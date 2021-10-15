Bennett, Conlin each score four TDs, Greenwich cruises past Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Deontae Bennett and Matt Conlin each scored four touchdowns as Greenwich cruised past Lake George 71-16 in Class D North football game.
The Witches, ranked fifth in the state in Class D, improved to 3-0 in the division, 6-0 overall with the win.
Bennett scored on passes of 50, 20 and 20 yards from Jesse Kuzmich, and on a 15-yard run. Conlin scored all of his touchdowns on short runs. Kuzmich added a 65-yard touchdown run, and Parker Jamieson returned a kickoff 80 yards for another.
The Warriors (1-2, 2-2) took an 8-7 lead in the first quarter on Brody McCabe's 49-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Lamby and ensuing two-point conversion. Lamby also scored on a 70-yard kickoff return.
