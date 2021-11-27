 Skip to main content
Black Horses cruise past Dobbs Ferry, earn trip to state final

Schuylerville players huddle up at Middletown High School.

MIDDLETOWN — Schuylerville stormed out to a 31-point halftime lead and went on to beat Dobbs Ferry 52-14 in a state football semifinal on Saturday and earn a trip to the Carrier Dome.

The Black Horses (13-0) will face Chenango Forks in the Class C state championship game, set for next Friday in Syracuse. Schuylerville is the state's top-ranked team.

Ryan Dow rushed for two touchdowns and Owen Sherman hit Ollie Bolduc on a 44-yard pass play for a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Luke Sherman found the end zone on runs of 7 and 2 yards before the first half was finished.

The Horses ran up 287 yards of offense in the first half. Dobbs Ferry also moved the ball, but the Schuylerville defense made some key stops.

Luke Sherman scored his third TD of the game on a 9-yard run for a 46-7 Schuylerville lead at the end of the third quarter. Bolduc tacked on a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

Schuylerville players pose for a team picture after Saturday's win.

Class C State Semifinal

Dobbs Ferry (11-1);0;7;0;7 — 14

Schuylerville (13-0);22;16;8;6 — 52

First quarter

Sch — Dow 15 run (pass failed), 8:48

Sch — Dow 36 run (Ollie Bolduc pass from O. Sherman), 6:32

Sch — Ollie Bolduc 44 pass from O. Sherman (L. Sherman run), :10

Second quarter

DF — Almaras 81 pass from Williams (Almaras kick) 11:48

Sch — L. Sherman 7 run (Dow run), 8:16

Sch — L. Sherman 2 run (Otto Bolduc pass from O. Sherman), :38

Third quarter

Sch — L. Sherman 9 run (Otto Bolduc pass from O. Sherman), :37

Fourth quarter

Sch — Ollie Bolduc 1 run (run failed), 2:00

DF — Sanzo 64 run (Almaras kick), :59

