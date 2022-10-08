100922-spt-foot1_merged

SALEM — Evan Day rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown Saturday as the Cambridge-Salem football team remained undefeated with a 34-0 Class D victory over Voorheesville.
Brayton Cary and Brice Burr each added a pair of scores for C-S, including a 72-yard interception return by Burr in the third quarter as C-S improved to 5-0 in the league, 6-0 overall. Burr finished with 96 yards on 12 carries and Cary added 55 yards on 16 rushes.
C-S was ranked No. 12 in the state in Class D this week.
Defensively, C-S held the Blackbirds to 133 total yards and picked off a pair of passes.