Black Horses stampede past Ichabod Crane

SCHUYLERVILLE 56, ICHABOD CRANE 14: Otto Bolduc and Martin Flanders Jr. each scored three touchdowns as Schuylerville cruised past Ichabod Crane in a Class C quarterfinal game.

Flanders, who rushed for 157 yards on 12 carries, scored on runs of 16, 36 and 2 yards. Bolduc added a pair of scoring runs and returned a kickoff 72 yards for another touchdown to pace the Black Horses (7-2).

Schuylerville is scheduled to play at Class C South champ Fonda (9-0) in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m.

Landen Cumm and Ollie Bolduc also scored rushing touchdowns for the Horses, who racked up 335 yards total offense.

Defensively, Anthony Luzadis recovered a fumble and Jack McGarrahan recovered a punt blocked by Flanders. The Riders (6-3) were held to 147 total yards and did not score until the fourth quarter.

