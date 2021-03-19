A most unusual football season kicks off

When last we saw Schuylerville play football, the Black Horses were the last Section II team standing in 2019, playing in the Carrier Dome in the Class B state championship game.

The Black Horses lost that afternoon, the same day a 2-foot snowstorm slammed the area.

The weather is only a little bit warmer now as the most unusual football season ever kicks off on this first weekend of spring.

Schuylerville and every other team in Section II is playing a Fall II season — a condensed version of the season moved from last fall to March and April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's surreal to be bundled up at the beginning of the season, rather than worrying about heat and keeping kids hydrated," said Black Horses head coach John Bowen, whose team went 11-2 in 2019. "We're excited as coaches to be back on the field, but our readiness for play is a concern. The kids have not had ample time to prepare, so we're not jumping into 2 1/2-hour practices. We've had to find a careful balance."

Teams will play a seven-game season — six for Class B, which is playing scrimmages this weekend — including playoffs and crossovers at the end. The final day of the Fall II season is May 1.