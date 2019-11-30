SCHUYLERVILLE — Heading into the season, Schuylerville’s football coaching staff had no idea what kind of team the Black Horses would be.
There was returning talent, to be sure, but a lot of youth mixing in from a team that went 6-3 in 2018.
But in sports, as well as in life, adversity reveals character. And few teams met every challenge as successfully as Schuylerville has this season.
“You may have talent on paper or preseason accolades, but you never know what the makeup of the team is until they’re under fire,” Black Horses head coach John Bowen said. “This has probably been the team, as far as where they were to where they are, that has so far exceeded what we expected at the beginning of the year — as tight as they have been, as unbreakable as they have been.”
Despite missing key personnel for anywhere from two to six weeks, Schuylerville is 11-1 and on a 10-game roll heading into Sunday’s Class B state championship game against unbeaten Chenango Forks, set for noon at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
The Horses lost running backs/defensive backs Jacob Vanderhoof, Jack Dwyer and Kyle Burnham in succession between Weeks 6 and 10, forcing the team to regroup each time.
The next-man-up mentality has become the team’s “culture,” fullback Sam McGarrahan said after Schuylerville’s state quarterfinal win over Potsdam.
“It’s crazy — when other teams lose a key player, they get their heads down. These guys don’t do that,” Bowen said earlier this week. “When we’re missing two, three, four starters, they literally don’t flinch. They just move on. There’s no highs and lows with this team. They move on and say, ‘Coach me up and point me in the right direction.’
“We’ve all got our hands on the rope, we’re all pulling in the same direction,” he added. “When one set of hands comes off the rope, they pull a little harder.”
When leading rusher Vanderhoof went down with a knee injury in Week 6, McGarrahan and Dwyer picked up the slack in the running game. When Dwyer went out with an ankle sprain, Burnham became the hero of Schuylerville’s last-second Section II title win over Holy Trinity. With Burnham out after tweaking his knee in that game, McGarrahan, Colton Weatherwax and quarterback Owen Sherman led the Horses past Potsdam in the snow.
“They did amazing — they won the section, they won without me and didn’t miss a beat,” said Vanderhoof, a senior.
“We’ve had a different set of running backs every week in our playoff run,” Bowen said. “Jacob was such a big part of what we were doing on offense and defense, that was two big voids to fill. That meant we had to put more on Kyle and Jack, and Elijah Fitzgerald stepped up and earned himself a starting spot on defense. Colton and Charles Luzadis stepped up against Potsdam — Charles hadn’t played running back since youth football, and he did a phenomenal job.”
Last week, Vanderhoof returned and rushed for 70 yards in the Horses’ 8-7 state semifinal win over Port Jervis. All three backs are healthy heading into the state final.
“We ended up getting Hoof back and we’re in full stride now,” said Dwyer, a junior. “This is one of the first games where we’ve had basically everyone good to go.”
Facing a very big Chenango Forks team on Sunday, the Horses are hoping to use their new health — and improved depth — for a tactical advantage.
“We’ll have no tendencies,” Bowen said. “Teams aren’t going to be able to have a defensive game plan for them because we haven’t had those guys healthy. ... Last week, we didn’t know what guys we’d have full-on. We fell into our game plan on Saturday.”
“The next-man-up mentality is very important for all of us,” Burnham said. “We all have to work together as a team to accomplish that goal of winning, and whoever is asked to step up to the plate has to do it.”
