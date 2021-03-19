A most unusual football season kicks off

When last we saw Schuylerville play football, the Black Horses were the last Section II team standing in 2019, playing in the Carrier Dome in the Class B state championship game.
The Black Horses lost that afternoon, the same day a 2-foot snowstorm slammed the area.
The weather is only a little bit warmer now as the most unusual football season ever kicks off on this first weekend of spring.
Schuylerville and every other team in Section II is playing a Fall II season — a condensed version of the season moved from last fall to March and April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's surreal to be bundled up at the beginning of the season, rather than worrying about heat and keeping kids hydrated," said Black Horses head coach John Bowen, whose team went 11-2 in 2019. "We're excited as coaches to be back on the field, but our readiness for play is a concern. The kids have not had ample time to prepare, so we're not jumping into 2 1/2-hour practices. We've had to find a careful balance."
Teams will play a seven-game season — six for Class B, which is playing scrimmages this weekend — including playoffs and crossovers at the end. The final day of the Fall II season is May 1.
"It's a seven-game sprint right now," said Bowen, whose team plays in Class C this spring. "We know the end date — that's not normal."
Schuylerville and Glens Falls have the only artificial-turf fields in the immediate Glens Falls area, and Stillwater — which will host most of the Class D North games this spring — is 10 miles past Schuylerville.
Most of the other teams in the area have been practicing in parking lots and gyms, with fields either still covered with snow or unplayable.
"It's hard to tell what we have when we've been practicing in the parking lot," longtime Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke said. "You can't hit, you can't tackle.
"But this is kind of a bonus season," Luke added. "We thought the season was gone for good. We're just happy to be back out there."
Whitehall was the only local team to opt out of the Fall II football season.
Class A
Queensbury: The defending Section II champion Spartans, 10-1 in 2019, were supposed to kick off the season on Friday at Scotia. But the game was postponed after a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19. The school said the season is on pause until contact tracing is complete.
Queensbury coach Matt Crossman returns standout running back Jason Rodriguez, a senior who needs 6 yards to pass Will Groff as the No. 2 all-time rusher in school history. Rodriguez comes into the season with 2,108 career yards.
Joining Rodriguez in the backfield are classmates Joe Slattery and Connor Havern, with Sean Collins moving from running back to quarterback. Among returning linemen are Ashton Diffee, Zach Cunningham and Dom Whisenant.
Class B
Glens Falls: Several key players return from the Indians' 8-1 sectional semifinal season in 2019, including senior quarterback Noah Girard and running backs Aalijah Sampson and Griffin Woodell. Jackson Brand will also find a spot in the backfield, and Aidan Hirsch returns at one receiver slot.
Anchoring the line will be senior tackle Logan Gonyeau and sophomore newcomer Cole Bennett, a transfer from Lake George and son of former LG/H-L head coach Jeff Bennett.
Defensively, longtime coach Pat Lilac will have several two-way starters, with a secondary that includes Girard, Sampson and Hirsch, and Woodell and Brand as linebackers. Gonyeau and Cole Bennett should see time on the D-line.
Hudson Falls: With 12-year coach Bill Strong taking over as interim principal at the middle school, JV coach Brett Watkins moves into the Tigers' varsity job this spring.
Hudson Falls returns several key players from 2019, with running back Arek Hall, quarterback Stephen Currier and receiver Andrew Hogan returning on offense. All three will also start on defense. Evan Kwasniewski and Cam Washburn return on both lines.
Watkins, a 2002 Hudson Falls grad, said depth will be the key for the Tigers, with players having so little time to physically prepare for the season.
South Glens Falls: The Bulldogs were a painfully young team in 2019, but second-year coach Matt Howard has lots of experience returning, including a backfield of running backs Josh Ahrens, Isaiah Cuva and Joe Johnson, and quarterback Trey Marcil. All four are back on defense, as well. Aiden Mickel returns to anchor both lines, and returnees Orion Delisle and Jake Carpenter could also make an impact.
South High drops to Class B this spring, which means playing more familiar opponents like Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.
Class C
Corinth-Fort Edward: The Warhawks get one more go-around this spring, after going 5-4 in their first season as a merged program in 2019 — Corinth will merge with LG/H-L this fall, and Fort Edward goes with South High. Coached by Brian Bowe and Jeff Tully, C-FE has had a few more protocol hurdles to overcome, representing two schools in different counties, but are ready for a potentially strong season.
The Warhawks are led by 10 seniors, including running back Brody Sullivan and new quarterback Gabe Allen, who switches from fullback. Ryan Ackerman, back from injury, moves into the fullback spot and Ashton Sullivan is another returning back.
Defensively, C-FE has a mix of experience, speed and size up front. Austin Clear and newcomer Mac Connor are the ends, Brody Sullivan and Ackerman are linebackers, and Allen and Ashton Sullivan lead the secondary.
Granville: Coaching the Golden Horde this spring is veteran assistant Terry Wheeler, but head coach John Irion said he would be back in the fall when Granville begins its merger with former rival Whitehall.
Several key players return from the Horde's 6-3 season in 2019, their best record since 2013, including quarterback Myles Pauquette, receiver Kaedin Saddlemire, and running backs Josh Oakman and Tommy Roberts. Ty Szutak and Cameron Parker are back on the offensive line.
Roberts and Logan Beebe return at linebacker, with Szutak, Aiden Stelzer, Alex Warrington and Dylan Procella along the defensive front.
Schuylerville: After a decade of playing in Class B, the Black Horses drop back to Class C, thanks to new state classification cutoff numbers for football. The only familiar opponent for coach John Bowen is Johnstown, another former Class B.
But Bowen has a strong and talented group returning, anchored by returning senior two-way linemen Jack Koval and Lucas Woodcock, and junior quarterback Owen Sherman. Running backs Sam McGarrahan and Jack Dwyer also return with experience.
Joining Koval and Woodcock on defense are McGarrahan at defensive end, inside linebacker Carson Patrick, and the veteran secondary of Dwyer, Elijah Fitzgerald and Ryan Dow.
Class D
Cambridge-Salem: Most of Cambridge-Salem's starters were seniors in 2019 — when the Indians went 8-2 and were sectional runners-up in Class C — so longtime coach Doug Luke has a very green group this spring.
Senior Jacob Ruggles returns at quarterback, and linemen Evan Day and Riley Burr are back, but they're the only players who have much experience for the Indians. Luke said the team will probably start build around Day, a 240-pound athlete who can move. Day will likely anchor the defense at linebacker.
"We're bigger than we've ever been since I've been at Cambridge," Luke said. "All our ends and skill guys are new, and we didn't have last year to get ready, so we're fishing to find people in the right positions."
Greenwich: The Witches enjoyed a solid 7-2 season in 2019 and return five starters on defense and seven on offense, led by junior quarterback Jesse Kuzmich, an all-around threat. He'll be protected by a line led by Bryce Lunch. Max Maguire and Jackson Vanderhoff move into featured running back roles.
Defensively, Lynch and Maguire will be keys up front, while Kuzmich and Gavin Blair lead the linebacking corps. Vanderhoff heads up a young secondary. Jayden Hughes and Aiden McPhail will also play key roles on both sides of the ball.
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne: Zac Kozersky had to wait an extra eight months for his debut season as the WarEagles' head coach. The former Schuylerville standout takes over a team led by senior quarterback Cole Clarke.
Kozersky, LG/H-L's offensive coordinator under former coach Jeff Bennett, will run the same multiple shotgun offense with Clarke, two-way end Sean Butkowski and soph receiver Brody McCabe, but slotback Isaiah Burnett is out with an injury. Guard/linebacker Ashton Osborne joins Clarke and Butkowski as a senior captain.
Warrensburg: The defending Section II champs return several key players from their Class D title run in 2019, including sophomore Tristan Hitchcock, a third-year varsity player and standout linebacker. Zach Carpenter already looks solid stepping into the quarterback spot.
Two key seniors from North Warren return in all-star tight end/defensive lineman Tanner Dunkley and receiver/defensive back Anthony Girard, and will be counted on for leadership.
Coach Mike Perrone said juniors Thomas Combs, Hunter Nemec, Timmy Kelly and Andrew Beadnell look to step into larger roles with the Burghers this spring.
