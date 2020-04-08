BLOG: 2020 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules

I have in my hands the Section II high school football schedules for the 2020 season — obviously we're all hoping that things get back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic that has cost us the spring season to date.
Even before the virus hit, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association had voted to push the start of high school sports back a week. Instead of starting fall sports practices on Aug. 17, as would normally happen this year, they are starting on Aug. 24. That means the regular football season will kick off on the weekend of Sept. 11-12 — instead of Sept. 4-5, so it will be about the same time of year that football seasons used to start before the state playoffs pushed everything back a couple of weeks. Playoffs and crossover games begin in Weeks 8 or 9, set for Oct. 30-31 or Nov. 6-7. That also pushes the state football championships back to the weekend of Dec. 4-6 at the Syracuse Carrier Dome — playing a bit of Russian roulette with the weather (remember last year's Schuylerville-Chenango Forks game that everyone took hours to get home from in a raging snowstorm?).
There is a major difference this season, however. For the first time, teams have an option to play a game in Week 0 — called "Block 0" by Section II — instead of a scrimmage on that Saturday. A game played that weekend would be a preseason game that will not count in the standings, but would be played like an official game rather than a controlled scrimmage, with an official clock, rules and game officials. The potential matchups include cross-class games with rival teams, including Glens Falls vs. Schuylerville, now a Class B vs. C matchup.
There are some major classification changes this season that will alter the landscape of Section II football in 2020, particularly in Class D, with several Class C teams moving down. There are also some new mergers, like Hoosick Falls-Tamarac this season.
— The cutoff numbers for the 2020 season are as follows: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 630-1,024; Class B, 397-629; Class C, 261-396; Class D, 260 and below. (The cutoffs for 2019 were: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 585-1,024; Class B, 355-584; Class C, 230-354; Class D, 229 and below.)
— Defending Section II Class B champion Schuylerville drops down to Class C in 2020. Also moving with the Black Horses are Johnstown and Ichabod Crane.
— Corinth-Fort Edward — a first-year merger in 2019 that played an independent schedule against mostly Class D teams — will be a full member of Class C and be eligible for sectionals.
— Dropping from Class C to Class D in 2020 are: Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Hoosic Valley, Stillwater, Canajoharie-Fort Plain. Also returning to Class D after a year off is Rensselaer.
— Hoosick Falls, which played with about 20 players in 2019, and Tamarac will be merged this season and play in Class C.
— Gloversville and Green Tech (the Albany charter school) drop from Class A to B this season.
— Niskayuna (Class AA in 2019) and Columbia (Class A in 2019) swap places in 2020.
— Independents playing down a class (and not eligible for playoffs) are Albany (playing in Class A), Cairo-Durham/Catskill (playing in Class C) and Cohoes (playing in Class D).
— The Class B North division (which includes Glens Falls and Hudson Falls) has been renamed Class B LaMay, in honor of the late Putt LaMay, former Glens Falls coach and athletic director. Other divisions named for late coaches include Class B Reinfurt (for former Watervliet coach Dan Reinfurt) and Class A Grasso (for former Bishop Maginn coach and AD Joe Grasso).
_______________
The breakdown of Section II football by class is as follows:
(all classes except Class AA will have eight-team playoffs — Class AA will continue to have an eight-game regular season and four-team playoff)
Class AA (9 teams, 1 division) — Saratoga Springs, Bethlehem, CBA, Colonie, Columbia, Guilderland, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa.
Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions)
Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Mohonasen, Scotia
Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, La Salle Institute, Niskayuna, Troy, Albany*
* Albany playing down in class, not eligible for playoffs
Class B (11 teams, 2 divisions)
LaMay — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Broadalbin-Perth, Gloversville, Green Tech.
Reinfurt — Cobleskill, Holy Trinity, Hudson, Lansingburgh, Ravena, Schalmont.
Class C (12 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Corinth-Fort Edward, Granville, Schuylerville, Fonda, Johnstown, Mechanicville
South — Coxsackie-Athens, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Ichabod Crane, Taconic Hills, Watervliet, Cairo-Durham/Catskill*
* Cairo-Durham/Catskill playing down in class, not eligible for playoffs
Class D (13 teams, 2 divisions)
North — Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Warrensburg (with North Warren), Whitehall, Stillwater
South — Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Helderberg Valley (Duanesburg/Berne-Knox), Hoosic Valley, Rensselaer, Voorheesville, Cohoes*
* Cohoes playing down in class, not eligible for playoffs
— One comment: Class D will be horribly imbalanced by having Stillwater placed in the North with Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich and Warrensburg. Stillwater is the defending Section II Class C champ, Cambridge-Salem was runner-up, Greenwich was third-best in Class C last season at 7-2, and Warrensburg is the two-time defending Section II Class D champ — and all four appear strong again this season, based on returning personnel. Whitehall and LG/H-L cannot be looking forward to that gauntlet. Class D South will be run by Chatham, with possibly C-FP challenging. Why not switch Stillwater and Hoosic Valley? It would help level out the competitive balance so there isn't four dominant teams in one division and one in the other?
______________
Here are the 2020 football schedules for teams in the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account potential night games played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. This schedule also assumes that all teams will field varsity teams this season.
Team-by-team 2020 schedules:
CLASS AA
Saratoga Springs
Sept. 11 — at Guilderland
Sept. 18 — vs. Burnt Hills
Sept. 25 — vs. CBA
Oct. 2 — at Shenendehowa
Oct. 9 — at Bethlehem
Oct. 16 — vs. Schenectady
Oct. 23 — at Columbia
Oct. 30 — vs. Shaker
Nov. 6 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers
CLASS A
Queensbury
Sept. 11 — at Mohonasen
Sept. 19 — vs. South Glens Falls
Sept. 26 — vs. Troy
Oct. 2 — at Burnt Hills
Oct. 10 — vs. Ballston Spa
Oct. 16 — at Shenendehowa
Oct. 24 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
South Glens Falls
Sept. 11 — vs. Hudson Falls
Sept. 19 — at Queensbury
Sept. 25 — at Burnt Hills
Oct. 2 — at Niskayuna
Oct. 9 — vs. Scotia
Oct. 16 — at Ballston Spa
Oct. 23 — vs. Mohonasen
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
CLASS B
Glens Falls
Sept. 12 — vs. Ballston Spa
Sept. 19 — vs. Hudson Falls
Sept. 26 — vs. Gloversville
Oct. 2 — at Green Tech
Oct. 9 — at Broadalbin-Perth
Oct. 17 — vs. Troy
Oct. 23 — at Cobleskill
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Hudson Falls
Sept. 11 — at South Glens Falls
Sept. 19 — at Glens Falls
Sept. 26 — vs. Holy Trinity
Oct. 2 — at Gloversville
Oct. 10 — vs. Green Tech
Oct. 16 — at Ravena
Oct. 24 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
CLASS C
Corinth-Fort Edward
Sept. 12 — at Whitehall
Sept. 18-19 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 25-26 — vs. Mechanicville
Oct. 2 — at Fonda
Oct. 9 — at Schuylerville
Oct. 16 — at Johnstown
Oct. 23-24 — vs. Granville
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Granville
Sept. 12 — vs. Warrensburg
Sept. 18 — at Greenwich
Sept. 25 — vs. Johnstown
Oct. 2 — at Mechanicville
Oct. 10 — vs. Fonda
Oct. 17 — vs. Schuylerville
Oct. 23-24 — at Corinth-Fort Edward
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Schuylerville
Sept. 11 — at Ichabod Crane
Sept. 19 — at Coxsackie-Athens
Sept. 25 — vs. Fonda
Oct. 2 — at Johnstown
Oct. 9 — vs. Corinth-Fort Edward
Oct. 17 — at Granville
Oct. 23 — vs. Mechanicville
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 11 — vs. Greenwich
Sept. 19 — at Warrensburg
Sept. 25 — vs. Watervliet
Oct. 2-3 — at Cairo-Durham/Catskill
Oct. 9 — at Ichabod Crane
Oct. 16 — vs. Coxsackie-Athens
Oct. 23 — vs. Taconic Hills
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
CLASS D
Cambridge-Salem
Sept. 12 — vs. Watervliet
Sept. 18-19 — at Corinth-Fort Edward
Sept. 26 — vs. Greenwich
Oct. 3 — at Whitehall
Oct. 10 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 16 — at Lake George/H-L
Oct. 24 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Greenwich
Sept. 11 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 18 — vs. Granville
Sept. 26 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 2 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 9 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 17 — at Whitehall
Oct. 23 — vs. Lake George/H-L
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne
Sept. 11 — at Mechanicville
Sept. 18 — vs. Ichabod Crane
Sept. 25 — at Stillwater
Oct. 2 — vs. Warrensburg
Oct. 9 — vs. Whitehall
Oct. 16 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 23 — at Greenwich
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Warrensburg
Sept. 12 — at Granville
Sept. 19 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac
Sept. 26 — vs. Whitehall
Oct. 2 — at Lake George/H-L
Oct. 9 — at Greenwich
Oct. 17 — vs. Stillwater
Oct. 24 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Whitehall
Sept. 12 — vs. Corinth-Fort Edward
Sept. 18 — at Mechanicville
Sept. 26 — at Warrensburg
Oct. 3 — vs. Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 9 — at Lake George/H-L
Oct. 17 — vs. Greenwich
Oct. 23 — at Stillwater
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Stillwater
Sept. 11 — vs. Coxsackie-Athens
Sept. 18 — at Watervliet
Sept. 25 — vs. Lake George/H-L
Oct. 2 — at Greenwich
Oct. 10 — at Cambridge-Salem
Oct. 17 — at Warrensburg
Oct. 23 — vs. Whitehall
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Hoosic Valley
Sept. 12 — vs. Chatham
Sept. 19 — vs. Helderberg Valley
Sept. 25-26 — open date
Oct. 2 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Oct. 9 — at Cohoes
Oct. 17 — vs. Rensselaer
Oct. 24 — at Voorheesville
Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!