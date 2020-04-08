You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: 2020 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules
BLOG: 2020 Glens Falls-area high school football schedules

I have in my hands the Section II high school football schedules for the 2020 season — obviously we're all hoping that things get back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic that has cost us the spring season to date.

Even before the virus hit, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association had voted to push the start of high school sports back a week. Instead of starting fall sports practices on Aug. 17, as would normally happen this year, they are starting on Aug. 24. That means the regular football season will kick off on the weekend of Sept. 11-12 — instead of Sept. 4-5, so it will be about the same time of year that football seasons used to start before the state playoffs pushed everything back a couple of weeks. Playoffs and crossover games begin in Weeks 8 or 9, set for Oct. 30-31 or Nov. 6-7. That also pushes the state football championships back to the weekend of Dec. 4-6 at the Syracuse Carrier Dome — playing a bit of Russian roulette with the weather (remember last year's Schuylerville-Chenango Forks game that everyone took hours to get home from in a raging snowstorm?).

There is a major difference this season, however. For the first time, teams have an option to play a game in Week 0 — called "Block 0" by Section II — instead of a scrimmage on that Saturday. A game played that weekend would be a preseason game that will not count in the standings, but would be played like an official game rather than a controlled scrimmage, with an official clock, rules and game officials. The potential matchups include cross-class games with rival teams, including Glens Falls vs. Schuylerville, now a Class B vs. C matchup.

There are some major classification changes this season that will alter the landscape of Section II football in 2020, particularly in Class D, with several Class C teams moving down. There are also some new mergers, like Hoosick Falls-Tamarac this season.

— The cutoff numbers for the 2020 season are as follows: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 630-1,024; Class B, 397-629; Class C, 261-396; Class D, 260 and below. (The cutoffs for 2019 were: Class AA, 1,025 and up; Class A, 585-1,024; Class B, 355-584; Class C, 230-354; Class D, 229 and below.)

— Defending Section II Class B champion Schuylerville drops down to Class C in 2020. Also moving with the Black Horses are Johnstown and Ichabod Crane.

Corinth-Fort Edward — a first-year merger in 2019 that played an independent schedule against mostly Class D teams — will be a full member of Class C and be eligible for sectionals.

— Dropping from Class C to Class D in 2020 are: Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Hoosic Valley, Stillwater, Canajoharie-Fort Plain. Also returning to Class D after a year off is Rensselaer.

Hoosick Falls, which played with about 20 players in 2019, and Tamarac will be merged this season and play in Class C.

Gloversville and Green Tech (the Albany charter school) drop from Class A to B this season.

Niskayuna (Class AA in 2019) and Columbia (Class A in 2019) swap places in 2020.

— Independents playing down a class (and not eligible for playoffs) are Albany (playing in Class A), Cairo-Durham/Catskill (playing in Class C) and Cohoes (playing in Class D).

— The Class B North division (which includes Glens Falls and Hudson Falls) has been renamed Class B LaMay, in honor of the late Putt LaMay, former Glens Falls coach and athletic director. Other divisions named for late coaches include Class B Reinfurt (for former Watervliet coach Dan Reinfurt) and Class A Grasso (for former Bishop Maginn coach and AD Joe Grasso).

_______________

The breakdown of Section II football by class is as follows:

(all classes except Class AA will have eight-team playoffs — Class AA will continue to have an eight-game regular season and four-team playoff)

Class AA (9 teams, 1 division) — Saratoga Springs, Bethlehem, CBA, Colonie, Columbia, Guilderland, Schenectady, Shaker, Shenendehowa.

Class A (12 teams, 2 divisions)

Grasso — Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Mohonasen, Scotia

Capital — Amsterdam, Averill Park, La Salle Institute, Niskayuna, Troy, Albany*

* Albany playing down in class, not eligible for playoffs

Class B (11 teams, 2 divisions)

LaMay — Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Broadalbin-Perth, Gloversville, Green Tech.

Reinfurt — Cobleskill, Holy Trinity, Hudson, Lansingburgh, Ravena, Schalmont.

Class C (12 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Corinth-Fort Edward, Granville, Schuylerville, Fonda, Johnstown, Mechanicville

South — Coxsackie-Athens, Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, Ichabod Crane, Taconic Hills, Watervliet, Cairo-Durham/Catskill*

* Cairo-Durham/Catskill playing down in class, not eligible for playoffs

Class D (13 teams, 2 divisions)

North — Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, Warrensburg (with North Warren), Whitehall, Stillwater

South — Canajoharie-Fort Plain, Chatham, Helderberg Valley (Duanesburg/Berne-Knox), Hoosic Valley, Rensselaer, Voorheesville, Cohoes*

* Cohoes playing down in class, not eligible for playoffs

One comment: Class D will be horribly imbalanced by having Stillwater placed in the North with Cambridge-Salem, Greenwich and Warrensburg. Stillwater is the defending Section II Class C champ, Cambridge-Salem was runner-up, Greenwich was third-best in Class C last season at 7-2, and Warrensburg is the two-time defending Section II Class D champ — and all four appear strong again this season, based on returning personnel. Whitehall and LG/H-L cannot be looking forward to that gauntlet. Class D South will be run by Chatham, with possibly C-FP challenging. Why not switch Stillwater and Hoosic Valley? It would help level out the competitive balance so there isn't four dominant teams in one division and one in the other?

______________

Here are the 2020 football schedules for teams in the greater Glens Falls area. Dates are approximate and times are not listed as they will be firmed up closer to the season. Dates also do not take into account potential night games played under portable lights at non-lighted fields. This schedule also assumes that all teams will field varsity teams this season.

Team-by-team 2020 schedules:

CLASS AA

Saratoga Springs

Sept. 11 — at Guilderland

Sept. 18 — vs. Burnt Hills

Sept. 25 — vs. CBA

Oct. 2 — at Shenendehowa

Oct. 9 — at Bethlehem

Oct. 16 — vs. Schenectady

Oct. 23 — at Columbia

Oct. 30 — vs. Shaker

Nov. 6 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers

CLASS A

Queensbury

Sept. 11 — at Mohonasen

Sept. 19 — vs. South Glens Falls

Sept. 26 — vs. Troy

Oct. 2 — at Burnt Hills

Oct. 10 — vs. Ballston Spa

Oct. 16 — at Shenendehowa

Oct. 24 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

South Glens Falls

Sept. 11 — vs. Hudson Falls

Sept. 19 — at Queensbury

Sept. 25 — at Burnt Hills

Oct. 2 — at Niskayuna

Oct. 9 — vs. Scotia

Oct. 16 — at Ballston Spa

Oct. 23 — vs. Mohonasen

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

CLASS B

Glens Falls

Sept. 12 — vs. Ballston Spa

Sept. 19 — vs. Hudson Falls

Sept. 26 — vs. Gloversville

Oct. 2 — at Green Tech

Oct. 9 — at Broadalbin-Perth

Oct. 17 — vs. Troy

Oct. 23 — at Cobleskill

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Hudson Falls

Sept. 11 — at South Glens Falls

Sept. 19 — at Glens Falls

Sept. 26 — vs. Holy Trinity

Oct. 2 — at Gloversville

Oct. 10 — vs. Green Tech

Oct. 16 — at Ravena

Oct. 24 — vs. Broadalbin-Perth

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

CLASS C

Corinth-Fort Edward

Sept. 12 — at Whitehall

Sept. 18-19 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 25-26 — vs. Mechanicville

Oct. 2 — at Fonda

Oct. 9 — at Schuylerville

Oct. 16 — at Johnstown

Oct. 23-24 — vs. Granville

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Granville

Sept. 12 — vs. Warrensburg

Sept. 18 — at Greenwich

Sept. 25 — vs. Johnstown

Oct. 2 — at Mechanicville

Oct. 10 — vs. Fonda

Oct. 17 — vs. Schuylerville

Oct. 23-24 — at Corinth-Fort Edward

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Schuylerville

Sept. 11 — at Ichabod Crane

Sept. 19 — at Coxsackie-Athens

Sept. 25 — vs. Fonda

Oct. 2 — at Johnstown

Oct. 9 — vs. Corinth-Fort Edward

Oct. 17 — at Granville

Oct. 23 — vs. Mechanicville

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 11 — vs. Greenwich

Sept. 19 — at Warrensburg

Sept. 25 — vs. Watervliet

Oct. 2-3 — at Cairo-Durham/Catskill

Oct. 9 — at Ichabod Crane

Oct. 16 — vs. Coxsackie-Athens

Oct. 23 — vs. Taconic Hills

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

CLASS D

Cambridge-Salem

Sept. 12 — vs. Watervliet

Sept. 18-19 — at Corinth-Fort Edward

Sept. 26 — vs. Greenwich

Oct. 3 — at Whitehall

Oct. 10 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 16 — at Lake George/H-L

Oct. 24 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Greenwich

Sept. 11 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 18 — vs. Granville

Sept. 26 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 2 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 9 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 17 — at Whitehall

Oct. 23 — vs. Lake George/H-L

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne

Sept. 11 — at Mechanicville

Sept. 18 — vs. Ichabod Crane

Sept. 25 — at Stillwater

Oct. 2 — vs. Warrensburg

Oct. 9 — vs. Whitehall

Oct. 16 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 23 — at Greenwich

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Warrensburg

Sept. 12 — at Granville

Sept. 19 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

Sept. 26 — vs. Whitehall

Oct. 2 — at Lake George/H-L

Oct. 9 — at Greenwich

Oct. 17 — vs. Stillwater

Oct. 24 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Whitehall

Sept. 12 — vs. Corinth-Fort Edward

Sept. 18 — at Mechanicville

Sept. 26 — at Warrensburg

Oct. 3 — vs. Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 9 — at Lake George/H-L

Oct. 17 — vs. Greenwich

Oct. 23 — at Stillwater

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Stillwater

Sept. 11 — vs. Coxsackie-Athens

Sept. 18 — at Watervliet

Sept. 25 — vs. Lake George/H-L

Oct. 2 — at Greenwich

Oct. 10 — at Cambridge-Salem

Oct. 17 — at Warrensburg

Oct. 23 — vs. Whitehall

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Hoosic Valley

Sept. 12 — vs. Chatham

Sept. 19 — vs. Helderberg Valley

Sept. 25-26 — open date

Oct. 2 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Oct. 9 — at Cohoes

Oct. 17 — vs. Rensselaer

Oct. 24 — at Voorheesville

Oct. 30-31 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 6-7 — Playoffs/crossovers

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

