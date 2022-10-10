 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

2022 High school football schedules/results

  • 0

The 2022 high school football schedules and results for the Glens Falls area:

GLENS FALLS (5-0, 5-0)

Sept. 10 — vs. Lansingburgh, W 33-7

Sept. 16 — at Ravena, W 21-13

Sept. 24 — vs. Hudson Falls, W 38-0

Sept. 30 — at Cohoes, W 47-6

Oct. 8 — vs. Gloversville, W 27-0

Oct. 14 — at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 — vs. Green Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 — at Scotia, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers

HUDSON FALLS (0-5, 0-6)

Sept. 2 — at Lansingburgh, L 13-27

Sept. 10 — vs. Scotia, L 22-28

Sept. 16 — at Gouverneur, L 10-53

Sept. 24 — at Glens Falls, L 0-38

Sept. 30 — at Gloversville, L 14-47

Oct. 8 — vs. Ravena, L 28-55

Oct. 14 — at Green Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 — vs. Cohoes, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 — vs. Schalmont, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers

QUEENSBURY (0-2, 1-4)

Sept. 10 — vs. Shaker, L 16-54

Sept. 16 — at Amsterdam, L 35-60

Sept. 23 — at Niskayuna, L 7-49

Oct. 1 — vs. South Glens Falls, L 6-12

Oct. 7 — at Mohonasen, W 29-14

Oct. 14 — at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 — vs. Albany, 2 p.m.

Oct. 29 — vs. Ballston Spa, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers

SOUTH GLENS FALLS (0-2, 1-4)

Sept. 9— vs. Mohonasen, L 6-26

Sept. 16 — at Troy, L 6-41

Sept. 23 — vs. Burnt Hills, L 6-47

Oct. 1 — at Queensbury, W 12-6

Oct. 7 — vs. La Salle, L 6-35

Oct. 14 — vs. Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at Niskayuna, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 — at Albany, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM (5-0, 6-0)

Sept. 3 — vs. Granville-Whitehall, W 18-7

Sept. 9 — at Chatham, W 40-6

Sept. 16 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain, W 47-12

Sept. 24 — vs. Helderberg Valley, W 46-0

Sept. 30 — at Greenwich, W 44-0

Oct. 8 — vs. Voorheesville (at Salem), W 34-0

Oct. 14 — at Corinth/H-L/FE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 — vs. Catskill/Cairo-Durham (at Cambridge), 1 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 — Crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers

CORINTH/FORT EDWARD/H-L (0-5, 0-6)

Sept. 3 — at Ichabod Crane, L 7-38

Sept. 9 — vs. Voorheesville (at Corinth), L 0-41

Sept. 17 — vs. Chatham (at FE), L

Sept. 23 — at Catskill/Cairo-Durham, L 12-31

Sept. 30 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain, L 6-67

Oct. 7 — vs. Helderberg Valley (at Corinth), L 6-42

Oct. 14 — vs. Cambridge-Salem (at FE), 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers

GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL (1-4, 1-5)

Sept. 3 — at Cambridge-Salem, L 7-18

Sept. 10 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George, L 0-65

Sept. 16 — at Schuylerville, L 0-42

Sept. 23 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, L 0-38

Sept. 30 — vs. Mechanicville-HV (at Granville), W 26-0

Oct. 7 — at Stillwater, L 0-48

Oct. 14 — vs. Watervliet (at Whitehall), 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers

GREENWICH (3-2, 3-3)

Sept. 3 — at Stillwater, L 0-34

Sept. 9 — at Catskill/Cairo-Durham, W 27-0

Sept. 17 — at Voorheesville, W, 20-17

Sept. 23 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain, W 28-20

Sept. 30 — vs. Cambridge-Salem, L 0-44

Oct. 7 — vs. Chatham, L 14-26

Oct. 15 — at Helderberg Valley, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 — vs. Corinth/H-L/FE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 — Crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers

SCHUYLERVILLE (5-0, 6-0)

Sept. 3 — vs. Wallkill, W 45-35

Sept. 10 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, W 28-0

Sept. 16 — vs. Granville-Whitehall, W 42-0

Sept. 23 — at Watervliet, W 55-6

Sept. 30 — at Broadalbin-Perth, W 44-0

Oct. 7 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, W 48-0

Oct. 14 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers

WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE (5-0, 6-0)

Sept. 1 — at Catskill/Cairo-Durham, W 58-6

Sept. 10 — at Granville-Whitehall, W 65-0

Sept. 16 — at Rensselaer, W 72-0

Sept. 23 — vs. Mechanicville-HV, W 50-0

Sept. 30 — at Stillwater, W 54-18

Oct. 7 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac (at Warr.), W 38-14

Oct. 14 — at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 — vs. Watervliet (at Warr.), 1 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers

STILLWATER (4-1, 5-1)

Sept. 3 — vs. Greenwich, W 34-0

Sept. 9 — at Watervliet, W 56-6

Sept. 16 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, L 7-41

Sept. 23 — vs. Rensselaer, W 54-8

Sept. 30 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George, L 18-54

Oct. 7 — vs. Granville-Whitehall, W 48-0

Oct. 14 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — vs. Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers

TICONDEROGA (0-5)

Sept. 9 — vs. Saranac, L 0-55

Sept. 16 — at AuSable Valley, L 0-28

Sept. 23 — at Moriah, L 0-41

Sept. 30 — vs. Saranac Lake, L 13-40

Oct. 7 — at Peru, L 12-54

Oct. 14 — at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 — vs. Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 — Crossovers

Nov. 4-5 — Section VII Class D championship

SARATOGA SPRINGS (3-1, 4-2)

Sept. 2 — vs. Ballston Spa, L 7-21

Sept. 9 — vs. Niskayuna, W 21-7

Sept. 16 — at Bethlehem, W 27-8

Sept. 23 — vs. Guilderland, W 18-14

Sept. 30 — at Schenectady, W 27-0

Oct. 7 — vs. Shaker, L 7-35

Oct. 14 — at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at CBA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 — vs. Colonie, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4-5 — Playoff/crossovers

