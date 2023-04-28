Section II has announced the high school football schedules for the 2023 season — with a caveat.
The section has created two different schedules for Classes A and C, pending a vote by the Section II Athletic Council in June on a proposal that will determine if the classes will have a four-team or an eight-team playoff. The current format is a four-team playoff. According to Section II football chairman Bob Dorrance, Week 8 has been scheduled as a crossover game between the two divisions, and it will be replaced by quarterfinal playoff games and crossover games non-playoff qualifiers, if the proposal passes.
Football practice is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 19. Week 0 — the week that teams can use for either a game or a scrimmage — is set for Sept. 1-2, and Week 1 is the weekend of Sept. 8-9. The Section II championships in Week 10 are scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 10-11, and the state championship games are scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 1-3 in Syracuse. And as we saw last year with the lake-effect snowstorms delaying some games, NYSPSHAA continues to gamble on the weather with a late football season.
Some things to note:
— Classes AA, B and D will play seven-week regular seasons with eight-team playoffs, except for Class D, which will play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams. Class B will have 14 teams, while Classes AA and D will each have eight teams.
— Classes A and C are waiting to determine whether they will play a seven-game regular season with an eight-team playoff, or an eight-team regular season with a seven-team playoff. Class C will have 11 teams, while Class A will have 12 teams, including Albany, a Class AA team that is playing down in class.
— Classes A, B and C will play in two-division formats.
— The classification cutoff numbers for 2023 are as follows: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 665-1,024; Class B, 385-664; Class C, 261-384; Class D, 260 and below. They are slightly changed from the last two seasons. (The numbers reflect the student enrollment in grades 9-11 in the previous school year.)
Teams merging:
— Merging teams: Hudson Falls and Fort Edward will be merged for football for the first time this season. Other mergers continuing in 2022: Cambridge-Salem, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (with Fort Edward dropping out), Granville-Whitehall, Warrensburg-Lake George (with Bolton joining the mix this season), Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Helderberg Valley (Duanesburg/Berne-Knox).
Teams changing classes for 2023:
— Warrensburg-Lake George drops from Class C to Class D, along with Stillwater,
— Ballston Spa and Bethlehem swap places, with Ballston Spa going to Class AA and Bethlehem to Class A.
Section II classification breakdown:
Class AA (8 teams, 1 division) — Ballston Spa, CBA, Colonie, Guilderland, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa
Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions)
Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Burnt Hills, Mohonasen, Niskayuna, Albany*
Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, Bethlehem, Columbia, La Salle, Troy
*(Albany playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
Class B (14 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls-Fort Edward, Broadalbin-Perth, Cohoes, Gloversville, Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Scotia
Reinfurt — Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Green Tech, Hudson, Ichabod Crane, Lansingburgh, Ravena, Schalmont
Class C (11 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, Granville-Whitehall, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Watervliet
South — Cobleskill, Coxsackie-Athens, Fonda, Johnstown, Rensselaer, Taconic Hills
Class D (8 teams, 1 division) — Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Warrensburg-Lake George, Stillwater, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Helderberg Valley, Voorheesville
Here are the team-by-team schedules for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. Also, home sites may not have been determined for merged and newly merged teams.
Team-by-team 2023 schedules:
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs
Sept. 8 — at Burnt Hills
Sept. 15 — vs. Ballston Spa
Sept. 22 — at Guilderland
Sept. 29 — vs. Schenectady
Oct. 6 — at Shaker
Oct. 13 — vs. Shenendehowa
Oct. 20 — vs. CBA
Oct. 27 — at Colonie
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS A
Queensbury
Sept. 8-9 — vs. Troy
Sept. 15-16 — vs. Bethlehem
Sept. 22 — at Mohonasen
Sept. 29-30 — vs. Niskayuna
Oct. 6 — at South Glens Falls
Oct. 13-14 — vs. Burnt Hills
Oct. 20-21 — at Albany
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
OR
Oct. 27 — at La Salle
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Sept. 1-2 — vs. Glens Falls, site TBA
Sept. 8 — vs. Columbia
Sept. 15 — at Troy
Sept. 22 — vs. Albany
Sept. 29 — at Burnt Hills
Oct. 6 — vs. Queensbury
Oct. 13 — at Mohonasen
Oct. 20 — vs. Niskayuna
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
OR
Oct. 27 — at Amsterdam
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS B
Glens Falls
Sept. 1-2 — vs. South Glens Falls, site TBA
Sept. 9 — at Hudson Falls-Fort Edward
Sept. 15 — at Gloversville
Sept. 22-23 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth
Sept. 29-30 — vs. Hudson
Oct. 6 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley
Oct. 13-14 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 20-21 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Hudson Falls-Fort Edward
Sept. 9 — vs. Glens Falls
Sept. 15 — at Scotia
Sept. 23 — vs. Gloversville
Sept. 29 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley
Oct. 7 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 14 — vs. Ichabod Crane
Oct. 20 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS C
Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne
Sept. 8 — at Taconic Hills
Sept. 15 — vs. Fonda
Sept. 22 — at Watervliet
Sept. 30 — at Granville-Whitehall
Oct. 6 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 13 — vs. Schuylerville
Oct. 20-21 — TBA
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
OR
Oct. 27-28 — at Coxsackie-Athens
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Granville-Whitehall
Sept. 9 — vs. Cobleskill
Sept. 15 — at Rensselaer
Sept. 23 — vs. Schuylerville
Sept. 30 — vs. Corinth/H-L
Oct. 6 — at Watervliet
Oct. 13-14 — TBA
Oct. 20 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
OR
Oct. 27 — at Fonda
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 8 — vs. Coxsackie-Athens
Sept. 15 — at Cobleskill
Sept. 22 — vs. Moriah
Sept. 29 — at Schuylerville
Oct. 6 — at Corinth/H-L
Oct. 13 — vs. Watervliet
Oct. 20 — vs. Granville-Whitehall
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
OR
Oct. 27 — at Rensselaer
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Schuylerville
Sept. 8 — vs. Fonda
Sept. 15-16 — at Coxsackie-Athens
Sept. 23 — at Granville-Whitehall
Sept. 29 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 6-7 — TBA
Oct. 13 — at Corinth/H-L
Oct. 20 — vs. Waterviliet
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
OR
Oct. 27 — at Johnstown
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS D
Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 9 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 16 — vs. Chatham
Sept. 22 — at Stillwater
Sept. 30 — at Voorheesville
Oct. 7 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George
Oct. 14 — at Helderberg Valley
Oct. 21 — vs. Greenwich
Oct. 27-28 — crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Greenwich
Sept. 9 — at Helderberg Valley
Sept. 15 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 22-23 — at Warrensburg-Lake George
Sept. 29 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 6 — vs. Chatham
Oct. 13 — vs. Voorheesville
Oct. 21 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 27-28 — crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Warrensburg-Lake George
Sept. 8-9 — vs. Voorheesville
Sept. 16 — at Helderberg Valley
Sept. 22-23 — vs. Greenwich
Sept. 29 — at Chatham
Oct. 7 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 13-14 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 20 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 27-28 — crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Stillwater
Sept. 8 — at Chatham
Sept. 15 — vs. Voorheesville
Sept. 22 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 29 — at Greenwich
Oct. 6 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 13-14 — at Warrensburg-Lake George
Oct. 20 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Oct. 27-28 — crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers