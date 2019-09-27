{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Ashton Sullivan rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown and Gabe Allen added 104 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as Corinth-Fort Edward rolled to a 42-6 homecoming victory against Helderberg Valley.

C-FE (2-2) popped off three touchdown runs of at least 30 yards with Sullivan getting them on the board first on a 30-yard score followed by a pair of long touchdown runs from Allen (a 38-yarder and a 36-yarder) to go up 26-0.

Quarterback Brody Sullivan scored on a 1-yard run and then connected with Will Denton for a 23-yard score. Denton made three receptions for 55 yards.

Helderberg Valley dropped to 0-4.

