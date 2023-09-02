GREENWICH 32, AuSABLE VALLEY 0: Ryan Ingber and Matt Conlin each rushed for two touchdowns Saturday to lead Greenwich to a non-league victory over AuSable Valley.

Conlin finished with 103 yards on 18 carries, and Ingber added 82 yards on seven rushes to power the Witches in their season opener. Ingber also connected on 3 of 5 passes for 55 yards, all to Joe Skiff.

Defensively, Conlin finished with nine tackles, two interceptions and a sack from his linebacker spot. Joe Radovich added five tackles, Kaden Bentley had a sack and Keegan Clayton picked off a pass.

Greenwich held the Patriots to minus-6 yards rushing and 27 yards passing.

Greenwich 32, AuSable Valley 0 Greenwich (1-0);16;8;8;0 — 32 AuSable Valley (0-1);0;0;0;0 — 0 First quarter G — Ingber 3 run (Conlin run) G — Conlin 4 run (Ingber run) Second quarter G — Conlin 5 run (Saunders run) Third quarter G — Ingber 25 run (Conlin run)