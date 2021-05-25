BLOG: 2021 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules

Coming just three weeks after the conclusion of the pandemic-delayed Fall II football season (delayed from the fall of 2020), Section II announced its football schedule for the fall of 2021.

All of this assumes, of course, that things continue to return to normal after 2020-21 was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes AA, A and B will play eight-week regular seasons with four-team playoffs. Class A has an odd number of teams with 11, so eight of the teams have bye weeks scheduled, which are planned to be filled by out-of-section opponents. Also, Class AA and A teams will play each other in Week 1 as a set of non-league crossover games — for instance, Queensbury is scheduled to play at Shenendehowa in its opener.

Practice is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23, so the regular season is set to kick off on the weekend of Sept. 10-11. Thus the Section II championship games are set for Week 10, the weekend of Nov. 12-13, and the state football championship games are now pushed back to the first weekend of December, Dec. 3-5 (good luck with the weather, NYSPHSAA).