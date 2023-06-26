In April, Section II announced the high school football schedules for the 2023 season — with a caveat.
The section initially created two different schedules for Classes A and C, pending a vote by the Section II Athletic Council in June on a proposal that will determine if the classes will have a four-team or an eight-team playoff.
The athletic council voted for eight-team playoffs for both Classes A and C, so Week 8 will be for quarterfinal playoff games and crossover games between non-playoff qualifiers.
Football practice is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 19. Week 0 — the week that teams can use for either a game or a scrimmage — is set for Sept. 1-2, and Week 1 is the weekend of Sept. 8-9. The Section II championships in Week 10 are scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 10-11, and the state championship games are scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 1-3 in Syracuse. And as we saw last year with the lake-effect snowstorms delaying some games, NYSPHSAA continues to gamble on the weather with a late football season that since 2021 has been pushed back a week. Prior to that, the state championships had been played on Thanksgiving weekend in Syracuse.
Some things to note:
— All five classes will play seven-week regular seasons with eight-team playoffs, except for Class D, which will play crossover games against non-playoff Class C teams. Class B will have 14 teams, Class A 12 teams (including Albany, a AA team playing down in class) and Class C 11 teams, while Classes AA and D will each have eight teams.
— Classes A, B and C will play in two-division formats.
— The classification cutoff numbers for 2023 are as follows: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 665-1,024; Class B, 385-664; Class C, 261-384; Class D, 260 and below. They are slightly changed from the last two seasons. (The numbers reflect the student enrollment in grades 9-11 in the previous school year.)
— Section II runners-up get to play in state quarterfinals: This year is Section II's turn in the rotation to fill the byes in Classes AA, A and D in the state quarterfinals as at-large teams. That means that Section II teams that lose in the sectional finals in those classes will still move on to the state quarterfinals on the road against the Section I champs. Section IV and VI runners-up are scheduled for the next turn in the rotation in 2024 and 2025, but changes in classifications could alter this playoff format (including the possibility of Long Island finally joining the state football championships).
Because Section VII and X do not have Class AA or A teams, and Section IX has no Class D teams, the result for many years was bye weeks rotating among Sections I, II and IX in the state quarterfinals.
In 2019, NYSPHSAA began filling byes in Classes AA, A and D, which have an uneven number of sections in the eastern side of the state, by using a sectional runner-up from another section on a rotating basis. In 2022, Section II had the bye and champs CBA, Niskayuna and Cambridge-Salem all faced Section V runners-up in the state quarterfinals.
Teams merging:
— Merging teams: Hudson Falls and Fort Edward will be merged for football for the first time this season, though they will still play as the Hudson Falls Tigers. Other mergers continuing in 2022: Cambridge-Salem, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne (with Fort Edward dropping out), Granville-Whitehall, Warrensburg-Lake George (with Bolton joining the mix this season), Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Helderberg Valley (Duanesburg/Berne-Knox).
— Changing nicknames: Be on the lookout for teams with new mascots this season. New York state announced earlier in the 2022-23 school year that any school with a Native American mascot and nickname must change it by the end of the school year, which was last week — including teams known as the Warriors or Red Raiders, regardless of whether they had rebranded in recent years to remove Native American imagery. Glens Falls is now known as the Black Bears, Corinth is now the Riverhawks (although part of the Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne Mountaineers in football), and Lake George is still mulling over its choices.
— Ticonderoga: The lone Section VII football program bordering on our coverage area is planning to play eight-man football this fall. The Sentinels have a five-game season planned, including long trips to play West Canada Valley and Onteora, but will face Tupper Lake three times.
Teams changing classes for 2023:
— Warrensburg-Lake George drops from Class C to Class D, along with Stillwater.
— Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne moves from Class D up to Class C.
— Broadalbin-Perth, Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Catskill/Cairo-Durham, Hudson and Ichabod Crane all move up to Class B this season.
— Ballston Spa and Bethlehem swap places, with Ballston Spa going to Class AA and Bethlehem to Class A.
Section II classification breakdown:
Class AA (8 teams, 1 division) — Ballston Spa, CBA, Colonie, Guilderland, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa
Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions)
Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Burnt Hills, Mohonasen, Niskayuna, Albany*
Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, Bethlehem, Columbia, La Salle, Troy
*(Albany playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
Class B (14 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls-Fort Edward, Broadalbin-Perth, Cohoes, Gloversville, Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Scotia
Reinfurt — Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Green Tech, Hudson, Ichabod Crane, Lansingburgh, Ravena, Schalmont
Class C (11 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, Granville-Whitehall, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Watervliet
South — Cobleskill, Coxsackie-Athens, Fonda, Johnstown, Rensselaer, Taconic Hills
Class D (8 teams, 1 division) — Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Warrensburg-Lake George, Stillwater, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Helderberg Valley, Voorheesville
Here are the team-by-team schedules for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. Also, home sites may not have been determined for merged and newly merged teams.
Team-by-team 2023 schedules:
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs
Sept. 8 — at Burnt Hills
Sept. 15 — vs. Ballston Spa
Sept. 22 — at Guilderland
Sept. 29 — vs. Schenectady
Oct. 6 — at Shaker
Oct. 13 — vs. Shenendehowa
Oct. 20 — vs. CBA
Oct. 27 — at Colonie
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS A
Queensbury
Sept. 9 — vs. Troy
Sept. 15-16 — vs. Bethlehem
Sept. 22 — at Mohonasen
Sept. 29-30 — vs. Niskayuna
Oct. 6 — at South Glens Falls
Oct. 13-14 — vs. Burnt Hills
Oct. 21 — at Albany
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Sept. 8 — vs. Columbia
Sept. 15 — at Troy
Sept. 22 — vs. Albany
Sept. 29 — at Burnt Hills
Oct. 6 — vs. Queensbury
Oct. 13 — at Mohonasen
Oct. 20 — vs. Niskayuna
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS B
Glens Falls
Sept. 9 — at Hudson Falls-Fort Edward
Sept. 15 — at Gloversville
Sept. 22 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth
Sept. 29 — vs. Hudson
Oct. 6 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley
Oct. 13 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 20 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Hudson Falls-Fort Edward
Sept. 9 — vs. Glens Falls
Sept. 15 — at Scotia
Sept. 23 — vs. Gloversville
Sept. 29 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley
Oct. 7 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 14 — vs. Ichabod Crane
Oct. 20 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS C
Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne
Sept. 8 — at Taconic Hills
Sept. 15 — vs. Fonda
Sept. 22 — at Watervliet
Sept. 29 — at Granville-Whitehall (at Granville)
Oct. 6 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 13 — vs. Schuylerville
Oct. 20-21 — TBA
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Granville-Whitehall
Sept. 2 — vs. Cambridge-Salem (at Granville)
Sept. 8 — vs. Cobleskill (at Granville)
Sept. 15 — at Rensselaer
Sept. 23 — vs. Schuylerville (at Whitehall)
Sept. 29 — vs. Corinth/H-L (at Granville)
Oct. 6 — at Watervliet
Oct. 13-14 — TBA
Oct. 20 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 8 — vs. Coxsackie-Athens (at Tamarac)
Sept. 15 — at Cobleskill
Sept. 22 — vs. Moriah (at Hoosick Falls)
Sept. 29 — at Schuylerville
Oct. 6 — at Corinth/H-L
Oct. 13 — vs. Watervliet (at Tamarac)
Oct. 20 — vs. Granville-Whitehall (at Hoosick Falls)
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Schuylerville
Sept. 1 — at Moriah
Sept. 8 — vs. Fonda
Sept. 15 — at Coxsackie-Athens
Sept. 23 — at Granville-Whitehall (at Whitehall)
Sept. 29 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 6-7 — TBA
Oct. 13 — at Corinth/H-L
Oct. 20 — vs. Waterviliet
Oct. 27-28 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS D
Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 9 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 16 — vs. Chatham
Sept. 22 — at Stillwater
Sept. 30 — at Voorheesville
Oct. 7 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George
Oct. 14 — at Helderberg Valley
Oct. 21 — vs. Greenwich
Oct. 27-28 — crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Greenwich
Sept. 9 — at Helderberg Valley
Sept. 15 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 22-23 — at Warrensburg-Lake George
Sept. 29 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 6 — vs. Chatham
Oct. 13 — vs. Voorheesville
Oct. 21 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 27-28 — crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Warrensburg-Lake George
Sept. 1 — vs. Herkimer (at LG)
Sept. 8 — vs. Voorheesville (at Warr.)
Sept. 16 — at Helderberg Valley
Sept. 22 — vs. Greenwich (at LG)
Sept. 29 — at Chatham
Oct. 7 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 14 — vs. Stillwater (at Warr.)
Oct. 20 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 27-28 — crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Stillwater
Sept. 8 — at Chatham
Sept. 15 — vs. Voorheesville
Sept. 22 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 29 — at Greenwich
Oct. 6 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 13-14 — at Warrensburg-Lake George
Oct. 20 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Oct. 27-28 — crossovers
Nov. 3-4 — playoff semifinals/crossovers