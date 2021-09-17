Averill Park beats Queensbury, 27-14 (updated, video added)

As it turned out, it was Averill Park with all of the momentum, and the Warriors capitalized immediately coming out of halftime. On the first play, Max O’Connor ripped off a 74-yard run, setting up Gavin Giordano’s 6-yard quarterback draw for a 20-7 Warrior lead.

“That hurt, that took the wind out of our sails,” said Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman, whose team dropped to 0-2 overall.

“We just slipped up on that play, he had a good run,” Bleibtrey said. “We just had to recover, but we weren’t really able to.”

Averill Park (2-1) then went into ball-control mode and kept the chains moving. The Spartans stopped them with a goal-line stand late in the fourth quarter, but fumbled back into their own end zone, where Dan Milanese scored his second touchdown of the day for a 27-7 lead with 1:28 left.

Queensbury finished with a 13-yard touchdown run by Bleibtrey for the final score.

Bailey led the Spartans with 139 yards on 18 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run near the end of the first quarter.

In the second, Milanese bashed in from 3 yards out and Giordano hit Jack Adams with a 16-yard scoring pass to give the Warriors their 14-7 lead.

