100922-spt-foot1_merged

SALEM — Evan Day rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown Saturday as the Cambridge-Salem football team remained undefeated with a 34-0 Class D victory over Voorheesville.

Brayton Cary and Brice Burr each added a pair of scores for C-S, including a 72-yard interception return by Burr in the third quarter as C-S improved to 5-0 in the league, 6-0 overall. Burr finished with 96 yards on 12 carries and Cary added 55 yards on 16 rushes.

C-S was ranked No. 12 in the state in Class D this week.

Defensively, C-S held the Blackbirds to 133 total yards and picked off a pair of passes.

Cambridge-Salem 34, Voorheesville 0 Voorheesville (2-3, 3-3);0;0;0;0 — 0 Cam.-Salem (5-0, 6-0);0;14;12;8 — 34 Second quarter C-S — Cary 2 run (Cary run) C-S — Burr 3 run (pass failed) Third quarter C-S — Day 14 run (run failed) C-S — Burr 72 interception return (kick failed) Fourth quarter C-S — Cary 6 run (Cary run)