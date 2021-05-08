Finally, Section II championships are back

Postseason playoffs will be a part of Section II's condensed spring schedule this season — a year after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the entire spring scholastic sports season for the entire state.
Next month, Section II plans to have sectional tournaments or meets in all sports — baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and track and field, and boys tennis. Sectionals would wrap up by June 16, before scheduled Regents exams.
"(Sectionals) will be a little different than what they’ve been in the past," Section II Executive Director Ed Dopp said, "but because the spring athletes did not get any regular season or sectionals last year, it has been our goal all along to try to provide that."
Spring sectionals will be the first postseason events held by Section II since the winter championships in March of 2020. Many leagues did not even hold playoffs or crown champions for the recent winter and Fall II seasons.
Practice for spring sports began April 26 and regular-season games got under way in the past week.
Dopp said sectional schedules were still tentative because — unlike past years — all games will be at the home sites of the higher seeds for team sports, rather than neutral sites or multiple games at one venue.
He also said the section's sport coordinators must keep current state Department of Health attendance limits in mind when planning the postseason, which should start by the second week of June.
"I know there's some confusion," Dopp said. "The governor announced (Wednesday) a 500(-person) gathering limit, but that was for some professional sports and larger venues, colleges, arenas. We are still under the recreational sports guidelines, which is two per athlete — which could exceed 200 — or 200 if we're outdoors."
Track and field and boys tennis have special considerations for postseason activities, because of the venues needed and numbers of athletes.
"Tennis may be a little different for the individual sectionals — we are still waiting for confirmation on a site to see if they can accommodate us with the gathering limits," Dopp said.
"Track and field is going to be somewhat challenging. We need five sites, we're going to spread the sectional events over probably two to three days at each site. So we're still working on what those sites will be."
Spreading out the sectional track meets will reduce the number of athletes, coaches and officials on a given day at a venue. There are no plans to hold an overall Section II meet, since there is no state meet to qualify for.
Dopp said gate receipts for spring sectionals would not be collected by Section II, leaving that, and the attendance limit, up to the individual host sites. Social distancing and contact tracing information will continue to be enforced at venues.
Just being able to put on a postseason will be another step toward normal in the pandemic era, but navigating and meeting all of the protocols has been a challenge, even overwhelming, Dopp said.
"We're open to a lot of criticism, because everybody's got an opinion," he said. "The bottom line is we're erring on the side of caution wherever we feel we have to.
"But every time I hear a student-athlete interviewed ... they are so appreciative of getting the opportunity," Dopp added, "and that's really what our ultimate goal is, to provide that opportunity."
