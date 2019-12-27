BLOG: A decade of football talent — Glens Falls Area All-Decade Team

Ten years ago, I came up with an All-Decade Team for high school football in the Glens Falls area for the first 10 years of the 21st century. It's hard to believe, but another decade has flown by while we saw many more outstanding players rule the gridiron in the 20-teens.

The years from 2010 through 2019 include some of the most amazing seasons in area football lore — eight straight seasons with at least one local team reaching the Carrier Dome for the state football finals, and five state titles by three programs (one for Queensbury, two each for Glens Falls and Cambridge). Schuylerville has been there twice, most recently earlier this month.

To celebrate the end of this very successful decade, here's a look back at the last 10 years with a special All-Decade Football Team for the 20-teens.

Only players recognized by all-state teams, sectional first teams and our old Post-Star all-star first teams were considered for this Team of the Decade, so it is truly a team of the best.

OFFENSE