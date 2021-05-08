Finally, Section II championships are back

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I know there's some confusion," Dopp said. "The governor announced (Wednesday) a 500(-person) gathering limit, but that was for some professional sports and larger venues, colleges, arenas. We are still under the recreational sports guidelines, which is two per athlete — which could exceed 200 — or 200 if we're outdoors."

Track and field and boys tennis have special considerations for postseason activities, because of the venues needed and numbers of athletes.

"Tennis may be a little different for the individual sectionals — we are still waiting for confirmation on a site to see if they can accommodate us with the gathering limits," Dopp said.

"Track and field is going to be somewhat challenging. We need five sites, we're going to spread the sectional events over probably two to three days at each site. So we're still working on what those sites will be."

Spreading out the sectional track meets will reduce the number of athletes, coaches and officials on a given day at a venue. There are no plans to hold an overall Section II meet, since there is no state meet to qualify for.