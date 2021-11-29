South High places 4 on Foothill field hockey first team

South Glens Falls placed four players on the first team of the 2021 Foothills Council all-star team.

Ava Reynolds, Nora Trimarchi, Jillian Willis and Lillian Willis all made the first team for the Bulldogs, who went to the Class B championship game of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament.

Kendra Ballard and Dani Hand of Queensbury made the first team, as did Lizzie Goodspeed and Izzy Reitano-Stayer of Schuylerville. Olivia Drino of Glens Falls also made the first team.

Foothills field hockey all-stars FIRST TEAM Player;Pos.;School Kendra Ballard;Mid.;Queensbury Olivia Drino;GK;Glens Falls Kalena Eaton;For.;Johnstown Olivia Geniti;Mid.;Scotia Lizzie Goodspeed;GK;Schuylerville Dani Hand;For.;Queensbury Cole Krempa;For.;Johnstown Maia Morales;Def.;Gloversville Charlotte Perron;Mid.;Gloversville Angelina Regels;For.;Scotia Izzy Reitano-Stayer;Mid.;Schuylerville Ava Reynolds;GK;South High Ayaka Sasaki;Mid.;Johnstown Nora Trimarchi;Mid.;South High Jillian Willis;For.;South High Lillian Willis;Mid.;South High SECOND TEAM Eliza Barton;For.;Schuylerville Mia Benincasa;For.;South High Maddie Darling;Mid.;Scotia Deanna Douglass;Def.;Gloversville Gianna Endieveri;Mid.;Glens Falls Natalie Frasier;For.;Glens Falls Annabelle Frisch;For.;Gloversville Parker Klingbeil;Def.;Johnstown Katelyn Klotz;Def.;South High Caroline Krempa;Def.;Johnstown Kaydence Matteson;Def.;South High Payton Mehalick;Def.;Queensbury Lauren Nelson;Mid.;Queensbury Isabella Regels;Def.;Scotia Maggie Schwartz;Def.;Schuylerville Isabella Sefcik;Def.;South High Reegan Wilcox;Def.;Johnstown HONORABLE MENTION Queensbury: Kaitlyn Barton, Kendal Kelsey, Alessia Simone. Johnstown: Isabella Bermas, Emily Pertell. South High: Lauren Durfey, Mackenna Huestis. Glens Falls: Kendall Gross, Ciara Hirsch, Francis McTiernan. Gloversville: Alexis Kneeskern, Hannah Kolesnikov. Scotia: Marlee, Maya Westbrook. Schuylerville: Alex Roberson, Ella Welsh.

