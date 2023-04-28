Section II has announced the high school football schedules for the 2023 season — with a caveat.

The section has created two different schedules for Classes A and C, pending a vote by the Section II Athletic Council in June on a proposal that will determine if the classes will have a four-team or an eight-team playoff. The current format is a four-team playoff. According to Section II football chairman Bob Dorrance, Week 8 has been scheduled as a crossover game between the two divisions, and it will be replaced by quarterfinal playoff games and crossover games non-playoff qualifiers, if the proposal passes.

Football practice is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 19. Week 0 — the week that teams can use for either a game or a scrimmage — is set for Sept. 1-2, and Week 1 is the weekend of Sept. 8-9. The Section II championships in Week 10 are scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 10-11, and the state championship games are scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 1-3 in Syracuse. And as we saw last year with the lake-effect snowstorms delaying some games, NYSPSHAA continues to gamble on the weather with a late football season.

Some things to note:

— Classes AA, B and D will play seven-week regular seasons with eight-team playoffs, except for Class D, which will play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams. Class B will have 14 teams, while Classes AA and D will each have eight teams.

— Classes A and C are waiting to determine whether they will play a seven-game regular season with an eight-team playoff, or an eight-team regular season with a seven-team playoff. Class C will have 11 teams, while Class A will have 12 teams, including Albany, a Class AA team that is playing down in class.

— Classes A, B and C will play in two-division formats.

— The classification cutoff numbers for 2023 are as follows: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 665-1,024; Class B, 385-664; Class C, 261-384; Class D, 260 and below. They are slightly changed from the last two seasons. (The numbers reflect the student enrollment in grades 9-11 in the previous school year.)

Teams merging:

— Merging teams: Hudson Falls and Fort Edward will be merged for football for the first time this season. Other mergers continuing in 2022: Cambridge-Salem, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (with Fort Edward dropping out), Granville-Whitehall, Warrensburg-Lake George (with Bolton joining the mix this season), Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Helderberg Valley (Duanesburg/Berne-Knox).

Teams changing classes for 2023:

— Warrensburg-Lake George drops from Class C to Class D, along with Stillwater,

— Ballston Spa and Bethlehem swap places, with Ballston Spa going to Class AA and Bethlehem to Class A.

Section II classification breakdown:

Class AA (8 teams, 1 division) — Ballston Spa, CBA, Colonie, Guilderland, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa

Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions)

Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Burnt Hills, Mohonasen, Niskayuna, Albany*

Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, Bethlehem, Columbia, La Salle, Troy

*(Albany playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

Class B (14 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls-Fort Edward, Broadalbin-Perth, Cohoes, Gloversville, Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Scotia

Reinfurt — Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Green Tech, Hudson, Ichabod Crane, Lansingburgh, Ravena, Schalmont

Class C (11 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, Granville-Whitehall, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Watervliet

South — Cobleskill, Coxsackie-Athens, Fonda, Johnstown, Rensselaer, Taconic Hills

Class D (8 teams, 1 division) — Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Warrensburg-Lake George, Stillwater, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Helderberg Valley, Voorheesville

Here are the team-by-team schedules for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. Also, home sites may not have been determined for merged and newly merged teams.

Team-by-team 2023 schedules:

CLASS AA

Saratoga Springs

Sept. 8 — at Burnt Hills

Sept. 15 — vs. Ballston Spa

Sept. 22 — at Guilderland

Sept. 29 — vs. Schenectady

Oct. 6 — at Shaker

Oct. 13 — vs. Shenendehowa

Oct. 20 — vs. CBA

Oct. 27 — at Colonie

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS A

Queensbury

Sept. 8-9 — vs. Troy

Sept. 15-16 — vs. Bethlehem

Sept. 22 — at Mohonasen

Sept. 29-30 — vs. Niskayuna

Oct. 6 — at South Glens Falls

Oct. 13-14 — vs. Burnt Hills

Oct. 20-21 — at Albany

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

OR

Oct. 27 — at La Salle

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Sept. 1-2 — vs. Glens Falls, site TBA

Sept. 8 — vs. Columbia

Sept. 15 — at Troy

Sept. 22 — vs. Albany

Sept. 29 — at Burnt Hills

Oct. 6 — vs. Queensbury

Oct. 13 — at Mohonasen

Oct. 20 — vs. Niskayuna

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

OR

Oct. 27 — at Amsterdam

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS B

Glens Falls

Sept. 1-2 — vs. South Glens Falls, site TBA

Sept. 9 — at Hudson Falls-Fort Edward

Sept. 15 — at Gloversville

Sept. 22-23 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth

Sept. 29-30 — vs. Hudson

Oct. 6 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

Oct. 13-14 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 20-21 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Hudson Falls-Fort Edward

Sept. 9 — vs. Glens Falls

Sept. 15 — at Scotia

Sept. 23 — vs. Gloversville

Sept. 29 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

Oct. 7 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 14 — vs. Ichabod Crane

Oct. 20 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS C

Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne

Sept. 8 — at Taconic Hills

Sept. 15 — vs. Fonda

Sept. 22 — at Watervliet

Sept. 30 — at Granville-Whitehall

Oct. 6 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 13 — vs. Schuylerville

Oct. 20-21 — TBA

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

OR

Oct. 27-28 — at Coxsackie-Athens

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Granville-Whitehall

Sept. 9 — vs. Cobleskill

Sept. 15 — at Rensselaer

Sept. 23 — vs. Schuylerville

Sept. 30 — vs. Corinth/H-L

Oct. 6 — at Watervliet

Oct. 13-14 — TBA

Oct. 20 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

OR

Oct. 27 — at Fonda

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 8 — vs. Coxsackie-Athens

Sept. 15 — at Cobleskill

Sept. 22 — vs. Moriah

Sept. 29 — at Schuylerville

Oct. 6 — at Corinth/H-L

Oct. 13 — vs. Watervliet

Oct. 20 — vs. Granville-Whitehall

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

OR

Oct. 27 — at Rensselaer

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Schuylerville

Sept. 8 — vs. Fonda

Sept. 15-16 — at Coxsackie-Athens

Sept. 23 — at Granville-Whitehall

Sept. 29 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 6-7 — TBA

Oct. 13 — at Corinth/H-L

Oct. 20 — vs. Waterviliet

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

OR

Oct. 27 — at Johnstown

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS D

Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 9 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 16 — vs. Chatham

Sept. 22 — at Stillwater

Sept. 30 — at Voorheesville

Oct. 7 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George

Oct. 14 — at Helderberg Valley

Oct. 21 — vs. Greenwich

Oct. 27-28 — crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Greenwich

Sept. 9 — at Helderberg Valley

Sept. 15 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 22-23 — at Warrensburg-Lake George

Sept. 29 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 6 — vs. Chatham

Oct. 13 — vs. Voorheesville

Oct. 21 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 27-28 — crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Warrensburg-Lake George

Sept. 8-9 — vs. Voorheesville

Sept. 16 — at Helderberg Valley

Sept. 22-23 — vs. Greenwich

Sept. 29 — at Chatham

Oct. 7 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 13-14 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 20 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 27-28 — crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Stillwater

Sept. 8 — at Chatham

Sept. 15 — vs. Voorheesville

Sept. 22 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 29 — at Greenwich

Oct. 6 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 13-14 — at Warrensburg-Lake George

Oct. 20 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Oct. 27-28 — crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers