Bennett, Witches pull away from WarEagles

LAKE GEORGE — Fans watching the live stream of Greenwich’s football game against Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne on Friday night saw only the first half, apparently thanks to a dead camera battery.

That was more than enough time to see the Witches’ new transfer student, Deontae Bennett, who scored three touchdowns in the half on the way to a 35-8 victory in a matchup of Class D unbeatens.

Bennett, a junior who transferred from Saratoga Springs this spring, scored twice in the final 1:14 of the first half to turn the momentum fully in Greenwich’s favor.

After LG/H-L (5-1) had pulled within 14-8 on Cole Clarke’s 9-yard scoring pass to Luke Pelchar with 1:25 left in the half, Bennett returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.

Greenwich (5-0) then forced the WarEagles to punt, and with four seconds left in the half, Jesse Kuzmich found Bennett with a 51-yard scoring pass.

“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times against a good team, but give Greenwich credit, they came out and beat us,” LG/H-L coach Zac Kozersky said. “We got burned on a couple of one-on-ones on the outside.”