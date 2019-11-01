ROTTERDAM — The Schuylerville football team had no cure for its fumblitis on Friday night, but the Black Horses did have an effective remedy to get back on the mend through their steel-tight defense and reliable running attack to hold off host Schalmont 14-6 in a Class B football semifinal.
Schuylerville (8-1) will play the winner of Saturday's Glens Falls/Holy Trinity game next weekend for the Class B championship.
The Black Horses, winners of seven straight games, shook off five lost fumbles on a cold and windy night where the ball was difficult to handle and the Sabres’ defense was able to get through the Schuylerville line on multiple occasions.
Jack Dwyer and Sam McGarrahan provided the pop on offense, however, rushing for a combined 262 yards to lead the Black Horses.
On defense, Schuylerville was up for the challenge as it allowed just 125 total yards of offense and forced eight punts. Sophomore Ryan Dow intercepted the final drive attempt by Schalmont to effectively seal it on their own 8-yard line.
“Coach (Jack) Burger and I were talking about all the years that we’ve coached together and we’ve never been involved in a game like this,” Schuylerville coach John Bowen said. “You felt like you dominated time of possession, you dominated opportunities and just couldn’t finish. We’re not going to be able to move much further beyond this if we’re a team that — once it gets inside the 10-yard line, that you can’t finish. That is certainly something that we’ve got to address this week.”
One of the biggest plays in a game where offensive plays came at a premium was a 72-yard run by Dwyer that set up the Black Horses on the Sabres’ 18-yard line toward the end of the first quarter.
“The linemen did a great job on that play,” Dwyer said. “I don’t think I even got touched until I got caught.”
While Schuylerville did not score on that series and ended up turning the ball over on downs, it gave them favorable field position.
You have free articles remaining.
After forcing a punt, Schuylerville took over on the Sabres’ 20-yard line and broke a scoreless tie with a 16-yard touchdown by McGarrahan, who spun his way into the end zone with 6:54 remaining in the half.
The Schuylerville defense held once again, forcing another punt. On the following series, the Black Horses drove seven plays for 39 yards capped by a 1-yard goal line plunge by Kyle Burnham to extend the lead to 14-0 with 1:31 left in the second quarter.
FB: Kyle Burnham is into the end zone for Schuylerville here on this play, but Trent Randle answers with an 82-yard kickoff return for Schalmont. The Black Horses lead 14-6 at halftime. #518football pic.twitter.com/8PE74OioPL— Peter Holehan (@PHolehan) November 1, 2019
Schalmont junior Trent Randle came right back on the next play, scooting 82 yards down the sidelines to cut the deficit to 14-6.
But that’s where the score stayed as both defenses were stout and no points were scored after halftime.
“It was a great team win,” Dwyer said. “We have some things that we need to work on for offense. It was a real close one. I had to bite my nails at the end.”
Schalmont (6-3) was led by quarterback Jake Sanford, who rushed 15 times for 60 yards and completed 4 of 10 passes for 41 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.