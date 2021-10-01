Bennett, Kuzmich lead Greenwich to rout of Helderberg Valley

GREENWICH — Jesse Kuzmich passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Witches romped past Helderberg Valley 56-0 in a Class D non-division football game on Friday.
Deontae Bennett scored three times for Greenwich (4-0) — on a 55-yard run, a 61-yard pass from Kuzmich and on a 75-yard kickoff return to start the second half.
Kuzmich, who completed 3 of 4 passes for 128 yards, also connected with Tyler Day and Jayden Hughes for scores, and added a 40-yard touchdown run.
Matt Conlin rushed for 88 yards and two scores on four carries, including a 57-yard touchdown burst.
