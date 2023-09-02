TACONIC HILLS 12, GRANVILLE-WHITEHALL 10: Granville-Whitehall came up short in a Class C loss at Taconic Hills on Friday night.

The Titans jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the second quarter, then halted G-W in a goal-line stand inside the Taconic Hills 1-yard line with two minutes left until halftime.

"One official called it a touchdown, but the other guy waved it off," said Kevin Gebo, G-W's first-year head coach. "That was the game, really. We made so many little mistakes that allowed (Taconic Hills) to keep drives going or stopped ours. They beat us, but they were good at controlling the clock."

G-W was able to score a safety a couple of plays later, as C.J. Monty tackled a Titans running back in the end zone.

Monty scored a touchdown on a 23-yard run with 8:50 left in the game, with R.J. Monger passing to Landon Stevens for the two-point conversion.

Taconic Hills was able to run the clock down with long possessions, sealing the two-point victory.

Tyler Peck connected with Ryan Walch on a 23-yard scoring pass and ran 15 yards for another to account for the Titans' touchdowns.

Taconic Hills 12, Gran.-Whitehall 10 Taconic Hills (1-0);0;12;0;0 — 12 Gran.-White. (0-1);0;2;0;8 — 10 Second quarter TH — Walch 23 pass from Peck (conversion failed), 10:29 TH — Peck 15 run (conversion failed), 7:59 GW — Safety, Monty tackled running back in end zone, 2:00 Fourth quarter GW — Monty 23 run (Stevens pass from Monger), 8:50