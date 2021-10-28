Bailey, Freeman add spark to Spartans' new offensive scheme

QUEENSBURY — When the Queensbury Spartans came out in a spread formation last Friday night, it may have spoiled any element of surprise for Saturday's important football showdown with Niskayuna.

But for Zion Freeman and Trey Bailey, it made them even more dangerous in the Spartans' offensive scheme.

The spread look — head coach Matt Crossman called it a "wrinkle" — is a major change for Queensbury. For more than 20 years, the Spartans have run the double-wing — a ground-and-pound offense that steamrolls opponents behind a packed-in line.

They sprang the new look on Ballston Spa last week in a 41-32 victory. Freeman erupted for 247 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Bailey, a junior, was inserted at quarterback and scrambled for another 66 yards and threw a touchdown pass.

"It really opened up a lot of space for us, for our backs and our quarterback," said Freeman, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound senior. "We've got open-field runners who make a lot of moves."

"I like everything about it," the 6-3, 180-pound Bailey said. "The passing, the running — it's different than our double-wing. … It gave me the freedom to run. I like being in the pocket, I can get out of there faster, so that's better."

On Saturday, Queensbury hosts Niskayuna in a 1:30 p.m. showdown for second place in the Class A Grasso division — and a berth in next weekend's Section II semifinals. The Spartans have made the playoffs in 22 of the last 24 seasons.

"This game is really big — it's win or go home," Freeman said.

The Spartans have been a work in progress all season. They're 2-1 in the division, but 3-4 overall, including a forfeit win from Maine-Endwell for an ineligible player. All five of their losses have been to playoff-caliber teams.

"From the first game, we've improved — it was always there, we just got better with time," Bailey said. "All of us are more ready for the end of the season. We're almost there, we just have to keep pushing."

"Each week we progressively get better," Crossman said. "Some of those losses we had earlier in the season really hardened us and have made us better — individually, team-wise, schematically with moving people around. If we get into playoffs with that and the schedule that we had, I think it bodes well for us."

Freeman and Bailey have nearly identical stats this season, with 689 and 668 rushing yards, respectively, and a combined 15 touchdowns. They also play all over on defense — defensive end, corner, safety.

"(They're) two completely different personalities, but a lot of similar gifts on the field," Crossman said. "Trey is just a natural leader — he has a charismatic smile, kids seem to be drawn to him right away — where Zion has a little more nose-to-the-grindstone mentality."

The spread look fits Queensbury's personnel well, offensive coordinator Matt Miller said.

"Trey is a very athletic kid — putting him (at quarterback) gives him a chance to do some of the things that he's capable of doing. He sees the field well, he's very athletic and fast," Miller said. "It's not that we feel like the other stuff we have wouldn't work, it's just one more thing we can use offensively."

"I think that's going to make a big difference on Saturday — the ability to have two different offenses," Bailey said.

"We have the people and personnel to do anything with our offense," said senior Danny Collins, a two-way lineman who returned last week from knee surgery. "It really makes defenses switch up, get them confused and gives us an advantage every week to be able to come out in multiple different formations."

Collins' return has also helped greatly — at 6-6 and 285 pounds, he is the Spartans' biggest player, yet he moves extremely well. He suffered a knee injury during last spring's Fall II football season, but returned in fewer than six months.

"We're at a point in the season where every kid on our team is healthy and eligible to play, which we haven't had all season," Miller said. "We win this game and we're given our chance to compete for a sectional championship."

