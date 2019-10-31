{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Queensbury 4, Scotia 0

Burnt Hills 4, South Glens Falls 1

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Bethlehem 1, CBA 0

