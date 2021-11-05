 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Black Horses roll into title game

SCHUYLERVILLE — Luke Sherman rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to lead Schuylerville to a 48-0 Class C semifinal win over Voorheesville.

The win put the Black Horses (10-0) into the Section II title game next Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.

Owen Sherman ran and threw for touchdowns. The Horses also got scores from Zach Bowen and Martin Flanders Jr.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Lake George finishes on high note

Lake George finishes on high note

Brendan Lamby accounted for all three touchdowns as Lake George wrapped up the football season with a 20-12 win over Taconic Hills on Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News