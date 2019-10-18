{{featured_button_text}}

AuSable Valley 40, Ticonderoga 6: Evan Snow threw for five touchdowns and 216 yards in the Patriots' win.

The Sentinels' only score came on Terrence Benedict's 17-yard pass to Owen Stonitsch.

