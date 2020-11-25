Thanksgiving has long been a tradition filled with family and football, and many people are missing both during this extraordinary year.

High school football was one of many things we missed this fall because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Back in 2009, I put together a list of the greatest high school football games of the previous 40 years in the Glens Falls area. We've seen 10 seasons pass since then, and 2020 never even started — though there is hope for a "Fall II season" in early spring.

So I'm going to build on that list of great games with the best games of the last 10 years — a decade absolutely teeming with fantastic finishes and terrific games.

Again, for the top 10 list, we look at not only the down-to-the-wire thrill factor, but the setting and importance of the games, the championship fights and regular-season showdowns.

So along with your turkey and stuffing, feast on these memorable games from the last 10 years. Here’s the main course:

1. Glens Falls 47, Chenango Forks 39, Nov. 26, 2016, Class B state championship at Carrier Dome

Glens Falls held on for its first state championship victory in dramatic fashion, stuffing three-time reigning state champ Chenango Forks on a potential go-ahead two-point conversion with 37 seconds left, and sealing the Indians’ first state title with a kickoff return on the next play.

In a wild back-and-forth game, the Indians had taken a 40-33 lead on sophomore quarterback Joseph Girard III’s 3-yard TD run with 8:54 left in regulation, but Forks scored on a 16-yard pass from Cody Bogue to Connor Borchardt in the final minute to pull within 40-39. However, on the two-point attempt, star running back L.J. Watson was stuffed short of the goal-line by a host of Glens Falls defenders. The Blue Devils tried an onside kick, but Indians speedster Andrew Murphy scooped up the ball and raced 48 yards for a title-clinching touchdown with 30 seconds left. Girard’s interception with 10 seconds to play sealed the win for Glens Falls. The game featured a fabulous, zig-zagging 79-yard TD run by Girard in the second quarter. This game still doesn't top the 1998 overtime classic between Queensbury and Amsterdam in the Class A sectional final as the best all-time game in area history, but it's up there.

2. Cambridge 22, Maple Grove 21 (2OT), Nov. 25, 2016, Class D state championship at Carrier Dome

The day before Glens Falls' victory, Cambridge executed three consecutive make-or-break plays in the second overtime to capture its first state championship since 1999 in a riveting thriller of a finish. Down 21-14, Indians QB Zack Rowland converted a fourth and 10 with a 14-yard pass completion over the middle to a leaping Brenden Holcomb. Then, Maurice Seymore fought his way into the end zone on a tackle-busting 8-yard run to pull Cambridge within 21-20. And finally, the Indians went for two and the win — and got it on Rowland’s winning play-action pass to Shawn Lemieux.

Undefeated Cambridge, which had not played a game closer than 27 points all season, and Section VI power Maple Grove battled to a 14-14 halftime tie, and neither team scored in the second half. Both teams fumbled on their first try in overtime, sending the outcome to a second OT. Maple Grove scored on its possession and kicked the extra point, then held the Indians on their first three plays before Rowland and Holcomb connected on their fourth-down pass completion.

3. Glens Falls 40, Schuylerville 37 (OT), Nov. 4, 2017, Class B sectional final at Shenendehowa

In one of the most incredible shootouts in Section II history, Glens Falls placekicker Sam Hogan kicked two field goals — a 33-yarder at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime, and a 39-yarder in OT to lift Glens Falls to its second straight Section II title.

Joseph Girard III, who completed 24 of 39 passes for 422 yards and three TDs, rallied the Indians with uptempo scoring drives of 96 and 80 yards in the final five minutes of regulation. With Glens Falls trailing 29-28, Dakota Trombley made a fourth-down stop at the Indians’ 4-yard line, then the Indians needed just five plays to take a 34-29 lead on Aaron Sampson’s 27-yard TD run.

Schuylerville responded with Paul Harshbarger’s 6-yard run and Carson Dunkel’s two-point conversion for a 37-34 lead with 1:11 to play. Glens Falls then rolled 80 yards in eight plays to set up Hogan’s tying field goal with one second left. Schuylerville missed a field goal attempt on the opening possession of OT, giving Hogan a chance to win it on Glens Falls' turn.

Not to be overlooked in the game was the Black Horses' effort, as they racked up 476 yards total offense and led for much of the contest.

4. Schuylerville 28, Holy Trinity 22, Nov. 9, 2019, Class B sectional final at Shenendehowa

Kyle Burnham redeemed himself on the game's final play, scoring from a yard out to lift the Black Horses to their first Section II title since 2015. Two minutes earlier, Burnham's fumble deep in his own end rolled back into the end zone, where it was recovered by Holy Trinity's Noah Foster to pull the Pride into a 22-22 tie. Schuylerville, whose defense shined in containing Holy Trinity's high-powered attack, took a 22-14 lead on Burnham's 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

5. Tioga 33, Ticonderoga 26, Nov. 27, 2015, Class D state championship at Carrier Dome

Ticonderoga's magical run to the state finals ended just short of victory in a back-and-forth game with Section IV power Tioga. Jesse Manuel, the No. 2 all-time leading rusher in state history, sprang loose for a 33-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left on his final carry — set up by his own interception return into Ticonderoga territory. The Sentinels had tied the score at 26-26 with 2:18 left, on a 1-yard QB sneak by Brody Rocque, but the two-point conversion try failed. Ryan Trudeau then picked off a pass at the Tioga 44, giving Ticonderoga a chance at a go-ahead score. However, Manuel stepped in front of a pass at his own 19 and returned it to Ticonderoga's 34 with 44 seconds left. The Sentinels had jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Tioga even snapped the ball, but Tioga rallied for an 18-14 lead, setting up a wild fourth-quarter finish. The teams traded touchdowns before the final dramatic moments.

6. Cambridge 42, Greenwich 34 (OT), Oct. 5, 2012 at Greenwich

In a wild, back-and-forth shootout of a rivalry well-known for wild games, this one was another thriller. Matt Parmenter scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run in overtime to lift Cambridge past Greenwich. The Indians overcame a monster performance by the Witches’ John Barnes, who rushed for 360 yards and three TDs, but he was stopped short of the goal line as time expired on what would have been the winning score. Greenwich had rallied for a 34-26 third-quarter lead, but Parmenter, who finished with 143 yards, scored from 9 yards out with four minutes left in regulation, and Ethan English hit Shaeden Mosso with the two-point conversion to pull the Indians even at 34-34. In OT, Parmenter scored first, and then, with Greenwich facing a fourth and 21, QB Jake Jennings was knocked out of bounds just shy of the first-down marker to end the game.

7. Hudson Falls 43, Glens Falls 35, Oct. 3, 2014, at Glens Falls

What's a top 10 games list without a Jug Game? Geno Brancati ran wild and Hudson Falls snapped 17 years of Jug Game frustration by beating Glens Falls for the first time in 10 tries since 1997. Brancati rushed for 333 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries to carry the Tigers to the victory, but the Indians had enough fight to provide some anxious moments. Glens Falls freshman Aaron Sampson rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns to keep the Indians in the game, including a 32-yard run to pull the Indians within 28-27 in the third quarter. However, Brancati carried the Tigers the rest of the way, scoring on runs of 2 and 15 yards to open a 43-27 lead with five minutes to play.

8 and 8A. Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills

In the battle of the Spartans, exciting games and crazy moments often happen when these perennial Class A powers clash, as evidenced by these classics.

Queensbury 28, Burnt Hills 27, Sept. 28, 2013: Queensbury got one last break in a back-and-forth game, as Burnt Hills scored a touchdown with 1:07 left in regulation, but saw its PAT attempt bounce off the upright to preserve Queensbury's win, and snap Burnt Hills' 15-game winning streak. Tim Voorhis scored with 3:29 left to give Queensbury a 28-21 lead, capping a rally from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit.

Burnt Hills 27, Queensbury 20, Nov. 4, 2017: In the Class A sectional final, Queensbury gave fourth-ranked Burnt Hills all it could handle. Brendan Scott's 7-yard TD run capped an epic 16-play, 74-yard drive that ate nine minutes of the fourth quarter to pull Queensbury into a 20-20 tie with 3:06 left in regulation. However, Burnt Hills drove back up the field to Jake Stanko's 2-yard TD run with 23 seconds to play for the win.

9. Whitehall 38, Salem 30, Oct. 20, 2012, at Salem

This wild Class D shootout had real fireworks — a lightning and hail storm that caused a 30-minute delay in the final minute of the game. On the first play after the delay, Whitehall's Josh Hoagland ran 9 yards for a touchdown with 44 seconds left, snapping a 30-30 tie. Hoagland rushed for 198 yards and four TDs to lead the Railroaders in the battle for first place in Class D North. Salem's Isaac Isom led the Generals with 125 yards and a TD, and QB Dillon Henderson scored twice on short runs, the latter late in the third quarter to pull Salem into a 30-30 tie.

10. Troy 42, Queensbury 36, Oct. 29, 2015, Class A semifinal at Troy

Queensbury jumped out to a 30-8 third-quarter lead, but could not hold on against a furious Troy rally in the second half as the Spartans' season ended with a heartbreaker. The Flying Horses scored four straight TDs to seize a 34-30 lead, but Kevin Collins ran 5 yards for a score to give the Spartans' a 36-34 edge with 1:28 remaining. However, Troy answered quickly, as John Germinerio hit Dajuan Hudson on a slant, and Hudson outran the coverage for a 64-yard touchdown with 54 seconds remaining. Down 42-36, the Spartans drove into Troy territory, but with eight seconds to play, their final pass was picked off short of the end zone to end the game. Queensbury's Brett Rodriguez, playing his final game, rushed for 172 yards and three TDs in the first half, but went out with an ankle injury before halftime and did not return.

Bonus — Holy Trinity 37, Glens Falls 35, Nov. 2, 2019, Class B sectional semifinal at Glens Falls

Glens Falls' 15-game winning streak came to a halt as the defending state champs came up short in a loss to high-powered Holy Trinity, in a game that featured a combined 866 yards of total offense and 46 first downs. Connor Barber's 30-yard field goal with 1:44 left in regulation gave the Pride the lead for good, and Rodney Parker ended the game with a sack at the Holy Trinity 40 to end an incredible shootout. The back-and-forth game saw Holy Trinity QB Joe Tortello and receiver Noah Foster shred the Indians' defense for four passing touchdowns, but Glens Falls sophomore Griffin Woodell rushed for 236 yards and scored five TDs. Woodell's last TD run gave the Indians a 35-34 lead, but Nacier Hundley tripped him on the two-point conversion attempt to keep their lead at one with 7:27 to play.

HONORABLE MENTION

Gloversville 34, Glens Falls 33 (2010): Glens Falls failed on a two-point conversion in another thriller between these teams. The Indians' Paul Bennett had scored his fourth TD of the day with 1:35 left to pull within one, but he was halted on the try for two.

Fort Edward 28, Whitehall 26 (2011): A see-saw game saw big plays by both teams, but the Flying Forts came up with the biggest — stuffing Whitehall's Codie Bascue on a two-point conversion attempt after Josh Hoagland's late TD run. Brett Powers' 246 rushing yards and three TDs led Fort Edward.

Salem 27, Cambridge 26 (2012): Tyler Morris and Isaac Isom combined to rush for 342 yards and four TDs as Salem upset Cambridge in a Class D semifinal. The Generals stuffed a two-point conversion try with 1:34 remaining, following Ethan English's 28-yard scoring strike to Shaeden Mosso to pull the Indians within one.

Glens Falls 28, Marlboro 17 (2012): Halfback Mike LaNoir ran, caught and passed for touchdowns as the Indians reached their first Class B state final. LaNoir's option TD pass to Joe McMahon sealed Glens Falls' victory after Marlboro pulled within 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

Glens Falls 34, Hudson Falls 27 (2013): Hudson Falls nearly stunned Glens Falls in this wild Jug Game, but trailing 27-26, the Indians got a 30-yard TD pass from Zack Infield to Nate Plocharczyk with 1:12 left to pull out the win. The Tigers' Dalton Hogan completed two fourth-down TD passes on the day.

Queensbury 36, Cornwall 27 (2013) and Queensbury 28, Cornwall 21 (2014): Queensbury won back-to-back Class A state semifinals over high-powered Cornwall to reach the Carrier Dome. In 2013, the Spartans had to sweat out the final minutes, as Mitch Crispens broke up a two-point conversion pass with 3:15 left to preserve their 28-27 lead, and Kody Bruno sealed it with a 46-yard TD run two minutes later. In 2014, Queensbury converted six fourth-and-short yardage situations, but none more important than the last one, as Erik Wettersten's dive for a first down with 1:43 left allowed the Spartans to run out the clock for their 25th straight win.

Whitehall 21, Cambridge 19 (2014): Whitehall earned its first victory over Cambridge since 1989 by collecting six turnovers, including interceptions by Brian McLaughlin and Justin Hoagland in the final 1:42 to seal a rain-soaked win. The Railroaders also got a huge defensive stop at their own 19 with 3:05 left to grind a 16-play Cambridge drive to a halt.

Cambridge 56, Ticonderoga 35 (2014): In a state quarterfinal game that defense forgot, the teams combined for 1,035 yards total offense and 40 first downs. The teams traded touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions, leaving Cambridge with a precarious 42-35 lead late in the fourth quarter. The Indians sealed it with TDs by Chris Warnke and Caleb Rowland in the final 4:10. Konner Bruce's 302 rushing yards and three TDs kept the Sentinels in the game.

South Glens Falls 47, Scotia 44 (2015): Zach Ahrens' 75-yard scoring pass to John Styczynski late in the fourth quarter lifted the Bulldogs to a wild win over Scotia. The Tartans had rallied from a 40-28 deficit for a 44-40 fourth-quarter lead, but South High responded with another huge play.

Greenwich 43, Cambridge 38 (2017): The Witches outlasted Cambridge in a wild offensive shootout to snap the defending state champions' 17-game winning streak behind Cole Burgess' 383 yards of total offense and three TDs.

Glens Falls 28, Gouverneur 26 (2017): On a bitter-cold night, Glens Falls had to rally and then hold on at the end of this state quarterfinal for its 24th straight win. The Indians made a crucial stop on a tying two-point conversion attempt with 48 seconds left in regulation to seal victory.

Hudson Falls 40, Hudson 38 (2018): In a Class B semifinal of wildly shifting momentum, Connor Hermanson's 10-yard TD catch from Caleb Condon and Condon's two-point conversion with 1:37 left — just before the lights at Hudson went out — gave the Tigers a most unusual victory.

Glens Falls 55, Batavia 32 (2018): Down 14-0 at one point, Glens Falls scored 28 straight points to turn a 20-14 deficit into a 42-20 lead by early in the fourth quarter as the Indians rolled to their second state title in three years, behind huge games by Joseph Girard III and Aalijah Sampson.

Queensbury 17, Troy 13 (2019): Dylan Erickson's fourth-down stop of Troy QB Alex Wolfe at the Queensbury 6-yard line with 2:23 left in regulation sealed a Section II championship victory for the Spartans. Jason Rodriguez rushed for 135 of his 165 yards in the second half and Kolby Anderson's 27-yard TD run gave Queensbury the lead for good with 5:33 remaining.

Moriah 28, Warrensburg 22 (2019): Warrensburg, after clawing back from a 22-8 deficit to tie the game, attempted one last pass for a possible score on the final play of regulation. However, Moriah's Matt Diehl picked it off and returned it 85 yards for the winning touchdown in the state quarterfinals.

Cornwall 28, Queensbury 27 (2019): Two blocked extra points by Noah Chaudhry proved the difference as Queensbury came up just short in a state quarterfinal. Jason Rodriguez rushed for 217 yards and three TDs as the Spartans rallied, and Joe Slattery's 40-yard scoring run pulled them within 28-27 with 5:06 left in regulation. But Chaudhry tipped away the PAT and Cornwall ran out the clock.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

