Black Horses roll into title game

SCHUYLERVILLE — Luke Sherman rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to lead Schuylerville to a 48-0 Class C semifinal win over Voorheesville.
The win put the Black Horses (10-0) into the Section II title game next Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.
Owen Sherman ran and threw for touchdowns. The Horses also got scores from Zach Bowen and Martin Flanders Jr.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.