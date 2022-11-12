Big second half lifts Warrensburg-Lake George to Class C crown (with videos and photo gallery added)

LANSINGBURGH — The gut check came in the fourth quarter of a muggy, damp Friday night for the Warrensburg-Lake George Wolverines.

Leading by a touchdown over a Schuylerville team known for its big-play capabilities, the Wolverines tightened their chin straps and started pounding the football.

It turned out to be the biggest drive of the season — a nine-play, 48-yard march that chewed most of the final six minutes off the clock.

When Landon Olden scurried around right end, cut back inside and dove across the goal line on a fourth-and-goal touchdown run, it sealed a 20-7 Class C championship victory for the Wolverines. It marked the first Section II title for the first-year merged program, and snapped Schuylerville’s run of Section II titles at three.

“There’s a couple of famous drives in football history — that goes down as one of them,” head coach Mike Perrone told his team in the postgame huddle. “That’s the drive right there — that’s the drive that put Wolverine football on the map and gave us a Section II title.”

“I’m so proud of these guys,” said left guard Andrew Jeckel, a Lake George senior. “It’s insane how much these guys pushed through at the end here. Like coach said in the huddle, some of us are a little banged up. I looked at the clock and said, ‘Look at that clock right now, we’ve got 37 seconds left, push through it — you’ve got one more rep,’ and we did it, we pulled right through.”

“This feels amazing. For me this is the best one,” said fullback/linebacker Tristen Hitchcock, a Warrensburg senior and fifth-year varsity player. “It’s the third time I’ve won a Section II final, but this is definitely my favorite. Everybody has just bought in — we knew we had a chance.”

The Wolverines, who improved to 11-0, advance to the state quarterfinals against Gouverneur, a 14-3 winner over Saranac on Friday. The teams meet next Friday at 7 p.m. at Mechanicville.

For most of the rain-soaked first half, Schuylerville (8-3) had kept W-LG’s explosive running game under wraps with swarming defense. The Black Horses struck early on a 23-yard touchdown run by Luke Sherman on a quarterback keeper.

However, a muffed punt that Caden Allen recovered on the Schuylerville 19 gave the Wolverines some life midway through the second quarter, resulting in fullback Tristen Hitchcock’s 3-yard scoring rush to pull W-LG within 7-6.

In the second half, the Wolverines began to assert themselves, forcing Schuylerville to go three-and-out, then driving 69 yards in 11 plays to Hitchcock’s second touchdown, from 2 yards out late in the third quarter. Brody McCabe added the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.

“Credit to Schuylerville, they’re so good, that’s a great high school football program,” Perrone said. “But I’m so proud of the kids… for our ability to respond late in the first half and all second half long, (it was) a total gutsy effort.”

“The first half, we were reeling, we were asleep, we got punched in the mouth early, and then we started to make our breaks,” Hitchcock said. “We’re a second-half team. We practice four hours a day for 15 weeks, we’re so conditioned, we can go with anybody punch for punch. There’s no one I’d rather be with in a heavyweight fight than these guys.”

In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines went ground-and-pound to finish off the game with Olden’s 7-yard touchdown run with 39 seconds remaining.

Olden led all rushers with 88 yards on 13 carries, followed by McCabe (17 for 59 yards) and Hitchcock (10 for 43 yards). Sherman was Schuylerville’s top ground-gainer with 61 yards on 22 carries.

But Hitchcock was just basking in a postgame celebration.

“It’s awesome seeing everybody over there, all these brothers we’ve become between really two rival schools coming together,” he said. “If you asked me last year at this time if I’d be playing with those guys over there, I’d say, ‘Not a chance in (heck) I’m playing with them’ — but I love these guys, it’s awesome.

“This is the best opportunity that we’ve ever been given,” Hitchcock added. “The merger became amazing — you see now everything we’ve created, this legacy, and it’s just great.”

“This is special, especially in our first year of our merger, to come together like we have,” said Perrone, who has coached at Warrensburg since 2016. “Some of these seniors from Lake George didn’t even know who I was a year ago, so for them to trust us and buy into what we’re doing, and the unbelievable effort they give every single day, it’s special.”

Class C Championship Schuylerville (8-3);7;0;0;0 — 7 Warrens.-Lk. George (11-0);0;6;8;6 — 20 First quarter Sch — Luke Sherman 23 run (Connor Battle kick), 8:15 Second quarter W-LG — Tristen Hitchcock 3 run (run failed), 4:54 Third quarter W-LG — Hitchcock 2 run (Brody McCabe run), 4:46 Fourth quarter W-LG — Landon Olden 7 run (run failed), :39