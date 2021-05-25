BLOG: 2021 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules

Coming just three weeks after the conclusion of the pandemic-delayed Fall II football season (delayed from the fall of 2020), Section II announced its football schedule for the fall of 2021.
All of this assumes, of course, that things continue to return to normal after 2020-21 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Classes AA, A and B will play eight-week regular seasons with four-team playoffs. Class A has an odd number of teams with 11, so eight of the teams have bye weeks scheduled, which are planned to be filled by out-of-section opponents. Also, Class AA and A teams will play each other in Week 1 as a set of non-league crossover games — for instance, Queensbury is scheduled to play at Shenendehowa in its opener.
Practice is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23, so the regular season is set to kick off on the weekend of Sept. 10-11. Thus the Section II championship games are set for Week 10, the weekend of Nov. 12-13, and the state football championship games are now pushed back to the first weekend of December, Dec. 3-5 (good luck with the weather, NYSPHSAA).
There will still be a “Week 0” during the normally scheduled scrimmage weekend (Sept. 3-4 this year). Games that weekend will be played as a regular game with officials, but not count — more like a preseason exhibition game than a preset scrimmage of 10-play sessions. Teams can still opt to play a scrimmage that weekend.
Belated congratulations to the (league) champions of the Fall II football season, since Section II did not officially crown champs — Guilderland (Class AA), Troy (Class A) and Schuylerville (Class C). Add to that undefeated Greenwich in Class D (the 6-0 Witches were easily the best in the D’s), and Schalmont, which was sort of the Class B champ, although neither the 5-0 Sabres nor 4-1 Glens Falls (which lost to Schalmont 29-28 in the “title” game) got to play 4-0 Broadalbin-Perth during the short spring season.
A few key changes to the landscape of Section II football this fall:
— Corinth will be merged with Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne as the unwieldy-titled Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George conglomerate. The newly christened Mountaineers will play in Class C North. Can’t we just call them “Southern Adirondack” or something? But CHLG will be the shorthand for the team, according to its Facebook page, and the blue, orange and black colors and logo look sharp on white helmets.
— Fort Edward students can now play for South Glens Falls, although it is not a merger, they will play under the Bulldogs' mantle. This will be the first time Fort Edward will not field either a varsity or JV team since 1930.
— Whitehall is playing a JV-only schedule this fall, with an eye toward returning to the varsity level in 2022. The approved merger between Whitehall and erstwhile rival Granville ended without a game being played when the Railroaders decided they had enough players to forge ahead with a JV team this fall. Whitehall also did not field a team during Fall II.
— The Holy Trinity merger is apparently over after seven mostly successful seasons, and Bishop Gibbons is going it alone in Class D. Catholic Central and Bishop Maginn will not field teams (Maginn has not had its own team since 2015). Holy Trinity played only two games in the Fall II season before folding because of a lack of players.
— The cutoff numbers for the 2021 season for football remain the same as for 2020: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 630-1,024; Class B, 397-629; Class C, 261-396; and Class D, 260 and below.
Teams changing classifications in 2021:
— Granville drops from Class C to Class D.
— Mohonasen drops to Class B, Cobleskill drops to Class C, Canajoharie-Fort Plain and Voorheesville move back up from Class D to C.
— Albany, a Class AA team, will again play down in Class A and be ineligible for sectionals. Cohoes, a Class B team, continues to play in Class D.
— Warrensburg will continue its merger with North Warren and Bolton, although the Burghers still play under the Warrensburg banner and colors.
— Welcome back to Rensselaer and Hoosic Valley, which did not field teams during the Fall II season, but are expected to return this fall. Rensselaer will be merged with Loudonville Christian and move up to play in Class C South.
— Section II football classification breakdown:
Class AA (8 teams, 1 division) — Bethlehem, CBA, Colonie, Guilderland, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa
Class A (11 teams, 2 divisions)
Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Burnt Hills, Ballston Spa, Niskayuna
Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, Columbia, La Salle, Troy, Albany*
*(Albany playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
Class B (10 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Broadalbin-Perth, Gloversville, Scotia (I had heard last year that this division might be called Class B LaMay, after the late Glens Falls coach and athletic director Putt LaMay)
Reinfurt — Green Tech, Lansingburgh, Mohonasen, Ravena, Schalmont
Class C (16 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Corinth/Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Cobleskill, Fonda, Johnstown, Mechanicville
South — Cairo-Durham/Catskill*, Coxsackie-Athens, Hudson, Ichabod Crane, Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian, Taconic Hills, Voorheesville, Watervliet
*(Cairo-Durham/Catskill playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
Class D (10 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Cambridge-Salem, Granville, Greenwich, Stillwater, Warrensburg
South — Bishop Gibbons, Chatham, Cohoes*, Helderberg Valley, Hoosic Valley
*(Cohoes playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)
Here are the team-by-team schedules for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. The schedule assumes that all teams will field varsity teams this season.
Team-by-team 2021 schedules:
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs
Sept. 10 — at Columbia
Sept. 17 — at Colonie
Sept. 24 — vs. Schenectady
Oct. 1 — at Guilderland
Oct. 8 — vs. Bethlehem
Oct. 15 — vs. CBA
Oct. 22 — vs. Shenendehowa
Oct. 29 — at Shaker
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS A
Queensbury
Sept. 10 — at Shenendehowa
Sept. 18 — vs. Averill Park
Sept. 24 — at South Glens Falls
Oct. 2 — vs. Burnt Hills
Oct. 8 — at La Salle
Oct. 15-16 — bye week
Oct. 22 — at Ballston Spa
Oct. 30 — vs. Niskayuna
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Sept. 10 — vs. Amsterdam
Sept. 17 — at Albany
Sept. 24 — vs. Queensbury
Oct. 1 — at Ballston Spa
Oct. 8 — at Troy
Oct. 15 — vs. Niskayuna
Oct. 22 — bye week
Oct. 29 — at Burnt Hills
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS B
Glens Falls
Sept. 10 — at Green Tech
Sept. 18 — vs. Schalmont
Sept. 24 — at Lansingburgh
Oct. 2 — at Hudson Falls
Oct. 9 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 15 — at Gloversville
Oct. 23 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth
Oct. 30 — vs. Ravena
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
Hudson Falls
Sept. 10 — at Schalmont
Sept. 18 — vs. Mohonasen
Sept. 24 — at Ravena
Oct. 2 — vs. Glens Falls
Oct. 9 — vs. Green Tech
Oct. 16 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 22 — at Gloversville
Oct. 29 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS C
Corinth/H-L/Lake George
Sept. 10 — at Mechanicville
Sept. 17 — at Fonda
Sept. 24 — vs. Cobleskill
Oct. 1 — at Schuylerville
Oct. 8 — vs. Johnstown
Oct. 15 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 22 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 10 — vs. Schuylerville
Sept. 17 — at Cobleskill
Sept. 24 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 1 — at Johnstown
Oct. 8 — vs. Fonda
Oct. 15 — at Mechanicville
Oct. 22 — at CHLG
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Schuylerville
Sept. 10 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 17 — at Johnstown
Sept. 24 — vs. Fonda
Oct. 1 — vs. CHLG
Oct. 8 — vs. Mechanicville
Oct. 15 — at Cobleskill
Oct. 22 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
CLASS D
Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 11 — vs. Greenwich
Sept. 18 — at Warrensburg
Sept. 25 — vs. Granville
Oct. 1 — at Stilwater
Oct. 9 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 15 — at Chatham
Oct. 23 — vs. Hoosic Valley
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Granville
Sept. 11 — vs. Bishop Gibbons
Sept. 18 — vs. Stillwater
Sept. 25 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 2 — vs. Greenwich
Oct. 9 — at Warrensburg
Oct. 16 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 23 — at Helderberg Valley
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Greenwich
Sept. 11 — at Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 17 — vs. Chatham
Sept. 24 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 2 — at Granville
Oct. 8 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 15 — vs. Hoosic Valley
Oct. 23 — at Bishop Gibbons
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Stillwater
Sept. 10 — vs. Warrensburg
Sept. 18 — at Granville
Sept. 25 — at Hoosic Valley
Oct. 1 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 8 — at Greenwich
Oct. 15 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Oct. 22 — at Cohoes
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Warrensburg
Sept. 10 — at Stillwater
Sept. 18 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 24 — at Greenwich
Oct. 2 — at Helderberg Valley
Oct. 9 — vs. Granville
Oct. 16 — at Bishop Gibbons
Oct. 23 — vs. Chatham
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
Hoosic Valley
Sept. 11 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Sept. 18 — at Bishop Gibbons
Sept. 25 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 2 — vs. Cohoes
Oct. 8 — at Chatham
Oct. 15 — at Greenwich
Oct. 23 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers
