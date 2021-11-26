 Skip to main content
Big second half carries Moriah past Greenwich

Football: Moriah vs. Greenwich

Greenwich players and coaches accept the semifinalists plaque after Friday's loss to Moriah.

MIDDLETOWN — Moriah scored three third-quarter touchdowns on the way to a 28-14 victory over Greenwich in a Class D state football semifinal on Friday at Faller Field.

Greenwich had taken a 6-0 lead when Jesse Kuzmich hit Deontae Bennett with a 41-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. But Moriah responded in the third quarter with Rowan Swan’s TD pass to Bryce Sprague and Caleb Harris's 2-yard touchdown run.

Kuzmich later scored from 6 yards out and ran in the conversion to tie the game at 14-all, but Moriah answered immediately with Swan’s 81-yard run for a 22-14 lead. Riley Demarais caught a touchdown pass with 5:13 left in the fourth quarter to make it a two-touchdown lead for Moriah.

Greenwich ends its season at 11-1. Moriah, the Section VII champion, moves on to the state championship game against Tioga in Syracuse.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Class D State Semifinal

Moriah (10-0);0;0;22;6 — 28

Greenwich (11-1);0;6;8;0 — 14

Second quarter

G — Bennett 41 pass from Kuzmich (kick failed), 8:55

Third quarter

M --

