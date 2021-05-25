 Skip to main content
BLOG: 2021 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules
BLOG: 2021 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules

Coming just three weeks after the conclusion of the pandemic-delayed Fall II football season (delayed from the fall of 2020), Section II announced its football schedule for the fall of 2021.

All of this assumes, of course, that things continue to return to normal after 2020-21 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes AA, A and B will play eight-week regular seasons with four-team playoffs. Class A has an odd number of teams with 11, so eight of the teams have bye weeks scheduled, which are planned to be filled by out-of-section opponents. Also, Class AA and A teams will play each other in Week 1 as a set of non-league crossover games — for instance, Queensbury is scheduled to play at Shenendehowa in its opener.

Practice is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23, so the regular season is set to kick off on the weekend of Sept. 10-11. Thus the Section II championship games are set for Week 10, the weekend of Nov. 12-13, and the state football championship games are now pushed back to the first weekend of December, Dec. 3-5 (good luck with the weather, NYSPHSAA).

There will still be a “Week 0” during the normally scheduled scrimmage weekend (Sept. 3-4 this year). Games that weekend will be played as a regular game with officials, but not count — more like a preseason exhibition game than a preset scrimmage of 10-play sessions. Teams can still opt to play a scrimmage that weekend.

Belated congratulations to the (league) champions of the Fall II football season, since Section II did not officially crown champs — Guilderland (Class AA), Troy (Class A) and Schuylerville (Class C). Add to that undefeated Greenwich in Class D (the 6-0 Witches were easily the best in the D’s), and Schalmont, which was sort of the Class B champ, although neither the 5-0 Sabres nor 4-1 Glens Falls (which lost to Schalmont 29-28 in the “title” game) got to play 4-0 Broadalbin-Perth during the short spring season.

A few key changes to the landscape of Section II football this fall:

Corinth will be merged with Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne as the unwieldy-titled Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George conglomerate. The newly christened Mountaineers will play in Class C North. Can’t we just call them “Southern Adirondack” or something? But CHLG will be the shorthand for the team, according to its Facebook page, and the blue, orange and black colors and logo look sharp on white helmets.

Fort Edward students can now play for South Glens Falls, although it is not a merger, they will play under the Bulldogs' mantle. This will be the first time Fort Edward will not field either a varsity or JV team since 1930.

Whitehall is playing a JV-only schedule this fall, with an eye toward returning to the varsity level in 2022. The approved merger between Whitehall and erstwhile rival Granville ended without a game being played when the Railroaders decided they had enough players to forge ahead with a JV team this fall. Whitehall also did not field a team during Fall II.

— The Holy Trinity merger is apparently over after seven mostly successful seasons, and Bishop Gibbons is going it alone in Class D. Catholic Central and Bishop Maginn will not field teams (Maginn has not had its own team since 2015). Holy Trinity played only two games in the Fall II season before folding because of a lack of players.

— The cutoff numbers for the 2021 season for football remain the same as for 2020: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 630-1,024; Class B, 397-629; Class C, 261-396; and Class D, 260 and below.

Teams changing classifications in 2021:

Granville drops from Class C to Class D.

Mohonasen drops to Class B, Cobleskill drops to Class C, Canajoharie-Fort Plain and Voorheesville move back up from Class D to C.

Albany, a Class AA team, will again play down in Class A and be ineligible for sectionals. Cohoes, a Class B team, continues to play in Class D.

Warrensburg will continue its merger with North Warren and Bolton, although the Burghers still play under the Warrensburg banner and colors.

— Welcome back to Rensselaer and Hoosic Valley, which did not field teams during the Fall II season, but are expected to return this fall. Rensselaer will be merged with Loudonville Christian and move up to play in Class C South.

— Section II football classification breakdown:

Class AA (8 teams, 1 division) — Bethlehem, CBA, Colonie, Guilderland, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa

Class A (11 teams, 2 divisions)

Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Burnt Hills, Ballston Spa, Niskayuna

Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, Columbia, La Salle, Troy, Albany*

*(Albany playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

Class B (10 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Broadalbin-Perth, Gloversville, Scotia (I had heard last year that this division might be called Class B LaMay, after the late Glens Falls coach and athletic director Putt LaMay)

Reinfurt — Green Tech, Lansingburgh, Mohonasen, Ravena, Schalmont

Class C (16 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Corinth/Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Cobleskill, Fonda, Johnstown, Mechanicville

South — Cairo-Durham/Catskill*, Coxsackie-Athens, Hudson, Ichabod Crane, Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian, Taconic Hills, Voorheesville, Watervliet

*(Cairo-Durham/Catskill playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

Class D (10 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Cambridge-Salem, Granville, Greenwich, Stillwater, Warrensburg

South — Bishop Gibbons, Chatham, Cohoes*, Helderberg Valley, Hoosic Valley

*(Cohoes playing down in class, ineligible for playoffs)

Here are the team-by-team schedules for the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account games that may be played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. The schedule assumes that all teams will field varsity teams this season.

Team-by-team 2021 schedules:

CLASS AA

Saratoga Springs

Sept. 10 — at Columbia

Sept. 17 — at Colonie

Sept. 24 — vs. Schenectady

Oct. 1 — at Guilderland

Oct. 8 — vs. Bethlehem

Oct. 15 — vs. CBA

Oct. 22 — vs. Shenendehowa

Oct. 29 — at Shaker

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS A

Queensbury

Sept. 10 — at Shenendehowa

Sept. 18 — vs. Averill Park

Sept. 24 — at South Glens Falls

Oct. 2 — vs. Burnt Hills

Oct. 8 — at La Salle

Oct. 15-16 — bye week

Oct. 22 — at Ballston Spa

Oct. 30 — vs. Niskayuna

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Sept. 10 — vs. Amsterdam

Sept. 17 — at Albany

Sept. 24 — vs. Queensbury

Oct. 1 — at Ballston Spa

Oct. 8 — at Troy

Oct. 15 — vs. Niskayuna

Oct. 22 — bye week

Oct. 29 — at Burnt Hills

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS B

Glens Falls

Sept. 10 — at Green Tech

Sept. 18 — vs. Schalmont

Sept. 24 — at Lansingburgh

Oct. 2 — at Hudson Falls

Oct. 9 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 15 — at Gloversville

Oct. 23 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth

Oct. 30 — vs. Ravena

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

Hudson Falls

Sept. 10 — at Schalmont

Sept. 18 — vs. Mohonasen

Sept. 24 — at Ravena

Oct. 2 — vs. Glens Falls

Oct. 9 — vs. Green Tech

Oct. 16 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 22 — at Gloversville

Oct. 29 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Nov. 5-6 — playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS C

Corinth/H-L/Lake George

Sept. 10 — at Mechanicville

Sept. 17 — at Fonda

Sept. 24 — vs. Cobleskill

Oct. 1 — at Schuylerville

Oct. 8 — vs. Johnstown

Oct. 15 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 22 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 10 — vs. Schuylerville

Sept. 17 — at Cobleskill

Sept. 24 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 1 — at Johnstown

Oct. 8 — vs. Fonda

Oct. 15 — at Mechanicville

Oct. 22 — at CHLG

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Schuylerville

Sept. 10 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 17 — at Johnstown

Sept. 24 — vs. Fonda

Oct. 1 — vs. CHLG

Oct. 8 — vs. Mechanicville

Oct. 15 — at Cobleskill

Oct. 22 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

CLASS D

Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 11 — vs. Greenwich

Sept. 18 — at Warrensburg

Sept. 25 — vs. Granville

Oct. 1 — at Stilwater

Oct. 9 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 15 — at Chatham

Oct. 23 — vs. Hoosic Valley

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Granville

Sept. 11 — vs. Bishop Gibbons

Sept. 18 — vs. Stillwater

Sept. 25 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 2 — vs. Greenwich

Oct. 9 — at Warrensburg

Oct. 16 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 23 — at Helderberg Valley

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Greenwich

Sept. 11 — at Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 17 — vs. Chatham

Sept. 24 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 2 — at Granville

Oct. 8 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 15 — vs. Hoosic Valley

Oct. 23 — at Bishop Gibbons

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Stillwater

Sept. 10 — vs. Warrensburg

Sept. 18 — at Granville

Sept. 25 — at Hoosic Valley

Oct. 1 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 8 — at Greenwich

Oct. 15 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Oct. 22 — at Cohoes

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Warrensburg

Sept. 10 — at Stillwater

Sept. 18 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 24 — at Greenwich

Oct. 2 — at Helderberg Valley

Oct. 9 — vs. Granville

Oct. 16 — at Bishop Gibbons

Oct. 23 — vs. Chatham

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Hoosic Valley

Sept. 11 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Sept. 18 — at Bishop Gibbons

Sept. 25 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 2 — vs. Cohoes

Oct. 8 — at Chatham

Oct. 15 — at Greenwich

Oct. 23 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 29-30 — playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 5-6 — playoffs/crossovers

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

