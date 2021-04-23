Bennett, Witches pull away from WarEagles

LAKE GEORGE — Fans watching the live stream of Greenwich’s football game against Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne on Friday night saw only the first half, apparently thanks to a dead camera battery.
That was more than enough time to see the Witches’ new transfer student, Deontae Bennett, who scored three touchdowns in the half on the way to a 35-8 victory in a matchup of Class D unbeatens.
Bennett, a junior who transferred from Saratoga Springs this spring, scored twice in the final 1:14 of the first half to turn the momentum fully in Greenwich’s favor.
After LG/H-L (5-1) had pulled within 14-8 on Cole Clarke’s 9-yard scoring pass to Luke Pelchar with 1:25 left in the half, Bennett returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
Greenwich (5-0) then forced the WarEagles to punt, and with four seconds left in the half, Jesse Kuzmich found Bennett with a 51-yard scoring pass.
“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times against a good team, but give Greenwich credit, they came out and beat us,” LG/H-L coach Zac Kozersky said. “We got burned on a couple of one-on-ones on the outside.”
Kuzmich had connected with Bennett on a 35-yard touchdown pass and scored himself from 2 yards out in the first quarter. Freshman Matthew Conlin added a 64-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to complete the Witches’ scoring.
The WarEagles threatened early in the second quarter, driving to a first and goal at the Greenwich 5. However, a bad snap sailed back to the 26, where the Witches’ Jackson Vanderhoff fell on the loose ball.
“That changed the whole momentum of the game right there,” Kozersky said. “If we had a full season, I could see them being a state-championship team. They’re built that way, and they seem to get better every week.”