Bennett, Conlin each score four TDs, Greenwich cruises past Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin each scored four touchdowns as Greenwich cruised past Lake George 71-16 in Class D North football game.

The Witches, ranked fifth in the state in Class D, improved to 3-0 in the division, 6-0 overall with the win.

Bennett scored on passes of 50, 20 and 20 yards from Jesse Kuzmich, and on a 15-yard run. Conlin scored all of his touchdowns on short runs. Kuzmich added a 65-yard touchdown run, and Parker Jamieson returned a kickoff 80 yards for another.

The Warriors (1-2, 2-2) took an 8-7 lead in the first quarter on Brody McCabe's 49-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Lamby and ensuing two-point conversion. Lamby also scored on a 70-yard kickoff return.

Hudson Falls rolls past Green Tech

Hudson Falls rolls past Green Tech

Brandon Fish rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Hudson Falls cruised to a 49-6 Class B non-division football victory over Green Tech.

