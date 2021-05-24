Zovistoski, Willis named to state field hockey team

Lexyss Zovistoski of Granville and Lauren Willis of South Glens Falls have been named to the New York state field hockey team.

Zovistoski was one of three Wasaren-Adirondack players selected for the team, joining Ayla Fauler and Madelyn Kasulinous of Hoosick Falls. Willis was named from the Foothills Council along with Taryn Ringer and Emily Fleming of Johnstown.

The Suburban Council state representatives are Rachel Sterle, Hanna Merritt and Lauren Shanahan of Shenendehowa, as well as Paige Thowe and Senja Matson of Burnt Hills.

