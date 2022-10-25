 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard

Tuesday’s sectional playoff scoreboard:

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Mechanicville 4, Schuylerville 0

Catskill 1, Ichabod Crane 0

Class C Semifinals

Maple Hill 3, Middleburgh 1

Voorheesville 3, Stillwater 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Shaker 4, Saratoga Springs 2

Shenendehowa 3, Colonie 1

Class B Semifinals

Broadalbin-Perth 5, Schuylerville 3

Schalmont 1, Mechanicville 0, 2OT

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Chazy 4, Keene 1

Boquet Valley 2, Seton Catholic 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

Shenendehowa 1, Saratoga Springs 0

Bethlehem 1, Guilderland 0, OT

