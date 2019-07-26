Tom Heinzelman was coaching the Hudson Falls varsity football team during a full-team scrimmage before the 1988 season, when his junior varsity coach interrupted.
“He basically told Coach Heinz, ‘The backfield you need is over on the other field,’” recalled Scott Bishop, who was part of that backfield.
So Heinzelman brought Bishop and two other sophomores over from the JV scrimmage and inserted them in the backfield to run some plays.
For Bishop and the Tigers, the rest is history.
“The first three times Scott Bishop touched the ball, he scored touchdowns,” said Heinzelman, who retired in 2008 after a 25-year coaching career at Hudson Falls. “That was in the days when we just didn’t bring sophomores up to varsity. We realized very quickly that these guys can play.”
Bishop could not only play, he could dominate like few others on the football field. For his role in Hudson Falls’ resurgence and its first Section II championship in 1990, Bishop has earned a spot in the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame.
Bishop will be inducted next Saturday in Colonie, along with late former Glens Falls standout Walter Jones and former Cambridge and La Salle head coach Al Rapp. They are among a class of 22 former players, coaches and others who will join the 10th anniversary class of Section II greats.
As the prototypical Hudson Falls tailback in Heinzelman’s ground-pounding power-I offense, Bishop helped the Tigers turn around nearly two decades of mediocrity. In his three seasons, the Tigers went 21-7-1, including a 10-1 mark and their first sectional title in his senior year.
“Most of us on that team had played Pop Warner football over in South Glens Falls,” said Bishop, a longtime correction officer who is now a lieutenant at Great Meadow Correctional Facility. “We didn’t have PlayStation in those days — we went to ballgames on the weekends and we couldn’t wait to put that uniform on.”
At 5-foot-11 and a robust 215 pounds, Bishop was a man playing among boys, Heinzelman said.
“He was the real deal — he was as good as anybody who ever played at Hudson Falls, and probably the whole section,” Heinzelman said. “That was a talented group, but Scott was bigger and stronger and more physical than everyone else.”
Bishop rushed for 2,500 yards in his career and scored nearly 40 touchdowns, but Heinzelman said he could have had more.
“He only played half-games because we were dominating teams,” the former Tigers head coach said. “If we kept him in games, he would be unmatched. He was a fiercely competitive, tough kid.”
Bishop also had to share carries in his own backfield with the likes of fullback Todd McIntosh, Jason Collier and Todd Moulthrop.
“We had one of the bigger lines in the section, and they were athletic, and our backs — any one of us could have started for any other team,” Bishop said. “We were so deep that if you thought you could slack off, there were four or five guys who were going to take your spot.”
Bishop was also a force on defense.
“We put him everywhere, linebacker, defensive end, nose guard,” Heinzelman said. “He was one of those guys that other teams had to know where he was on the field.”
Also an outstanding wrestler — he was a Section II champion heavyweight as a senior in 1991 — and track athlete, Bishop went on to start as a freshman at Cortland State. He only played one year of college football and one more year with the semipro Glens Falls Greenjackets, then began his career in corrections.
“What I remember most about football is the camaraderie with that group of guys and the relationships we had,” Bishop said. “We hung out all the time. Thirty years later, we still hang out and we pick up right where we left off 30 years ago.”
Walter Jones was a dominant lineman for Glens Falls — anchoring the “Big, Bad Glens Falls” team that reached the state semifinals in 1993 — before going on to an outstanding career at the University of New Hampshire.
However, Jones died in 2003 from a drug overdose at the age of 27, a shocking and tragic ending for one of the Indians’ greatest players.
“That was truly one of the worst tragedies in my 40-year coaching career,” former Glens Falls coach Paul Bricoccoli Sr. said.
Bricoccoli, who retired after the 1999 season, said Jones was a kid from a rough background that many people were ready to give up on, but former JV football coach Bob Rizzo got him out for football.
“Between Bob and me, we brought him up to varsity in 10th grade, and his whole attitude changed,” Bricoccoli said. “He turned into one of our very best players. He was a great kid, a great leader.”
Blessed with quickness and athleticism that belied his 6-foot-2, 280-pound frame, Jones was a dominant two-way lineman on a team that was loaded with size and talent. As a senior — surrounded by big guys like Tim Girard, Phil Sheridan and Larry Didio, to name a few — Jones helped blast huge holes for tailback Corey Brand, who set a Section II single-season rushing record with 1,822 yards. More importantly, the Indians rolled to an 11-1 record, losing only to Yorktown in the Class B semifinals of the inaugural State Football Tournament.
“At right tackle on offense, he was a beast — we ran most of our offense over him,” Bricoccoli said of Jones. “On defense, he reminded me of LT (Lawrence Taylor) — no one wanted to run his way.
“He got so good, we put in a play for him to run the ball,” Bricoccoli added. Jones scored a few short-yardage touchdowns, in William “Refrigerator” Perry fashion.
Bricoccoli was most proud that Jones turned himself around and earned a scholarship to Division I-AA New Hampshire, where he enjoyed an outstanding four-year career.
Rapp, who coached at Cambridge with the legendary Ken Baker and then turned La Salle into a powerhouse, has most recently been an assistant coach at Fort Edward under head coach and former player Jeff Tully.
Other former players being inducted next Saturday are Albany Academy’s Jimmer Bennett, Ballston Spa’s Allen Durkovic and Dan Vergine, Bob Friedlund of Nott Terrace in Schenectady, La Salle’s Dave Fruscio, Watervliet’s Tony Fruscio, Fonda’s Bill Goebel, Burnt Hills’ Paul Layton, Saratoga Springs’ Ed Meixler, Mechanicville’s Marc Miranda and Amsterdam’s Vinny Nicosia. Also entering the Hall this year are former assistant coaches Charles “Butch” Becker, Tony Curro and Gary Holtz, longtime official Bill Higgins, Lansingburgh’s Dave Bochette for service to football, Broadalbin-Perth’s Tom McGivern for service to youth football, and local media members Steve Grandin and Jim Schiltz. The undefeated 1953 Nott Terrace team, which outscored its opponents 277-6, is also being inducted.
