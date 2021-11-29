 Skip to main content
South High places 4 on Foothill field hockey first team

South Glens Falls placed four players on the first team of the 2021 Foothills Council all-star team.

Ava Reynolds, Nora Trimarchi, Jillian Willis and Lillian Willis all made the first team for the Bulldogs, who went to the Class B championship game of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament.

Kendra Ballard and Dani Hand of Queensbury made the first team, as did Lizzie Goodspeed and Izzy Reitano-Stayer of Schuylerville. Olivia Drino of Glens Falls also made the first team.

