The Section II Exceptional Seniors All-Star football game is set for today, Monday, at 6 p.m. at La Salle Institute. The game was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, but extreme cold temperatures and a snow-covered field forced the move to Monday.
The North team roster includes the following area football players:
Granville — OL/DL Alix Prouty, tight end Cody Rice, and running backs Dayton Holcomb and Ben Chilkott.
Hudson Falls — DB Riley Maddison
Saratoga Springs — OL Bryan Camaj
You have free articles remaining.
Whitehall — LB/FB Brendan Covey
Hoosick Falls — WR Max Kipp
Hoosic Valley — DL Jake Carozza
Other members of the North team are from Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Broadalbin-Perth, Canajoharie-Fort Plain and Fonda, among others.
Hoosick Falls assistant coach Andrew Dirga, a former Granville standout, is the North team head coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.