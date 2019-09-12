{{featured_button_text}}

It’s been a long, strange journey for the Warrensburg field hockey team to stay alive.

Struggling to keep enough players to field a team since the end of last season, Warrensburg has gathered 10 players — one short of a starting 11 — to try to participate this season in the Adirondack-Wasaren League.

During the offseason, Warrensburg first approached North Warren, and then Glens Falls to see if they’d be interested in a merged program. After North Warren said it wasn’t interested, it dropped its field hockey program.

Lynn Lewis, the new North Warren athletic director and former field hockey coach, said the school administration has been trying to build up its girls soccer program for the past several years, and that has been a drain on the field hockey program’s numbers. She was probably going to have just eight players.

“When Warrensburg approached us, our school board told us we could do it, but only for one year,” Lewis said. “After discussing that with our girls and their parents, the remaining girls decided they didn’t want to do that. The majority of them were freshmen and sophomores, and they didn’t want to have to change sports at that point in their careers.”

Warrensburg coach Teresa Colvin said they then just held some summer field hockey play dates to try to let prospective players see that “it’s not all running,” Colvin said.

The Burghers’ lineup consists of five seniors, two juniors, one sophomore, one freshman and one eighth-grader who played football last fall. One of the three underclassmen also runs cross country and splits her practice time between the two.

“She’ll definitely be in shape,” Colvin said.

Colvin added that one of the positives have been how the upperclassmen have handled things.

“They’ve been very patient and they’re learning how to communicate things with the younger girls,” Colvin said.

Meanwhile, Lewis remains the Adirondack-Wasaren League chairman without a team, herself. North Warren has had a strong program through the years. It’s won nine sectional titles, the last one in 2005, and reached the state final twice.

“Our administration knows how I feel,” Lewis said. “It’s been coming for a while. It’s sad. We’re kind of the last holdouts to the sport up here.”

