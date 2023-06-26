In April, Section II announced the high school football schedules for the 2023 season — with a caveat.

The section initially created two different schedules for Classes A and C, pending a vote by the Section II Athletic Council in June on a proposal that will determine if the classes will have a four-team or an eight-team playoff.

The athletic council voted for eight-team playoffs for both Classes A and C, so Week 8 will be for quarterfinal playoff games and crossover games between non-playoff qualifiers.

Football practice is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 19. Week 0 — the week that teams can use for either a game or a scrimmage — is set for Sept. 1-2, and Week 1 is the weekend of Sept. 8-9. The Section II championships in Week 10 are scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 10-11, and the state championship games are scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 1-3 in Syracuse. And as we saw last year with the lake-effect snowstorms delaying some games, NYSPHSAA continues to gamble on the weather with a late football season that since 2021 has been pushed back a week. Prior to that, the state championships had been played on Thanksgiving weekend in Syracuse.

Some things to note:

— All five classes will play seven-week regular seasons with eight-team playoffs, except for Class D, which will play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams. Class B will have 14 teams, Class A 12 teams (including Albany, a AA team playing down in class) and Class C 11 teams, while Classes AA and D will each have eight teams.

— Classes A, B and C will play in two-division formats.

— The classification cutoff numbers for 2023 are as follows: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 665-1,024; Class B, 385-664; Class C, 261-384; Class D, 260 and below. They are slightly changed from the last two seasons. (The numbers reflect the student enrollment in grades 9-11 in the previous school year.)

— Section II runners-up get to play in state quarterfinals: This year is Section II's turn in the rotation to fill the byes in Classes AA, A and D in the state quarterfinals as at-large teams. That means that Section II teams that lose in the sectional finals in those classes will still move on to the state quarterfinals on the road against the Section I champs. Section IV and VI runners-up are scheduled for the next turn in the rotation in 2024 and 2025, but changes in classifications could alter this playoff format (including the possibility of Long Island finally joining the state football championships).

Because Section VII and X do not have Class AA or A teams, and Section IX has no Class D teams, the result for many years was bye weeks rotating among Sections I, II and IX in the state quarterfinals.

In 2019, NYSPHSAA began filling byes in Classes AA, A and D, which have an uneven number of sections in the eastern side of the state, by using a sectional runner-up from another section on a rotating basis. In 2022, Section II had the bye and champs CBA, Niskayuna and Cambridge-Salem all faced Section V runners-up in the state quarterfinals.

Teams merging:

— Merging teams: Hudson Falls and Fort Edward will be merged for football for the first time this season, though they will still play as the Hudson Falls Tigers. Other mergers continuing in 2022: Cambridge-Salem, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (with Fort Edward dropping out), Granville-Whitehall, Warrensburg-Lake George (with Bolton joining the mix this season), Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Helderberg Valley (Duanesburg/Berne-Knox).

— Changing nicknames: Be on the lookout for teams with new mascots this season. New York state announced earlier in the 2022-23 school year that any school with a Native American mascot and nickname must change it by the end of the school year, which was last week — including teams known as the Warriors or Red Raiders, regardless of whether they had rebranded in recent years to remove Native American imagery. Glens Falls is now known as the Black Bears, Corinth is now the Riverhawks (although part of the Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne Mountaineers in football), and Lake George is still mulling over its choices.

— Ticonderoga: The lone Section VII football program bordering on our coverage area is planning to play eight-man football this fall. The Sentinels have a five-game season planned, including long trips to play West Canada Valley and Onteora, but will face Tupper Lake three times.

Teams changing classes for 2023:

— Warrensburg-Lake George drops from Class C to Class D, along with Stillwater.

— Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne moves from Class D up to Class C.

— Broadalbin-Perth, Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Catskill/Cairo-Durham, Hudson and Ichabod Crane all move up to Class B this season.

— Ballston Spa and Bethlehem swap places, with Ballston Spa going to Class AA and Bethlehem to Class A.

Section II classification breakdown:

Class AA (8 teams, 1 division) — Ballston Spa, CBA, Colonie, Guilderland, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa

Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions)

Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Burnt Hills, Mohonasen, Niskayuna, Albany*

Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, Bethlehem, Columbia, La Salle, Troy

*(Albany playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

Class B (14 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls-Fort Edward, Broadalbin-Perth, Cohoes, Gloversville, Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Scotia

Reinfurt — Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Green Tech, Hudson, Ichabod Crane, Lansingburgh, Ravena, Schalmont

Class C (11 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, Granville-Whitehall, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Watervliet

South — Cobleskill, Coxsackie-Athens, Fonda, Johnstown, Rensselaer, Taconic Hills

Class D (8 teams, 1 division) — Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Warrensburg-Lake George, Stillwater, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Helderberg Valley, Voorheesville

Here are the team-by-team schedules for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. Also, home sites may not have been determined for merged and newly merged teams.

Team-by-team 2023 schedules:

CLASS AA

Saratoga Springs

Sept. 8 — at Burnt Hills

Sept. 15 — vs. Ballston Spa

Sept. 22 — at Guilderland

Sept. 29 — vs. Schenectady

Oct. 6 — at Shaker

Oct. 13 — vs. Shenendehowa

Oct. 20 — vs. CBA

Oct. 27 — at Colonie

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS A

Queensbury

Sept. 9 — vs. Troy

Sept. 15-16 — vs. Bethlehem

Sept. 22 — at Mohonasen

Sept. 29-30 — vs. Niskayuna

Oct. 6 — at South Glens Falls

Oct. 13-14 — vs. Burnt Hills

Oct. 21 — at Albany

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Sept. 8 — vs. Columbia

Sept. 15 — at Troy

Sept. 22 — vs. Albany

Sept. 29 — at Burnt Hills

Oct. 6 — vs. Queensbury

Oct. 13 — at Mohonasen

Oct. 20 — vs. Niskayuna

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS B

Glens Falls

Sept. 9 — at Hudson Falls-Fort Edward

Sept. 15 — at Gloversville

Sept. 22 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth

Sept. 29 — vs. Hudson

Oct. 6 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

Oct. 13 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 20 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Hudson Falls-Fort Edward

Sept. 9 — vs. Glens Falls

Sept. 15 — at Scotia

Sept. 23 — vs. Gloversville

Sept. 29 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

Oct. 7 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 14 — vs. Ichabod Crane

Oct. 20 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS C

Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne

Sept. 8 — at Taconic Hills

Sept. 15 — vs. Fonda

Sept. 22 — at Watervliet

Sept. 29 — at Granville-Whitehall (at Granville)

Oct. 6 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 13 — vs. Schuylerville

Oct. 20-21 — TBA

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Granville-Whitehall

Sept. 2 — vs. Cambridge-Salem (at Granville)

Sept. 8 — vs. Cobleskill (at Granville)

Sept. 15 — at Rensselaer

Sept. 23 — vs. Schuylerville (at Whitehall)

Sept. 29 — vs. Corinth/H-L (at Granville)

Oct. 6 — at Watervliet

Oct. 13-14 — TBA

Oct. 20 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 8 — vs. Coxsackie-Athens (at Tamarac)

Sept. 15 — at Cobleskill

Sept. 22 — vs. Moriah (at Hoosick Falls)

Sept. 29 — at Schuylerville

Oct. 6 — at Corinth/H-L

Oct. 13 — vs. Watervliet (at Tamarac)

Oct. 20 — vs. Granville-Whitehall (at Hoosick Falls)

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Schuylerville

Sept. 1 — at Moriah

Sept. 8 — vs. Fonda

Sept. 15 — at Coxsackie-Athens

Sept. 23 — at Granville-Whitehall (at Whitehall)

Sept. 29 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 6-7 — TBA

Oct. 13 — at Corinth/H-L

Oct. 20 — vs. Waterviliet

Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS D

Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 9 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 16 — vs. Chatham

Sept. 22 — at Stillwater

Sept. 30 — at Voorheesville

Oct. 7 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George

Oct. 14 — at Helderberg Valley

Oct. 21 — vs. Greenwich

Oct. 27-28 — crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Greenwich

Sept. 9 — at Helderberg Valley

Sept. 15 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 22-23 — at Warrensburg-Lake George

Sept. 29 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 6 — vs. Chatham

Oct. 13 — vs. Voorheesville

Oct. 21 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 27-28 — crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Warrensburg-Lake George

Sept. 1 — vs. Herkimer (at LG)

Sept. 8 — vs. Voorheesville (at Warr.)

Sept. 16 — at Helderberg Valley

Sept. 22 — vs. Greenwich (at LG)

Sept. 29 — at Chatham

Oct. 7 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 14 — vs. Stillwater (at Warr.)

Oct. 20 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 27-28 — crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Stillwater

Sept. 8 — at Chatham

Sept. 15 — vs. Voorheesville

Sept. 22 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 29 — at Greenwich

Oct. 6 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 13-14 — at Warrensburg-Lake George

Oct. 20 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Oct. 27-28 — crossovers

Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers