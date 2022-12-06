 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willis, Hand, McPhee make field hockey all-state team

Mary Kate McPhee of Salem-Cambridge, Lillian Willis of South Glens Falls and Dani Hand of Queensbury have been named to the all-state field hockey team from Section II.

Hand, Willis and Ayaka Sasaki of Johnstown are the three Foothills Council representatives on the all-state team. McPhee, along with Emma McCart and Gwyn Vincent of Hoosick Falls, represent the Adirondack-Wasaren League.

Aubrey Ide of Saratoga, Caroline Kogut of Burnt Hills, Haley Backlund of Bethlehem and Skyler Van Wormer of Guillderland represent the Suburban Council.

