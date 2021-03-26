 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swain scores twice in Granville victory
0 comments
agate

Swain scores twice in Granville victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 5, GREENWICH 0

(at Golden Goal)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville;2;3 — 5

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haley Corlew), 9:59. 2, Granville, Jenna Tooley (Raegan Swain), 4:45.

Second half: 3, Granville, Haylie Barber (Raegan Swain), 8:54. 4, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Haylie Barber), 7:30. 5, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haley Corlew), 1:49.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 2, Madelyn Curley (Gre) 13.

Penalty corners: Granville 13, Greenwich 2.

Records: Granville (2-0, 2-0).

Notes: Granville had 23 shots on goal. Greenwich had 3 shots on goal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News