Junior forwards Jillian Willis of South Glens Falls and Mary Kate McPhee of Salem-Cambridge have been named to the New York state field hockey team.

Hoosick Falls placed two players on the all-state team in senior Lyric Kriner and junior Emma McCart.

Also named to the all-state team from Section II were Johnstown's Kalena Eaton, Burnt Hills' Grace Todd, Scotia's Olivia Geniti, Chelsea King of Guilderland, Shaker's Davin Testo, and Shenendehowa's Kendall Eggleston and Hannah Merritt.

