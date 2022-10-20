 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This weekend's playoff schedule (updated)

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, scores, photos, brackets and schedules series
---FRIDAY, OCT. 21---

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Troy at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Amsterdam at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

Scotia at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

Averill Park at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.

Class CC Quarterfinals

Maple Hill at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Chatham, 3 p.m.

Mayfield at Greenwich, 3 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Lake George, 3 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Galway at Bolton-Warrensburg, 3 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Berne-Knox, 3 p.m.

St. Johnsville at Schoharie, 3 p.m.

Cambridge at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Semifinals

Moriah at NAC, 3 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Schroon Lake-Newcomb at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Seton Catholic, 3 p.m.

Willsboro at Keene, 3 p.m.

Wells at Chazy, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

South High at Averill Park, 3 p.m.

Albany Academy at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Mekeel Christian at Fort Ann, 3 p.m.

Argyle vs. Loudonville Christian at North Colonie, 3 p.m.

---SATURDAY, OCT. 22---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinals

Burnt Hills at Columbia, 11 a.m.

Scotia at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Broadalbin-Perth at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Catskill, 3 p.m.

Cobleskill at Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Hoosic Valley at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

Stillwater at Chatham, 3 p.m.

Berlin-New Lebanon at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.

Middleburgh at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

North Warren at Northville, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Bishop Gibbons, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Ballston Spa at Shaker, 2 p.m.

Saratoga at Niskayuna, 2 p.m.

Guilderland at Shenendehowa, 2 p.m.

Bethlehem at Colonie, 5 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Ravena at Schalmont

Greenville at Mechanicville, noon

Cohoes at Schuylerville, 1 p.m.

Holy Names at Broadalbin-Perth, 6:30 p.m.

---SUNDAY, OCT. 23---

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class B Quarterfinal

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 1 p.m.

