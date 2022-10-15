South High gets No. 2 seed in Class B

Foothills Council champion South Glens Falls earned the second seed in Class B and will host No. 3 Queensbury in a semifinal on Oct. 26 as seeds were announced for the Section II tournament. Burnt Hills got the top seed in Class B.

Hoosick Falls earned the top seed in Class C. Third-seeded Granville will host sixth-seeded Greenwich in a quarterfinal on Thursday. No. 5 Salem-Cambridge will visit No. 4 Schuylerville and No. 2 Johnstown will host No. 7 Corinth.

QUEENSBURY 4, GRANVILLE 0: Dani Hand scored three times and Gianna Marcantonio added a goal as the Spartans defeated Granville in a non-league game on Friday.