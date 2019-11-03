{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class A Final

Guilderland 2, Shenendehowa 1, 2OT

Class B Final

Burnt Hills 2, Queensbury 0

Class C Final

Johnstown 7, Schuylerville 0

