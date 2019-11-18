{{featured_button_text}}

The Section II Exceptional Seniors All-Star football game is set for today, Monday, at 6 p.m. at La Salle Institute. The game was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, but extreme cold temperatures and a snow-covered field forced the move to Monday.

The North team roster includes the following area football players:

Granville — OL/DL Alix Prouty, tight end Cody Rice, and running backs Dayton Holcomb and Ben Chilkott.

Hudson Falls — DB Riley Maddison

Saratoga Springs — OL Bryan Camaj

Whitehall — LB/FB Brendan Covey

Hoosick Falls — WR Max Kipp

Hoosic Valley — DL Jake Carozza

Other members of the North team are from Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Broadalbin-Perth, Canajoharie-Fort Plain and Fonda, among others.

Hoosick Falls assistant coach Andrew Dirga, a former Granville standout, is the North team head coach.

