BLOG: 2020 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules

Even before the virus hit, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association had voted to push the start of high school sports back a week. Instead of starting fall sports practices on Aug. 17, as would normally happen this year, they are starting on Aug. 24. That means the regular football season will kick off on the weekend of Sept. 11-12 — instead of Sept. 4-5, so it will be about the same time of year that football seasons used to start before the state playoffs pushed everything back a couple of weeks. Playoffs and crossover games begin in Weeks 8 or 9, set for Oct. 30-31 or Nov. 6-7. That also pushes the state football championships back to the weekend of Dec. 4-6 at the Syracuse Carrier Dome — playing a bit of Russian roulette with the weather (remember last year's Schuylerville-Chenango Forks game that everyone took hours to get home from in a raging snowstorm?).