Black Horses return to Carrier Dome

Two years and two days have passed, and the Schuylerville Black Horses return to the exact spot they were in 2019: at the Carrier Dome, ready to face Chenango Forks for a state football championship.

The teams clash again for the Class C crown on Friday at 6 p.m.

So much has happened in the 733 days since the Horses' last trip to Syracuse: the coronavirus pandemic shut down most high school sports in 2020, canceled all state playoffs through this past June, and pushed fall 2020 sports off to early spring, including football.

But once again, Schuylerville — 13-0 and the No. 1-ranked Class C team in the state — is the last Section II football team standing on the final weekend of the season.

Two years ago, the Horses were a surprise state finalist that was overmatched in a 38-14 loss to Chenango Forks, the Binghamton-area power, in the Class B state title game.

"We got to this point in 2019 and we were kind of floored as a coaching staff that we got here, with all of the injuries we had and the players we were missing over the course of the season," recalled Schuylerville head coach John Bowen, who is leading the Horses to Syracuse for the third time. "I was struck by the resiliency of that 2019 team, with the next-man-up mentality they had when someone went down."

"We felt like last time we lost early in the season and kind of got down on ourselves. We fought back, but we didn't really feel like we deserved to be there," senior slotback Zach Bowen said. "This time it feels different. We know we're supposed to be there and we'll get things done this time."

To be sure, this is not the same Schuylerville team, although several key players return. Sophomores who started at the Carrier Dome are now seasoned seniors. Underclassmen who were in middle school two years ago have bolstered the Horses' ranks.

This is an experienced team with a lot of athletes and speed. Several seniors — like quarterback Owen Sherman, slotbacks Zach Bowen and Ryan Dow, lineman Ryan Peck, and linebackers Carson Patrick and Nick Abruscato — are third-year varsity standouts for Schuylerville.

This year has been a very different run for the Black Horses, who are on a 20-game winning streak after going 7-0 during last spring's Fall II season. The one downside of Fall II was the lack of state playoffs.

"It was definitely unfortunate to not get the opportunity to play in the state tournament," Sherman said. "I think for the seniors and everyone else, it's made us really cherish this year even more and work even harder to try to win a state championship."

Bowen pointed to that short season as a huge help as Schuylerville transitioned to a new spread-option offense.

"We had a lot of confidence coming out of the spring, we were able to get our feet wet with the new offense and tweak things," Bowen said. "That helped springboard us into the fall, having games in the spring to test-run the new offense."

"It was huge because we were worried we weren't even going to get a season last year, so getting the spring season to get the new offense in and get settled in it was a huge advantage," Peck said.

Sherman, the Black Horses' unflappable leader, epitomizes the calm, businesslike manner of his entire team. Sherman is 30-1 as the starting quarterback since taking over three games into the 2019 season. Schuylerville's only loss in that span was to Chenango Forks in the state final.

"When I see where Owen has been and where he is now, he has so much more command of the offense and of himself and his emotions," John Bowen said.

"All of the seniors do," the coach added. "I refer to them as flatliners — they don't have peaks and valleys, they're never too high or too low. They maintain course, they maintain their emotions. They understand that the game has ebbs and flows. Nothing seems to knock them off the rails."

Sherman agrees.

"I think our mindset and our confidence are much better," Sherman said. "When we step on the field, it doesn't matter who we're playing, we expect that we're going to be the best team on the field and play with that mindset and swagger we've been playing with all season."

