games. So Class B will play a six-game season culminating in crossovers and a single championship and crossover weekend between the winners of each division. Classes A, C and D are playing the schedules as previously announced, but with times and sites firmed up.

Here's the list of area Fall II football schedules from my blog on March 5.

And here are the updated schedules for Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls, who play in Class B North this spring.

CLASS B NORTH

Glens Falls

March 21 — vs. Schalmont (scrimmage), 11 a.m.

March 27 — vs. Green Tech, 1 p.m.

April 2 — at South Glens Falls, 1 p.m.

April 10 — vs. Gloversville, 1:30 p.m.

April 17 — vs. Hudson Falls, 1 p.m.

April 24 — at Broadalbin-Perth, 1 p.m.

April 30-May 1 — championship/crossovers

Hudson Falls

March 20 — at Lansingburgh (scrimmage), 11 a.m.

March 27 — vs. South Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

April 3 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth, 1:30 p.m.

April 10 — at Green Tech, TBD

April 17 — at Glens Falls, 1 p.m.

April 24 — vs. Gloversville, 1:30 p.m.

April 30-May 1 — championship/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Week 0 — vs. Holy Trinity (scrimmage), TBA

March 27 — at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.

April 2 — vs. Glens Falls, 1 p.m.

April 9 — at Broadalbin-Perth, TBA

April 16 — vs. Gloversville at B-P, 7 p.m.

April 23 — vs. Green Tech, 7 p.m.

April 30-May 1 — championship/crossovers

NOTE: I'll try to keep everyone up to date with schedule changes. With the nature of early spring weather and coronavirus protocols, these schedules may be very fluid over the seven-week season.

UPDATED AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES BELOW:

In Class D, it looks like most of the teams have made arrangements to play games at Stillwater High School's FieldTurf field. Class C North appears to be playing at their available artificial turf fields (Schuylerville, Mechanicville, Fonda and Johnstown all have them). In Class A, Queensbury is playing all road games on artificial turf fields.

CLASS D NORTH

Cambridge-Salem

March 20 — vs. Ravena at Stillwater, 3 p.m. (scrimmage)

March 27 — vs. Warrensburg at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

April 3 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

April 10 — vs. Lake George/H-L at Stillwater, 11 a.m.

April 17 — vs. Greenwich at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

April 23 — vs. TBA

April 30 — vs. TBA

Greenwich

March 21 — vs. Voorheesville at Stillwater, 1 p.m.

March 27 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

April 3 — vs. Lake George/H-L at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

April 10 — vs. Chatham at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

April 17 — vs. Cambridge-Salem at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

April 23 — vs. TBA

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

April 30 — vs. TBA

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne

March 20 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

March 27 — vs. Helderberg Valley at Ravena, 6 p.m.

April 3 — vs. Greenwich at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

April 10 — vs. Cambridge-Salem at Stillwater, 11 a.m.

April 17 — vs. Warrensburg at Stillwater, 11 a.m.

April 23 — vs. TBA

April 30 — vs. TBA

Warrensburg

March 27 — vs. Cambridge-Salem at Stillwater, 3 p.m.

April 3 — vs. Cohoes at Stillwater, 11 a.m.

April 9 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

April 17 — vs. Lake George/H-L at Stillwater, 11 a.m.

April 23 — vs. TBA

April 30 — vs. TBA

CLASS C NORTH

Corinth-Fort Edward

March 21 — vs. Granville at Schuylerville, 3:30 p.m.

March 27 — at Fonda, 1 p.m.

April 2 — at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

April 9 — at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

April 16 — at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

April 23 — vs. TBA

April 30 — vs. TBA

Granville

March 21 — vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Schuylerville, 3:30 p.m.

March 27 — at Mechanicville, 1:30 p.m.

April 2 — at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

April 10 — vs. Fonda, TBA

April 17 — at Johnstown, 2 p.m.

April 23 — vs. TBA

April 30 — vs. TBA

Schuylerville

March 20 — at Mechanicville, 1:30 p.m.

March 27 — vs. Johnstown, 7 p.m.

April 2 — vs. Granville, 7 p.m.

April 9 — vs. Corinth-Fort Edward, 7 p.m.

April 16 — at Fonda, 7 p.m.

April 23 — vs. TBA

April 30 — vs. TBA

CLASS A GRASSO

Queensbury

March 19 — at Scotia, 7 p.m.

March 26 — at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.

April 1 — at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.

April 9 — vs. Ballston Spa at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.

April 16 — vs. Niskayuna at Schenectady H.S., 7 p.m.

April 23 — vs. TBA

April 30 — vs. TBA

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News