LAKE GEORGE — Chris Albrecht and Luke Pemrick both wore the spoils of a football victory on their faces Friday night.
Both Greenwich players were sweaty, dirty and disheveled, certainly tired, but happy with a 39-0 Class C North shutout of Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne.
Mostly happy, anyway. The Witches — who finished the regular season at 4-1 in the division, 6-1 overall — did enough wrong, particularly in the first half, to warrant some extra work in practice as they prepare for the upcoming Section II playoffs.
"We didn't come out well in the first half — bottom line, we didn't play very well," said Albrecht, who rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and booted a 42-yard field goal. "The second half, we stepped up, got into our game and played like we always do."
"The coaches talked us up at halftime, got us motivated. We had play for each other," said Pemrick, who added 62 yards and another score on the ground. "It's a good win going into sectionals, and it motivates us to work this week."
After scoring on the third play of the game — a 42-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Kuzmich to Max Maguire — Greenwich turned the ball over twice. On their second possession, the Witches fumbled into the LG/H-L end zone, where Cole Clarke recovered for a touchback. In the second quarter, Brody McCabe picked off a pass. They also went three-and-out twice.
Greenwich was able to score 10 points in the final 40 seconds of the half, however. After Kuzmich (156 passing yards) scored on a 7-yard bootleg, Pemrick intercepted a pass and Albrecht kicked his field goal to end the half with a 17-0 lead.
"That was big, the two scores before the half — I felt comfortable then because our defense was playing well, but (LG/H-L is) so dangerous," said Greenwich head coach Brandon Linnett, whose team overcame four turnovers and gained 414 total yards.
Pemrick, Albrecht and freshman Collin Hughes scored touchdowns in the second half for the Witches, who could be the fourth or fifth seed in Class C. The Section II seedings meeting is Sunday.
The WarEagles (2-3, 3-4), who also turned the ball over four times, still have a chance at a playoff berth.
"We have a lot of injuries right now, we lost some quick kids, but the kids who played, played hard," LG/H-L head coach Jeff Bennett said. "Our schedule is so brutal — the teams we played have a lot of wins, so we'll get bonus points. So there's still a shot."
