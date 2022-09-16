 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amsterdam rallies in 2nd half to beat QHS

AMSTERDAM 60, QUEENSBURY 35: Amsterdam scored five unanswered touchdowns in the second half to beat the Spartans.

Trevon Bailey reached the end zone three times for Queensbury in the first half — on a 70-yard carry, a 79-yard kickoff return and on a 35-yard pass catch from Zavry Ward. Ian Reynolds and Ward also rushed for TDs.

Amsterdam's passing game was too much for the Spartans in the second half. Jhai Vellon threw five of his seven TD passes after halftime and finished with 353 yards in the air.

It was the first meeting between the schools since 2017, with the Rams snapping a five-game losing streak against Queensbury. Amsterdam had 521 yards of total offense.

Bailey became the 29th Queensbury player to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards during the game.

