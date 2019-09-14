{{featured_button_text}}

Beekmantown 42, Ticonderoga 12: Beekmantown rolled up 393 yards total offense as the Eagles pounded Ticonderoga in a game played at Plattsburgh High School.

Connor McGinnis rushed for 160 yards and a two touchdowns, and Nate Finley passed for three scores to lead Beekmantown (2-0). Finley connected with Carson Lapier twice for touchdowns.

Terrence Benedict hit Dillon Schlogl with a 27-yard scoring pass and ran 7 yards for another to account for the Sentinels' scoring. Ticonderoga fell to 1-1.

