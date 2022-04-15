BLOG: 2022 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules

Section II this week announced its high school football schedules for the 2022 season. Assuming everything continues as normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the last two seasons, these are the basic schedules for teams in the greater Glens Falls area.

Practice is scheduled to begin on Aug. 22, though it could start on Sat., Aug. 20 after the date was approved at the NYSPHSAA Football Committee meeting in February, pending discussion and approval by the sections. Week 0 is scheduled for Sept. 2-3, and Week 1 kicks off the weekend of Sept. 9-10. That means the Section II championships in Week 10 will be the weekend of Nov. 11-12, and the state championship games will be played the weekend of Dec. 2-4 in Syracuse (NYSPHSAA continuing to gamble with the weather).

Some things to note:

— Week 0 is still a thing in New York football. That's essentially a non-league game to start the season in place of what used to be the preseason scrimmage date. It will count as a regular-season game, but not count for sectional seedings (it is a non-league game, after all — playoff seeds are based on division standings). As was the case in 2021, not every team has chosen to schedule a game for Week 0, and many teams have not yet announced a Week 0 game.

NOTE: In a unique twist, Class B will play league games during Week 0, in order for all nine teams to play each other over an eight-week regular season.

— Class AA, A and B will again play eight-week regular seasons with four-team playoffs. Class AA and A will play crossover games this season. Class B will play as one nine-team league, so each team has a bye week over the course of an eight-game regular season — those open dates will likely be filled by an out-of-section opponent. Glens Falls has an open date in Week 0, Hudson Falls in Week 2.)

— Class C will again be a 16-team league in 2022, arranged in two eight-team divisions, with the top four in each division making sectionals. Class D will be a single eight-team league with a four-team playoff. Both Class C and D will play seven-game regular seasons, and as in past years, Week 8 will feature crossover games between Class D and non-playoff Class C teams.

— The classification cutoff numbers remain the same for the 2022 season: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 630-1,024; Class B, 397-629; Class C, 261-396; and Class D, 260 and below. The numbers will change slightly for 2023, with Class A becoming 665-1,024, Class B going to 385-664, and Class C to 261-384. (The numbers reflect the student enrollment in grades 9-11 in the previous school year.)

Teams merging, changing classes:

— Merging teams: Lake George and Warrensburg (with North Warren), Granville and Whitehall, Fort Edward and Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, Mechanicville and Hoosic Valley. The other mergers continuing in 2022: Cambridge-Salem, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Cairo-Durham/Catskill, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Helderberg Valley (Duanesburg/Berne-Knox), Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian.

NOTE: The Lake George-Warrensburg, Granville-Whitehall and Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward mergers have yet to be officially given names, but for the purposes of these schedules, that's what I'm going to call them. I will update when I learn the team names if they are different than listed.

Teams changing classifications in 2022:

— The Granville-Whitehall and Lake George-Warrensburg mergers move both teams to Class C.

— Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward and Cairo-Durham/Catskill will play down in Class D this season.

— Stillwater moves up from Class D to Class C.

— Broadalbin-Perth moves down from Class B to Class C.

— Mohonasen moves up from Class B to Class A.

— After years of playing down in Class D, Cohoes moves up to Class B, its normal classification.

— Bishop Gibbons dropped football last year.

Section II classification breakdown:

Class AA (8 teams, 1 division) — Bethlehem, CBA, Colonie, Guilderland, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa

Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions)

Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Burnt Hills, Ballston Spa, Niskayuna, Albany*

Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, Columbia, La Salle, Mohonasen, Troy

*(Albany playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

Class B (9 teams, 1 division) — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Cohoes, Gloversville, Green Tech, Lansingburgh, Ravena, Schalmont, Scotia

Class C (16 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Granville-Whitehall, Lake George-Warrensburg, Schuylerville, Stillwater, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian, Watervliet

South — Broadalbin-Perth, Cobleskill, Coxsackie-Athens, Fonda, Hudson, Ichabod Crane, Johnstown, Taconic Hills

Class D (8 teams, 1 division) — Cambridge-Salem, Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward*, Greenwich, Cairo-Durham/Catskill*, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Helderberg Valley, Voorheesville

*(Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward and Cairo-Durham/Catskill playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

Here are the team-by-team schedules for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. The schedule assumes that all teams will field varsity teams this season. Also, home sites have not yet been determined for merged and newly merged teams.

Team-by-team 2022 schedules:

CLASS AA

Saratoga Springs

Sept. 9 — vs. Niskayuna

Sept. 16 — at Bethlehem

Sept. 23 — vs. Guilderland

Sept. 30 — at Schenectady

Oct. 7 — vs. Shaker

Oct. 14 — at Shenendehowa

Oct. 21 — at CBA

Oct. 28 — vs. Colonie

Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS A

Queensbury

Sept. 10 — vs. Shaker

Sept. 16 — at Amsterdam

Sept. 23 — at Niskayuna

Oct. 1 — vs. South Glens Falls

Oct. 7 — at Mohonasen

Oct. 14 — at Burnt Hills

Oct. 22 — vs. Albany

Oct. 29 — vs. Ballston Spa

Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Sept. 9 — vs. Mohonasen

Sept. 16 — at Troy

Sept. 23 — vs. Burnt Hills

Oct. 1 — at Queensbury

Oct. 7 — vs. La Salle

Oct. 14 — vs. Ballston Spa

Oct. 21 — at Niskayuna

Oct. 28-29 — at Albany

Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS B

Glens Falls

Sept. 2-3 — bye

Sept. 10 — vs. Lansingburgh

Sept. 16 — at Ravena

Sept. 23-24 — vs. Hudson Falls

Sept. 30 — at Cohoes

Oct. 8 — vs. Gloversville

Oct. 14 — at Schalmont

Oct. 22 — vs. Green Tech

Oct. 28 — at Scotia

Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Hudson Falls

Sept. 2 — at Lansingburgh

Sept. 10 — vs. Scotia

Sept. 16-17 — bye

Sept. 23-24 — at Glens Falls

Sept. 30 — at Gloversville

Oct. 8 — vs. Ravena

Oct. 14-15 — at Green Tech

Oct. 22 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 29 — vs. Schalmont

Nov. 4-5 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS C

Granville-Whitehall

Sept. 10 — vs. Lake George-Warrensburg

Sept. 16 — at Schuylerville

Sept. 24 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 1 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

Oct. 7 — at Stillwater

Oct. 15 — vs. Watervliet

Oct. 21 — at Rensselaer

Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 9 — at Schuylerville

Sept. 16 — vs. Stillwater

Sept. 24 — at Granville-Whitehall

Sept. 30 — vs. Watervliet

Oct. 7-8 — at Lake George-Warrensburg

Oct. 14 — at Rensselaer

Oct. 21 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers

Lake George-Warrensburg

Sept. 10 — at Granville-Whitehall

Sept. 16 — at Rensselaer

Sept. 23-24 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

Sept. 30 — at Stillwater

Oct. 7-8 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 14 — at Schuylerville

Oct. 21-22 — vs. Watervliet

Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers

Schuylerville

Sept. 9 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 16 — vs. Granville-Whitehall

Sept. 23 — at Watervliet

Sept. 30 — at Rensselaer

Oct. 7 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

Oct. 14 — vs. Lake George-Warrensburg

Oct. 21 — at Stillwater

Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers

Stillwater

Sept. 9 — at Watervliet

Sept. 16 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 23 — vs. Rensselaer

Sept. 30 — vs. Lake George-Warrensburg

Oct. 7 — vs. Granville-Whitehall

Oct. 14 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley

Oct. 21 — vs. Schuylerville

Oct. 28-29 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS D

Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 9 — at Chatham

Sept. 16 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 24 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Sept. 30 — at Greenwich

Oct. 8 — vs. Voorheesville

Oct. 14-15 — at Corinth/H-L/FE

Oct. 22 — vs. Cairo-Durham/Catskill

Oct. 28-29 — crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers

Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward

Sept. 9-10 — vs. Voorheesville

Sept. 16-17 — vs. Chatham

Sept. 23 — at Cairo-Durham/Catskill

Sept. 30 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 7-8 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Oct. 14-15 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 21 — at Greenwich

Oct. 28-29 — crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers

Greenwich

Sept. 9 — at Cairo-Durham/Catskill

Sept. 17 — at Voorheesville

Sept. 23 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Sept. 30 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 7 — vs. Chatham

Oct. 15 — at Helderberg Valley

Oct. 21 — vs. Corinth/H-L/FE

Oct. 28-29 — crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — playoffs/crossovers

