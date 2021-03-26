Swain scores twice in Granville victory

GRANVILLE 5, GREENWICH 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville;2;3 — 5
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haley Corlew), 9:59. 2, Granville, Jenna Tooley (Raegan Swain), 4:45.
Second half: 3, Granville, Haylie Barber (Raegan Swain), 8:54. 4, Granville, Katie Mceachron (Haylie Barber), 7:30. 5, Granville, Raegan Swain (Haley Corlew), 1:49.
Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 2, Madelyn Curley (Gre) 13.
Penalty corners: Granville 13, Greenwich 2.
Records: Granville (2-0, 2-0).
Notes: Granville had 23 shots on goal. Greenwich had 3 shots on goal
