South High places 4 on Foothill field hockey first team

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
South Glens Falls placed four players on the first team of the 2021 Foothills Council all-star team.
Ava Reynolds, Nora Trimarchi, Jillian Willis and Lillian Willis all made the first team for the Bulldogs, who went to the Class B championship game of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament.
Kendra Ballard and Dani Hand of Queensbury made the first team, as did Lizzie Goodspeed and Izzy Reitano-Stayer of Schuylerville. Olivia Drino of Glens Falls also made the first team.
North Warren graduate Sydney Gagnon was named to the first team of the Division III All-Region team on Monday.
Hoosick Falls beat North Salem 2-0 on Saturday to earn a spot in the state championship game.
Hoosick Falls made the state final four in field hockey on Sunday.
Soccer, volleyball and field hockey brackets updated with all results. Click on the "download PDF" button to print out a chart.
South High came up short in the Class B championship game on Sunday, while Hoosick Falls won in Class C.
Lillian Willis scored two goals to lead South Glens Falls to a 2-0 Class B semifinal win over Scotia in the Section II Field Hockey Tournament on Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.