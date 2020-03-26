South High's Lauren Willis to receive scholar-athlete award

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls junior Lauren Willis has been named one of the 10 scholastic award recipients by the Capital District Sports Women of the Year.
Willis, who competes in field hockey, lacrosse and bowling, will be recognized at the inaugural awards gala, now rescheduled for May 12 at Proctors Theater in Schenectady. A high honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society, Willis was named the field hockey team's most valuable player and a member of the Foothills Council all-star first team for the last three seasons. She has earned scholar-athlete awards in all three sports. She was also recognized for her community service, including as a youth coach for field hockey and ice hockey.
Willis joins Fort Edward senior Morgan Fish as a CDSWY honoree this year.
