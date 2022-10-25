Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard

Tuesday’s sectional playoff scoreboard:
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Semifinals
Mechanicville 4, Schuylerville 0
Catskill 1, Ichabod Crane 0
Class C Semifinals
Maple Hill 3, Middleburgh 1
Voorheesville 3, Stillwater 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
People are also reading…
Class AA Semifinals
Shaker 4, Saratoga Springs 2
Shenendehowa 3, Colonie 1
Class B Semifinals
Broadalbin-Perth 5, Schuylerville 3
Schalmont 1, Mechanicville 0, 2OT
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Chazy 4, Keene 1
Boquet Valley 2, Seton Catholic 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
Shenendehowa 1, Saratoga Springs 0
Bethlehem 1, Guilderland 0, OT