Black Horses cruise past Dobbs Ferry, earn trip to state final

MIDDLETOWN — Schuylerville stormed out to a 31-point halftime lead and went on to beat Dobbs Ferry 52-14 in a state football semifinal on Saturday and earn a trip to the Carrier Dome.

The Black Horses (13-0) will face Chenango Forks in the Class C state championship game, set for next Friday in Syracuse. Schuylerville is the state's top-ranked team.

Ryan Dow rushed for two touchdowns and Owen Sherman hit Ollie Bolduc on a 44-yard pass play for a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Luke Sherman found the end zone on runs of 7 and 2 yards before the first half was finished.

The Horses ran up 287 yards of offense in the first half. Dobbs Ferry also moved the ball, but the Schuylerville defense made some key stops.

Luke Sherman scored his third TD of the game on a 9-yard run for a 46-7 Schuylerville lead at the end of the third quarter. Bolduc tacked on a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

