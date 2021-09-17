 Skip to main content
Averill Park stops Queensbury, 27-14
Averill Park stops Queensbury, 27-14

QUEENSBURY — Averill Park halted Queensbury at the end of the first half and scored just after halftime on the way to a 27-14 Class A football victory Friday over the Spartans.

Queensbury (0-2) got scores early and late, on runs by Trey Bailey and Aidan Bleibtrey. In between, however, Averill Park (2-1) ran the ball better, scoring three offensive touchdowns and another on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Queensbury threw into the end zone at the end of the first half and players from each team battled for possession. The officials ruled it an interception.

Check back later for a full story.

