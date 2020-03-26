South High's Lauren Willis to receive scholar-athlete award

Willis, who competes in field hockey, lacrosse and bowling, will be recognized at the inaugural awards gala, now rescheduled for May 12 at Proctors Theater in Schenectady. A high honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society, Willis was named the field hockey team's most valuable player and a member of the Foothills Council all-star first team for the last three seasons. She has earned scholar-athlete awards in all three sports. She was also recognized for her community service, including as a youth coach for field hockey and ice hockey.