BLOG: A decade of football talent — Glens Falls Area All-Decade Team

Ten years ago, I came up with an All-Decade Team for high school football in the Glens Falls area for the first 10 years of the 21st century. It's hard to believe, but another decade has flown by while we saw many more outstanding players rule the gridiron in the 20-teens.
The years from 2010 through 2019 include some of the most amazing seasons in area football lore — eight straight seasons with at least one local team reaching the Carrier Dome for the state football finals, and five state titles by three programs (one for Queensbury, two each for Glens Falls and Cambridge). Schuylerville has been there twice, most recently earlier this month.
To celebrate the end of this very successful decade, here's a look back at the last 10 years with a special All-Decade Football Team for the 20-teens.
Only players recognized by all-state teams, sectional first teams and our old Post-Star all-star first teams were considered for this Team of the Decade, so it is truly a team of the best.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Joseph Girard III, Glens Falls — One of the greatest playmakers in Section II football history, Girard led the Indians to two state championships in three seasons as the Indians' starting quarterback, and was a four-year starter at free safety from 2015-18. Blessed with a strong arm, incredible athleticism and an uncanny knack for making big plays happen out of seemingly nowhere, Girard finished his remarkable career with a 35-3 record as the starter. He finished with 6,924 passing yards (second most in Section II history) and 88 touchdowns, and ran for another 1,490 yards and 31 TDs before heading off to a basketball career at Syracuse University.
Honorable mention QBs — Zack Rowland, Cambridge (2016-17, back-to-back state championships); Lukas Whitehouse, Greenwich (2013-15); Tony Giroux, Greenwich (2008-11); Cam Girard, Glens Falls (2010-12); Ethan English, Cambridge (2011-14); Dalton Hogan, Hudson Falls (2013-15); Brian Williams, Saratoga Springs (2014-15); Wes Eglintine, Saratoga Springs (2015-17); Stratton Sherman, Schuylerville (2016-18); Terrence Benedict, Ticonderoga (2018-19).
RUNNING BACKS
Aaron Sampson, Glens Falls — The Indians' all-time leading rusher, the gritty, 5-foot-9, 180-pound Sampson used his blend of speed and hard-nosed power to pile up a whopping 4,121 yards and 61 touchdowns from 2014-17.
Josh Hoagland, Whitehall — Powerful and durable at 6 feet and 190 pounds, Hoagland was a nightmare for Class D defenses as he tore his way to 4,243 yards and 58 touchdowns, mostly from 2010-12 after a few carries as a freshman in 2009.
Brett Rodriguez, Queensbury — The king of the big play, the elusive and speedy Rodriguez raced for 3,279 yards and 47 touchdowns from 2013-15, including a state championship and a state runner-up finish with the Spartans. He was also an outstanding cornerback on defense.
Geno Brancati, Hudson Falls — Rugged, powerful and as tough to bring down as any of the area's top backs, Brancati piled up 3,412 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground from 2012-14 as he continued the great tradition of Tigers tailbacks.
Honorable mention running backs — John Barnes, Greenwich (2011-13); Skyler Saunders, Cambridge (2010-11); Evan Hoagland, Granville (2012-13); Dakota Harvey, Saratoga Springs (2012-13, 2015); Mike Brandow, Greenwich (2014-15); Darryl Hillman, Whitehall (2014-15); Derek Willson, Schuylerville (2015-17); Cole Lanfear and Trevor Prosser, Warrensburg (2016-17); Liam O'Mara, Queensbury (2017-18); Tommy English, Cambridge (2015-18); Jesse Griffin, Warrensburg (2018-19); Griffin Woodell, Glens Falls (2018- ); Jason Rodriguez, Queensbury (2018- ).
RECEIVERS
Andrew Murphy, Glens Falls — One of the fastest players to ever race across a local gridiron, Murphy helped the Indians become the "Fastest Show on Turf" on their way to the 2016 state championship. From 2014-16, Murphy caught 72 passes and racked up 35 touchdowns on offense, defense and kick returns.
Nic Ketter, Queensbury — The one player who made the ground-and-pound Spartans actually throw the ball in 2010-11. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Ketter was a matchup nightmare in Class A as he lined up not only as an end, but as a fullback, defensive end and defensive back. He went on to play tight end at UAlbany.
John Styczynski, South Glens Falls — Another tall and rangy receiver, Styczynski was the Bulldogs' best weapon in 2014-15, catching a total of 73 passes for 1,580 yards and 15 touchdowns over two seasons — despite playing in a run-oriented wing-T offense.
Honorable mention receivers — Ryan McFee, Greenwich (2009-10); Will Bromirski, Cambridge (2010-11); Tyler Thomas, Whitehall (2013-15); Taylor Lane, Hudson Falls (2014-15); Morgan Williams, Granville (2014-16); Quinn Girard, Glens Falls (2016-17); Trent Girard, Glens Falls (2017-18); Carter Steingraber, Saratoga (2017-18); Shane Clarke, LG/H-L (2018-19).
TIGHT END
Tony Green, Glens Falls (2015-16) — While tight end has been almost phased out of most high school offenses in favor of slot receivers in spread schemes, the big, sturdy Green was a weapon for the Indians in their first state title run. A third-team all-state selection in Class B, Green also stood out at defensive end.
Honorable mention tight ends — Dylan Borkowski, Queensbury (2011-12); Brandon Winchell, Hudson Falls (2011-12); Anthony DuShane, Ticonderoga (2012-13); Nick Stiansen, Saratoga Springs (2012-13); Keeghan O'Leary, Queensbury (2013-14); Sam DuShane, Ticonderoga (2014-16); Brandon Bailey, Warrensburg (2016-18); Cody Rice, Granville (2017-19).
ALL-PURPOSE PLAYERS
Cole Burgess, Greenwich — Few players embodied the term "all-purpose" better than Burgess. A lanky speedster, Burgess was the state Class D Co-Player of the Year in 2017, accounting for 1,951 yards total offense and accounting for 27 touchdowns as a senior. From 2015-17, Burgess — who switched from receiver to option QB as a junior — racked up 4,094 yards total offense and accounted for 52 touchdowns, scoring 42 himself on offense, defense and kick returns in that span.
Mike LaNoir, Glens Falls — A key member of Glens Falls' first run to the Carrier Dome as a state runner-up in 2012, LaNoir ran the ball hard as a running back. He also caught the ball so well out of the backfield, he could easily be listed as a receiver. Also a standout linebacker, LaNoir broke out as a senior, gaining 1,358 yards from scrimmage and scoring 19 touchdowns to earn first-team all-state recognition in Class B.
Honorable mention all-purpose players — Matt Best, Cambridge (2007-10); Matt Parmenter, Cambridge (2011-12); Zach Ahrens, South Glens Falls (2013-15); Alex Jenkins, Corinth (2013-15); Brody Rocque, Ticonderoga (2013-15); Ryan Manlapaz, Saratoga (2014-15); Josh Griffen, Glens Falls (2014-16); Jonas Butz, Cambridge (2016-17); Jake Moore, Whitehall (2015-18); Paul Harshbarger, Schuylerville (2016-18); Dylan Schrammel, South Glens Falls (2016-18); David Barclay, Glens Falls (2017-19); Aalijah Sampson, Glens Falls (2017- ).
OFFENSIVE LINE
Nate Genevick, Cambridge— The towering (6-5, 275-pound) Genevick was a dominant two-way lineman who helped to pave the way for the Indians to win back-to-back state Class D titles in 2016-17. He was also a key member of the inaugural Cambridge-Salem team in 2018.
Marc Lambert, Queensbury (2012-13) — A force on the Spartans' offensive line when they captured the 2013 Class A state championship, the 6-1, 290-pound Lambert was a first-team all-state selection.
Thomas Donovan, Schuylerville — Short but powerful at 5-9 and 245, Donovan anchored the Black Horses' offense in 2016-17 and earned all-state recognition in Class B.
Dominick Guglielmo, Glens Falls — The Post-Star Player of the Year in 2010, Guglielmo was a 330-pound anchor on both lines for the Indians and made third-team all-state in Class A as a senior.
Griffin Clancy, Saratoga Springs — A towering force at offensive tackle, the 6-7, 300-pound Clancy played from 2012-14, and was a Class AA all-state third-teamer who went on to a standout career at the University at Albany.
J.P. McCauley, Queensbury — When the Spartans needed to move people in 2010-12, often the push was led by the 6-3, 270-pound McCauley, a third-team all-state Class A selection as a senior.
Zach Diekel, Whitehall — A state champion wrestler, the 6-foot, 195-pound Diekel was a quiet but powerful force from 2009-11, and a second-team all-state choice in Class D as a senior.
Honorable mention OL — Luke Albrecht, Hudson Falls (2009-10); Matt Mender, Glens Falls (2009-11); Matt Raggi, Hudson Falls (2010-11); Will McFee, Greenwich (2011-12); Josh Scribner, Granville (2011-12); Kyle Gross, Queensbury (2012-13); Larry Messer, Schuylerville (2012-13); Nick Marasco, Queensbury (2013-14); Caleb Munson, Ticonderoga (2013-15); Karl teRiele, Ticonderoga (2014-16); Kordell Benson, Cambridge (2014-15); Clayton Patrick, Schuylerville (2014-15); Mike Della Bella, Queensbury (2016-17); Andrew Genier, Whitehall (2015-17); Ben Reid, Hudson Falls (2016-18); Andrew Rizzo, Glens Falls (2016-17); Thompson Collins, Glens Falls (2017-18); Devin Hunt, Queensbury (2017-18); Alix Prouty, Granville (2016-19).
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Jake Gregory, Whitehall (2012-15) — The linchpin of an outstanding Whitehall defense, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound nose guard was as strong and rugged as they come, a vicious tackler who always brought the house. Gregory was also a solid offensive lineman.
Lucas Sanders, Glens Falls — The 6-foot, 295-pound Sanders anchored Glens Falls' defensive front as nose guard from 2014-16, including a state championship run and Class B all-state recognition, and also stood out on the O-line.
Colton Dean, Cambridge — A four-year varsity player from 2014-17, the 6-2, 235-pound Dean was a force at whatever position he played, whether it was fullback, linebacker or his most effective spot: as a disruptive defensive end on back-to-back state championship teams.
Kevin Toote, Saratoga Springs (2015-17) — A 6-3, 280-pounder, Toote was a dominant two-way tackle for the Blue Streaks, and a two-time all-state selection in Class AA.
Franky Nassivera, Queensbury (2012-13) — Measuring just 5-5 and 180 pounds, Nassivera used his wrestling leverage to become a dominant nose guard in a state championship defense, earning first-team all-state recognition as a senior.
Honorable mention D-line — Harry Procter, Schuylerville (2010-12); Jim Van Doran, Queensbury (2010-11); Kiel Kyer, Cambridge (2012-13); Patrick Barber, Lake George (2012-14); Jeff Underhill, Queensbury (2013-14); Chase Dixon, Ticonderoga (2013-15); Kyle Boddery, Greenwich (2013-15); Sam Kramer, Corinth (2013-16); George Ostrowski, Greenwich (2015-17); Dom Nassivera, Queensbury (2015-17); Brandon Bolster, Whitehall (2015-17); Anthony Miller, Fort Edward (2016-17); Griffen Curran, South Glens Falls (2016-18); Hunter Mosher, Warrensburg (2016-18); Nick Danahy, Glens Falls (2017-19); Jack Koval, Schuylerville (2018- ).
LINEBACKERS
Brenden Holcomb, Cambridge (2015-17) — The 6-3, 215-pound Holcomb was the Co-Player of the Year in Class D as a senior, leading the Indians to back-to-back state titles from his middle linebacker spot, where he was a dominant player. He was also a clutch receiver at offensive end, catching 48 passes for 14 touchdowns in two seasons after playing quarterback as a sophomore.
Kyle Vachon, Glens Falls (2016-18) — A standout on both of the Indians' state championship teams, the 6-foot, 220-pound Vachon was a force at linebacker as well as on the offensive line.
Chris Goudy, Queensbury (2012-14) — The hard-hitting Goudy was a big factor in the Spartans' two trips to the Carrier Dome — he was the MVP of their state title win in 2013 — and was also an outstanding fullback.
Skyler Bateman, Schuylerville (2012-15) — Quick, mobile and a devastating hitter, Bateman was a key piece of an outstanding defense that helped the Black Horses to the state finals in 2015. He was an all-state first-teamer as a senior.
Brandon Wilbur, Greenwich (2014-16) — Heady, smart and physical, the 5-10, 210-pound Wilbur was the QB of the Witches' defense in back-to-back Section II Class C championship seasons, including a run to the Carrier Dome in 2015. He was also a key member of Greenwich's superb offensive line.
Jimmy Kelleher, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne (2015-18) — Often overlooked, Kelleher was as a good a linebacker as the area has produced. At 5-8, 215 pounds, he could slip through traffic and find ballcarriers before blockers saw him. With his nose for the ball and sure tackling ability, Kelleher was the WarEagles' defensive leader for years.
Honorable mention linebackers — Ryan Borho, Ticonderoga (2009-11); Joe McMahon and Lee Girard, Glens Falls (2010-12); Tyler Morris, Salem (2010-12); Brandon Steves, Whitehall (2011-13); Chris Warnke, Cambridge (2013-14); Josh Thomas, Schuylerville (2012-14); John Hogan, Greenwich (2013-14); Ryan Trudeau, Ticonderoga (2013-15); Seth Martindale, Whitehall (2013-15); Nolan Murphy, Glens Falls (2014-15); Steve Ackerman, Corinth (2013-16); Matt Steves, South Glens Falls (2014-16); Max Hoffer, Cambridge (2015-17); Reese Cristaldi, Greenwich (2015-17); Greg Shambo, Warrensburg (2015-17); Hayden Scuderi, Ticonderoga (2015-17); Connor Hermanson, Hudson Falls (2015-18); Dakota Trombley, Glens Falls (2016-17); Brendan Covey, Whitehall (2016-19); James Ward, Queensbury (2018-19).
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Erik Wettersten, Queensbury (2013-15) — Wettersten was a three-time all-state selection in Class A as a defensive back, helping the Spartans to a state title as a sophomore and a state runner-up finish.
Shane Lyon, Schuylerville (2010-12) — Lyon was an all-state defensive back who doubled as a running back, kick returner and QB for the Black Horses in his stellar career. Tall and rangy at 6-4, Lyon was a two-time all-state honoree in Class B.
Justin Hoagland, Whitehall (2011-14) — A stellar defensive back who was also a four-year starter at quarterback for the Railroaders, Hoagland was a first-team all-state Class D selection as a senior.
Will Griffen, Schuylerville (2013-15) — Another outstanding athlete with great speed and quickness, Griffen was not only an all-state defensive back in Class B, he was an option wizard at quarterback. He led the Black Horses in rushing for three years and helped them to the Carrier Dome as a senior.
Brendan Scott, Queensbury (2015-18) — One of Queensbury's best all-around athletes on the football field in recent years, Scott was an outstanding corner and running back even before he missed half of his senior season with an injury.
Honorable mention DBs — Alston Moses, Queensbury (2010-12); Aaron Mulready, Cambridge (2010-11); Isaac Isom, Salem (2011-13); Caleb Rowland, Cambridge (2012-14); Chantz Baudoux, Corinth (2013-15); Tanner Dunkel, Zach Pierce, Joe Vanderhoof, Schuylerville (2014-15); Patrick Conway, Queensbury (2015-17); Evan Graney, Ticonderoga (2015-17); Caleb Condon, Hudson Falls (2016-18); Evan MacDuff, Warrensburg (2016-18); Nate Angell, Queensbury (2017-19); Jacob Vanderhoof, Schuylerville (2017-19).
KICKERS
Sam Hogan, Glens Falls (2016-18) — No area kicker consistetly blasted kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks quite like the Indians' Hogan did as a junior and senior. His booming kickoffs and punts often pinned opposing teams deep in their own end. Hogan was the hero of Glens Falls' 2017 Section II championship victory, sending the game into overtime with a last-second field goal, and winning the game in OT with another.
Honorable mention kickers — Alex Roca, Queensbury (2018-19); Chris Albrecht, Greenwich (2016-19); Helen Mooney, Cambridge (2016-17); Linnea D'Acchille, Greenwich (2015); Andrew Stamatel, Glens Falls (2015-16); Juan Escamilla, Queensbury (2014); Matt Hoffer, Cambridge (2014-15).
