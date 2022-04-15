BLOG: 2022 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules

Section II this week announced its high school football schedules for the 2022 season. Assuming everything continues as normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the last two seasons, these are the basic schedules for teams in the greater Glens Falls area.
Practice is scheduled to begin on Aug. 22, though it could start on Sat., Aug. 20 after the date was approved at the NYSPHSAA Football Committee meeting in February, pending discussion and approval by the sections. Week 0 is scheduled for Sept. 2-3, and Week 1 kicks off the weekend of Sept. 9-10. That means the Section II championships in Week 10 will be the weekend of Nov. 11-12, and the state championship games will be played the weekend of Dec. 2-4 in Syracuse (NYSPHSAA continuing to gamble with the weather).
Some things to note:
— Week 0 is still a thing in New York football. That's essentially a non-league game to start the season in place of what used to be the preseason scrimmage date. It will count as a regular-season game, but not count for sectional seedings (it is a non-league game, after all — playoff seeds are based on division standings). As was the case in 2021, not every team has chosen to schedule a game for Week 0, and many teams have not yet announced a Week 0 game.
People are also reading…
NOTE: In a unique twist, Class B will play league games during Week 0, in order for all nine teams to play each other over an eight-week regular season.
— Class AA, A and B will again play eight-week regular seasons with four-team playoffs. Class AA and A will play crossover games this season. Class B will play as one nine-team league, so each team has a bye week over the course of an eight-game regular season — those open dates will likely be filled by an out-of-section opponent. Glens Falls has an open date in Week 0, Hudson Falls in Week 2.)
— Class C will again be a 16-team league in 2022, arranged in two eight-team divisions, with the top four in each division making sectionals. Class D will be a single eight-team league with a four-team playoff. Both Class C and D will play seven-game regular seasons, and as in past years, Week 8 will feature crossover games between Class D and non-playoff Class C teams.
— The classification cutoff numbers remain the same for the 2022 season: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 630-1,024; Class B, 397-629; Class C, 261-396; and Class D, 260 and below. The numbers will change slightly for 2023, with Class A becoming 665-1,024, Class B going to 385-664, and Class C to 261-384. (The numbers reflect the student enrollment in grades 9-11 in the previous school year.)
Teams merging, changing classes:
— Merging teams: Lake George and Warrensburg (with North Warren), Granville and Whitehall, Fort Edward and Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, Mechanicville and Hoosic Valley. The other mergers continuing in 2022: Cambridge-Salem, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Helderberg Valley (Duanesburg/Berne-Knox), Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian.
NOTE: The Lake George-Warrensburg, Granville-Whitehall and Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward mergers have yet to be officially given names, but for the purposes of these schedules, that's what I'm going to call them. I will update when I learn the team names if they are different than listed.
Teams changing classifications in 2022:
— The Granville-Whitehall and Lake George-Warrensburg mergers move both teams to Class C.
— Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward and Cairo-Durham/Catskill will play down in Class D this season.
— Stillwater moves up from Class D to Class C.
— Broadalbin-Perth moves down from Class B to Class C.
— Mohonasen moves up from Class B to Class A.
— After years of playing down in Class D, Cohoes moves up to Class B, its normal classification.
— Bishop Gibbons dropped football last year.
Section II classification breakdown:
Class AA (8 teams, 1 division) — Bethlehem, CBA, Colonie, Guilderland, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa
Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions)
Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Burnt Hills, Ballston Spa, Niskayuna, Albany*
Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, Columbia, La Salle, Mohonasen, Troy
*(Albany playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
Class B (9 teams, 1 division) — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Cohoes, Gloversville, Green Tech, Lansingburgh, Ravena, Schalmont, Scotia
Class C (16 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Granville-Whitehall, Lake George-Warrensburg, Schuylerville, Stillwater, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian, Watervliet
South — Broadalbin-Perth, Cobleskill, Coxsackie-Athens, Fonda, Hudson, Ichabod Crane, Johnstown, Taconic Hills
Class D (8 teams, 1 division) — Cambridge-Salem, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward*, Greenwich, Cairo-Durham/Catskill*, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Helderberg Valley, Voorheesville
*(Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward and Cairo-Durham/Catskill playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
Here are the team-by-team schedules for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. The schedule assumes that all teams will field varsity teams this season. Also, home sites have not yet been determined for merged and newly merged teams.
Team-by-team 2022 schedules:
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs
Sept. 9 — vs. Niskayuna
Sept. 16 — at Bethlehem
Sept. 23 — vs. Guilderland
Sept. 30 — at Schenectady
Oct. 7 — vs. Shaker
Oct. 14 — at Shenendehowa
Oct. 21 — at CBA
Oct. 28 — vs. Colonie
Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS A
Queensbury
Sept. 10 — vs. Shaker
Sept. 16 — at Amsterdam
Sept. 23 — at Niskayuna
Oct. 1 — vs. South Glens Falls
Oct. 7 — at Mohonasen
Oct. 14 — at Burnt Hills
Oct. 22 — vs. Albany
Oct. 29 — vs. Ballston Spa
Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Sept. 9 — vs. Mohonasen
Sept. 16 — at Troy
Sept. 23 — vs. Burnt Hills
Oct. 1 — at Queensbury
Oct. 7 — vs. La Salle
Oct. 14 — vs. Ballston Spa
Oct. 21 — at Niskayuna
Oct. 28-29 — at Albany
Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS B
Glens Falls
Sept. 2-3 — bye
Sept. 10 — vs. Lansingburgh
Sept. 16 — at Ravena
Sept. 23-24 — vs. Hudson Falls
Sept. 30 — at Cohoes
Oct. 8 — vs. Gloversville
Oct. 14 — at Schalmont
Oct. 22 — vs. Green Tech
Oct. 28 — at Scotia
Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Hudson Falls
Sept. 2 — at Lansingburgh
Sept. 10 — vs. Scotia
Sept. 16-17 — bye
Sept. 23-24 — at Glens Falls
Sept. 30 — at Gloversville
Oct. 8 — vs. Ravena
Oct. 14-15 — at Green Tech
Oct. 22 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 29 — vs. Schalmont
Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS C
Granville-Whitehall
Sept. 10 — vs. Lake George-Warrensburg
Sept. 16 — at Schuylerville
Sept. 24 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 1 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley
Oct. 7 — at Stillwater
Oct. 15 — vs. Watervliet
Oct. 21 — at Rensselaer
Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 9 — at Schuylerville
Sept. 16 — vs. Stillwater
Sept. 24 — at Granville-Whitehall
Sept. 30 — vs. Watervliet
Oct. 7-8 — at Lake George-Warrensburg
Oct. 14 — at Rensselaer
Oct. 21 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley
Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers
Lake George-Warrensburg
Sept. 10 — at Granville-Whitehall
Sept. 16 — at Rensselaer
Sept. 23-24 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley
Sept. 30 — at Stillwater
Oct. 7-8 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 14 — at Schuylerville
Oct. 21-22 — vs. Watervliet
Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers
Schuylerville
Sept. 9 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 16 — vs. Granville-Whitehall
Sept. 23 — at Watervliet
Sept. 30 — at Rensselaer
Oct. 7 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley
Oct. 14 — vs. Lake George-Warrensburg
Oct. 21 — at Stillwater
Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers
Stillwater
Sept. 9 — at Watervliet
Sept. 16 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 23 — vs. Rensselaer
Sept. 30 — vs. Lake George-Warrensburg
Oct. 7 — vs. Granville-Whitehall
Oct. 14 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley
Oct. 21 — vs. Schuylerville
Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS D
Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 9 — at Chatham
Sept. 16 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 24 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Sept. 30 — at Greenwich
Oct. 8 — vs. Voorheesville
Oct. 14-15 — at Corinth/H-L/FE
Oct. 22 — vs. Cairo-Durham/Catskill
Oct. 28-29 — crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers
Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward
Sept. 9-10 — vs. Voorheesville
Sept. 16-17 — vs. Chatham
Sept. 23 — at Cairo-Durham/Catskill
Sept. 30 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 7-8 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Oct. 14-15 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 21 — at Greenwich
Oct. 28-29 — crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers
Greenwich
Sept. 9 — at Cairo-Durham/Catskill
Sept. 17 — at Voorheesville
Sept. 23 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Sept. 30 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 7 — vs. Chatham
Oct. 15 — at Helderberg Valley
Oct. 21 — vs. Corinth/H-L/FE
Oct. 28-29 — crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity