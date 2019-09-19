{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE — Brooke Thomas scored with 19:32 left in the second half, giving the Schuylerville Black Horses a 3-2 Foothills Council field hockey win over South Glens Falls on Thursday.

The win lifted the Horses to 3-2 as they try to move back into a contending role. The Horses won Section II’s Class C title in 2017, but finished 8-10 last year.

“We’re definitely trying to elevate our play this year,” coach Erin Lloyd said. “We have 10 seniors, and some of them were fortunate enough to be underclassmen when we were sectional champs, so they have that experience. ... This group has high hopes and expectations and they’re working hard.”

Thomas had scored early in the second half to give Schuylerville a 2-1 lead, but Lauren Willis tied it for South High just a few minutes later.

“We went into the game knowing it would be a back-and-forth battle,” Lloyd said. “South High’s had a strong start to the season, and just the way we played them last year, we knew it would be a battle. After that second goal, the girls knew they had to dig in.”

Thomas scored the eventual game-winner off a penalty corner after Chloe Kapsa swept the ball from one goal post to the other following a rebound.

Lizzie Goodspeed made 10 saves in goal for the Horses, who were outshot. Goodspeed, a sophomore, took over in goal for Katie Claps, who now plays at Oneonta State.

