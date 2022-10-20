This weekend's playoff schedule (updated)

---FRIDAY, OCT. 21---
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Troy at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Amsterdam at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.
Scotia at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
Averill Park at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.
Class CC Quarterfinals
Maple Hill at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
La Salle at Chatham, 3 p.m.
Mayfield at Greenwich, 3 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Lake George, 3 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Galway at Bolton-Warrensburg, 3 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Berne-Knox, 3 p.m.
St. Johnsville at Schoharie, 3 p.m.
Cambridge at Waterford, 7 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Semifinals
Moriah at NAC, 3 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Schroon Lake-Newcomb at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Seton Catholic, 3 p.m.
Willsboro at Keene, 3 p.m.
Wells at Chazy, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
South High at Averill Park, 3 p.m.
Albany Academy at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Mekeel Christian at Fort Ann, 3 p.m.
Argyle vs. Loudonville Christian at North Colonie, 3 p.m.
---SATURDAY, OCT. 22---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Quarterfinals
Burnt Hills at Columbia, 11 a.m.
Scotia at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Broadalbin-Perth at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Catskill, 3 p.m.
Cobleskill at Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Hoosic Valley at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.
Stillwater at Chatham, 3 p.m.
Berlin-New Lebanon at Maple Hill, 3 p.m.
Middleburgh at Waterford, 7 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
North Warren at Northville, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Bishop Gibbons, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Ballston Spa at Shaker, 2 p.m.
Saratoga at Niskayuna, 2 p.m.
Guilderland at Shenendehowa, 2 p.m.
Bethlehem at Colonie, 5 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Ravena at Schalmont
Greenville at Mechanicville, noon
Cohoes at Schuylerville, 1 p.m.
Holy Names at Broadalbin-Perth, 6:30 p.m.
---SUNDAY, OCT. 23---
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class B Quarterfinal
Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 1 p.m.