Black Horses stampede past Ichabod Crane

SCHUYLERVILLE 56, ICHABOD CRANE 14: Otto Bolduc and Martin Flanders Jr. each scored three touchdowns as Schuylerville cruised past Ichabod Crane in a Class C quarterfinal game.

Flanders, who rushed for 157 yards on 12 carries, scored on runs of 16, 36 and 2 yards. Bolduc added a pair of scoring runs and returned a kickoff 72 yards for another touchdown to pace the Black Horses (7-2).

Schuylerville is scheduled to play at Class C South champ Fonda (9-0) in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.

Landen Cumm and Ollie Bolduc also scored rushing touchdowns for the Horses, who racked up 335 yards total offense.

Defensively, Anthony Luzadis recovered a fumble and Jack McGarrahan recovered a punt blocked by Flanders. The Riders (6-3) were held to 147 total yards and did not score until the fourth quarter.

Class C Quarterfinal Ichabod Crane (6-3);0;0;0;14 — 14 Schuylerville (7-2);21;21;7;7 — 56 First quarter Sch — Flanders 16 run (Battle kick) Sch — Flanders 36 run (Battle kick) Sch — Cumm 6 run (Battle kick) Second quarter Sch — Otto Bolduc 1 run (Battle kick) Sch — Ollie Bolduc 24 run (Battle kick) Sch — Otto Bolduc 23 run (Battle kick) Third quarter Sch — Flanders 2 run (Battle kick) Fourth quarter IC — Race 2 run (conversion failed) Sch — Otto Bolduc 72 kickoff return (Battle kick) IC — Evans 55 run (Evans run)