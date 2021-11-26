Big second half carries Moriah past Greenwich

MIDDLETOWN — Moriah scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 28-14 victory over Greenwich in a Class D state football semifinal on Friday at Faller Field.
Greenwich had taken a 6-0 lead when Jesse Kuzmich hit Deontae Bennett with a 41-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. But Moriah responded in the third quarter with Rowan Swan’s TD pass to Bryce Sprague and Caleb Harris's 2-yard touchdown run.
Kuzmich later scored from 6 yards out and ran in the conversion to tie the game at 14-all, but Moriah answered immediately with Swan’s 81-yard run for a 22-14 lead. Riley Demarais caught a touchdown pass with 5:13 left in the fourth quarter to make it a two-touchdown lead for Moriah.
Greenwich ends its season at 11-1. Moriah, the Section VII champion, moves on to the state championship game against Tioga in Syracuse.
