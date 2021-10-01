Bennett, Kuzmich lead Greenwich to rout of Helderberg Valley

GREENWICH — Jesse Kuzmich passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Witches romped past Helderberg Valley 56-0 in a Class D non-division football game on Friday.

Deontae Bennett scored three times for Greenwich (4-0) — on a 55-yard run, a 61-yard pass from Kuzmich and on a 75-yard kickoff return to start the second half.

Kuzmich, who completed 3 of 4 passes for 128 yards, also connected with Tyler Day and Jayden Hughes for scores, and added a 40-yard touchdown run.

Matt Conlin rushed for 88 yards and two scores on four carries, including a 57-yard touchdown burst.

Greenwich 56, Held. Valley 0 Held. Valley (0-3);0;0;0;0 — 0 Greenwich (4-0);35;14;7;0 — 56 First quarter G — Bennett 55 run (Kelleher kick) G — Day 25 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick) G — J. Hughes 42 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick) G — Bennett 61 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick) G — Conlin 14 run (Kelleher kick) Second quarter G — Conlin 57 run (Kelleher kick) G — Kuzmich 40 run (Kelleher kick) Third quarter G — Bennett 75 kickoff return (Kelleher kick)

