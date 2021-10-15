Bennett, Conlin each score four TDs, Greenwich cruises past Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin each scored four touchdowns as Greenwich cruised past Lake George 71-16 in Class D North football game.

The Witches, ranked fifth in the state in Class D, improved to 3-0 in the division, 6-0 overall with the win.

Bennett scored on passes of 50, 20 and 20 yards from Jesse Kuzmich, and on a 15-yard run. Conlin scored all of his touchdowns on short runs. Kuzmich added a 65-yard touchdown run, and Parker Jamieson returned a kickoff 80 yards for another.

The Warriors (1-2, 2-2) took an 8-7 lead in the first quarter on Brody McCabe's 49-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Lamby and ensuing two-point conversion. Lamby also scored on a 70-yard kickoff return.

Greenwich 71, Lake George 16 Greenwich (3-0, 6-0);21;21;27;2 — 71 Lake George (1-2, 2-2);8;0;8;0 — 16 First quarter Gre — Bennett 50 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick) LG — Lamby 49 pass from B. McCabe (Sheldon pass from B.McCabe) Gre — Kuzmich 65 run (Kelleher kick) Gre — Conlin 4 run (Kelleher kick) Second quarter Gre — Bennett 20 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick) Gre — Bennett 20 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick) Gre — Conlin 4 run (Kelleher kick) Third quarter Gre — Conlin 5 run (kick failed) Gre — Conlin 4 run (Conlin run) Gre — Bennett 15 run (Kelleher kick) LG — Lamby 70 kickoff return (Johnson pass from B.McCabe) Gre — Jamieson 80 kickoff return (run failed) Fourth quarter Gre — Safety

