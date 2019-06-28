{{featured_button_text}}

Former Hudson Falls running back Scott Bishop, late Glens Falls standout Walter Jones and former Cambridge and La Salle coach Al Rapp will be inducted into the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3.

The Hall of Fame induction banquet is set 6 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel on Wolf Road in Colonie. Tickets are $55 and available by visiting eventbrite.com and searching for Capital Region Football Hall of Fame.

Bishop was an outstanding tailback who led the Tigers in rushing for three seasons, including their first Section II title in 1990. He went on to become a starter at Cortland State.

Jones, who died in 2003, was a two-way lineman on the "Big Bad Glens Falls" team that won Section II in 1993 and reached the state semifinals. He went on to a standout career at the University of New Hampshire.

Rapp coached Cambridge in the late 1990s and spent many years at the La Salle helm. He has been an assistant coach at Fort Edward for the last two seasons.

Longtime Northern Adirondack Chapter official Bill Higgins is also being inducted.

Other players being inducted are Jimmer Bennett (Albany Academy), Allan Durkovic (Ballston Spa), Anthony Canty (Troy), Bob Friedlund (Nott Terrace), Dave Fruscio (La Salle), Tony Fruscio (Watervliet), Bill Goebel (Fonda), Paul Layton (Burnt Hills), Ed Meixler (Saratoga Springs), Marc Miranda (Mechanicville), Vinny Nicosia (Amsterdam) and Dan Vergine (Ballston Spa).

Being inducted for service to youth football is Tom McGivern of Broadalbin-Perth. Assistant coaches being inducted are Charles (Butch) Becker, Tony Curro and Gary Holtz. Service to football honorees are coach Dave Bochette and media members Steve Grandin and Jim Schiltz. The undefeated 1953 Nott Terrace team will also be honored.

