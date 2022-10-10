2022 High school football schedules/results

The 2022 high school football schedules and results for the Glens Falls area:
GLENS FALLS (5-0, 5-0)
Sept. 10 — vs. Lansingburgh, W 33-7
Sept. 16 — at Ravena, W 21-13
Sept. 24 — vs. Hudson Falls, W 38-0
Sept. 30 — at Cohoes, W 47-6
Oct. 8 — vs. Gloversville, W 27-0
Oct. 14 — at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 — vs. Green Tech, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 — at Scotia, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers
HUDSON FALLS (0-5, 0-6)
Sept. 2 — at Lansingburgh, L 13-27
Sept. 10 — vs. Scotia, L 22-28
Sept. 16 — at Gouverneur, L 10-53
Sept. 24 — at Glens Falls, L 0-38
Sept. 30 — at Gloversville, L 14-47
Oct. 8 — vs. Ravena, L 28-55
Oct. 14 — at Green Tech, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 — vs. Cohoes, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 — vs. Schalmont, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers
QUEENSBURY (0-2, 1-4)
Sept. 10 — vs. Shaker, L 16-54
Sept. 16 — at Amsterdam, L 35-60
Sept. 23 — at Niskayuna, L 7-49
Oct. 1 — vs. South Glens Falls, L 6-12
Oct. 7 — at Mohonasen, W 29-14
Oct. 14 — at Burnt Hills, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 — vs. Albany, 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 — vs. Ballston Spa, 2 p.m.
Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers
SOUTH GLENS FALLS (0-2, 1-4)
Sept. 9— vs. Mohonasen, L 6-26
Sept. 16 — at Troy, L 6-41
Sept. 23 — vs. Burnt Hills, L 6-47
Oct. 1 — at Queensbury, W 12-6
Oct. 7 — vs. La Salle, L 6-35
Oct. 14 — vs. Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — at Niskayuna, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 — at Albany, 1 p.m.
Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers
CAMBRIDGE-SALEM (5-0, 6-0)
Sept. 3 — vs. Granville-Whitehall, W 18-7
Sept. 9 — at Chatham, W 40-6
Sept. 16 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain, W 47-12
Sept. 24 — vs. Helderberg Valley, W 46-0
Sept. 30 — at Greenwich, W 44-0
Oct. 8 — vs. Voorheesville (at Salem), W 34-0
Oct. 14 — at Corinth/H-L/FE, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 — vs. Catskill/Cairo-Durham (at Cambridge), 1 p.m.
Oct. 28-29 — Crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers
CORINTH/FORT EDWARD/H-L (0-5, 0-6)
Sept. 3 — at Ichabod Crane, L 7-38
Sept. 9 — vs. Voorheesville (at Corinth), L 0-41
Sept. 17 — vs. Chatham (at FE), L
Sept. 23 — at Catskill/Cairo-Durham, L 12-31
Sept. 30 — at Canajoharie-Fort Plain, L 6-67
Oct. 7 — vs. Helderberg Valley (at Corinth), L 6-42
Oct. 14 — vs. Cambridge-Salem (at FE), 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers
GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL (1-4, 1-5)
Sept. 3 — at Cambridge-Salem, L 7-18
Sept. 10 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George, L 0-65
Sept. 16 — at Schuylerville, L 0-42
Sept. 23 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, L 0-38
Sept. 30 — vs. Mechanicville-HV (at Granville), W 26-0
Oct. 7 — at Stillwater, L 0-48
Oct. 14 — vs. Watervliet (at Whitehall), 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers
GREENWICH (3-2, 3-3)
Sept. 3 — at Stillwater, L 0-34
Sept. 9 — at Catskill/Cairo-Durham, W 27-0
Sept. 17 — at Voorheesville, W, 20-17
Sept. 23 — vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plain, W 28-20
Sept. 30 — vs. Cambridge-Salem, L 0-44
Oct. 7 — vs. Chatham, L 14-26
Oct. 15 — at Helderberg Valley, 1 p.m.
Oct. 21 — vs. Corinth/H-L/FE, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-29 — Crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — Playoff semifinals/crossovers
SCHUYLERVILLE (5-0, 6-0)
Sept. 3 — vs. Wallkill, W 45-35
Sept. 10 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, W 28-0
Sept. 16 — vs. Granville-Whitehall, W 42-0
Sept. 23 — at Watervliet, W 55-6
Sept. 30 — at Broadalbin-Perth, W 44-0
Oct. 7 — vs. Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, W 48-0
Oct. 14 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers
WARRENSBURG-LAKE GEORGE (5-0, 6-0)
Sept. 1 — at Catskill/Cairo-Durham, W 58-6
Sept. 10 — at Granville-Whitehall, W 65-0
Sept. 16 — at Rensselaer, W 72-0
Sept. 23 — vs. Mechanicville-HV, W 50-0
Sept. 30 — at Stillwater, W 54-18
Oct. 7 — vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac (at Warr.), W 38-14
Oct. 14 — at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 — vs. Watervliet (at Warr.), 1 p.m.
Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers
STILLWATER (4-1, 5-1)
Sept. 3 — vs. Greenwich, W 34-0
Sept. 9 — at Watervliet, W 56-6
Sept. 16 — at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, L 7-41
Sept. 23 — vs. Rensselaer, W 54-8
Sept. 30 — vs. Warrensburg-Lake George, L 18-54
Oct. 7 — vs. Granville-Whitehall, W 48-0
Oct. 14 — at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — vs. Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28-29 — Playoffs/crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — Playoffs/crossovers
TICONDEROGA (0-5)
Sept. 9 — vs. Saranac, L 0-55
Sept. 16 — at AuSable Valley, L 0-28
Sept. 23 — at Moriah, L 0-41
Sept. 30 — vs. Saranac Lake, L 13-40
Oct. 7 — at Peru, L 12-54
Oct. 14 — at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 — vs. Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28-29 — Crossovers
Nov. 4-5 — Section VII Class D championship
SARATOGA SPRINGS (3-1, 4-2)
Sept. 2 — vs. Ballston Spa, L 7-21
Sept. 9 — vs. Niskayuna, W 21-7
Sept. 16 — at Bethlehem, W 27-8
Sept. 23 — vs. Guilderland, W 18-14
Sept. 30 — at Schenectady, W 27-0
Oct. 7 — vs. Shaker, L 7-35
Oct. 14 — at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — at CBA, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 — vs. Colonie, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4-5 — Playoff/crossovers