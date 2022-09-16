Amsterdam rallies in 2nd half to beat QHS

AMSTERDAM 60, QUEENSBURY 35: Amsterdam scored five unanswered touchdowns in the second half to beat the Spartans.

Trevon Bailey reached the end zone three times for Queensbury in the first half — on a 70-yard carry, a 79-yard kickoff return and on a 35-yard pass catch from Zavry Ward. Ian Reynolds and Ward also rushed for TDs.

Amsterdam's passing game was too much for the Spartans in the second half. Jhai Vellon threw five of his seven TD passes after halftime and finished with 353 yards in the air.

It was the first meeting between the schools since 2017, with the Rams snapping a five-game losing streak against Queensbury. Amsterdam had 521 yards of total offense.

Bailey became the 29th Queensbury player to surpass 1,000 career rushing yards during the game.

Amsterdam 60, QHS 35 Queensbury (0-2) 21; 14; 0; 0 — 35 Amsterdam (2-0) 14; 12; 20; 14 — 60 First Quarter Q — Trevon Bailey 70 yard run (Matt DiCaprio kick), 11:45 Q — Ian Reynolds 7 yard run (DiCaprio kick), 4:44 A — Jhai Vellon 12 yard run (run failed), 4:04 Q — Bailey 79 yard kickoff return (Matt DiCaprio kick), 3:51 A — Louie Gonzalez 7 yard pass from Vellon (Gonzalez pass from Vellon), 1:40 Second Quarter Q — Bailey 35 yard pass from Zavry Ward (DiCaprio kick), 10:44 A — Ceasar Thompson 73 yard kickoff return (pass failed), 10:35 A — Gonzalez 17 yard pass from Vellon (pass failed), 4:24 Q — Ward 1 yard run (DiCaprio kick), 0:27 Third Quarter A — Gonzalez 58 yard pass from Vellon (Matthew Miller run), 11:42 A — Gonzalez 15 yard pass from Vellon (run failed), 5:32 A — T. Hollingsworth 57 yard pass from Vellon (pass failed), 1:38 Fourth Quarter A — Thompson 63 yard pass from Vellon (Jo’el Baker run), 11:12 A — Miller 28 yard pass from Vellon (pass failed), 6:05