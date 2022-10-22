Sunday's playoff schedule From the PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, scores, photos, brackets and schedules series Oct 22, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ---SUNDAY, OCT. 23---BOYS SOCCERSection II TournamentClass B QuarterfinalSchuylerville at Glens Falls, 1 p.m. In this Series PREP ROUNDUP: Stories, scores, photos, brackets and schedules Oct 18, 2022 ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George, Greenwich advance in Class C Oct 18, 2022 ROUNDUP: Queensbury downs B-P to hold onto first place Oct 18, 2022 Queensbury swimmers beat Glens Falls 13 updates Previous Next 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Quarterfinal Class Round Tournament Sport Game Winner Troy Warren Canajoharie Semifinal Johnsville Aa Soccer Columbia Greenville Gibbons Playoff Schedule Weekend Section Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Breakdown of the sectional soccer tournaments A look at the local teams that are heading into the Section II boys and girls soccer tournaments. Wednesday's Sectional Scoreboard Scores from Wednesday's sectional playoff games. ROUNDUP: North Warren, Argyle, South High advance (corrected) Wednesday's boys soccer roundup. ROUNDUP: Lott-Diamond scores five goals as H-L triumphs Wednesday's girls soccer roundup. Watch Now: Related Video Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team What to know about the NFL and concussions What to know about the NFL and concussions Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting World Cup 2022 trophy: Latin America tour kicks off in Mexico World Cup 2022 trophy: Latin America tour kicks off in Mexico